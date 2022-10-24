Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
Potential cancer breakthrough as scientists finally discover how tumours 'hijack' healthy cells to spread around the body
A breakthrough in understanding how cancer spreads could lead to better treatments, according to experts. Scientists have discovered that cancer cells ‘hijack’ a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking about cancer. Despite being one of the main causes...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Redefine Obesity – Two Major Subtypes Discovered
Scientists identify two distinct types of obesity. A team led by Van Andel Institute scientists discovered two distinct types of obesity with physiological and molecular differences that could have long-term consequences for health, disease, and medication response. Compared to existing definitions, the results, which were recently published in the journal...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
Disturbing experiment successfully combined human brain cells with a living rat’s brain
Scientists have completed a brain cell transplant, combining lab-grown clumps of human brain cells with those of newborn rats. The experiment is disturbing, but there’s a good reason behind the move. The scientists working on the investigation say they hope that the research will help them learn more about human neuropsychiatric disorders.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Uncover Why Adults’ Hearts Don’t Regenerate
As heart cells mature in mice, the number of communication pathways called nuclear pores dramatically decreases. Although this might protect the organ from damaging signals, it could also prevent adult heart cells from regenerating. This is according to new research conducted by scientists from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine (UPMC).
News-Medical.net
Common oral bacterium promotes tumor progression-associated activity in pancreatic cancer cells
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
MedicalXpress
Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting
Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
scitechdaily.com
Eating Late Changes Your Fat Tissue and Decreases Calories Burned
New research provides experimental evidence that late eating reduces energy expenditure, increases hunger, and changes fat tissue, all of which may raise the risk of obesity. About 42% of adults in the United States are obese, which increases the risk of developing chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer, and other conditions. While popular healthy diet mantras warn against midnight snacking, few studies have thoroughly studied the combined impacts of late dining on the three key factors in body weight regulation and therefore obesity risk: calorie intake regulation, calorie burn, and molecular changes in fat tissue.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify cells in the blood vessels of the brain involved in producing a fever
Researchers at Linköping University have identified in mice the cells in the blood vessels of the brain that are necessary for a fever reaction. The results have been published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), and answer a long-standing question of which organs are involved in producing fever.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of methamphetamine withdrawal?
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug. People can experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop using it. These can range from fatigue and depression to intense cravings. Although most withdrawal symptoms may resolve after a few weeks, some may continue for much longer. This article provides an overview of the symptoms...
scitechdaily.com
Black Death Shaped Evolution, Setting the Course for How Our Immune Systems Respond to Disease Today
The Black Death shaped the evolution of immunity genes, setting the course for how we respond to disease today. An international team of scientists analyzed centuries-old DNA from victims and survivors of the Black Death pandemic and identified key genetic differences that determined who lived and who died. They also uncovered how those aspects of our immune systems have continued to evolve since that time.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Reveals a More Complex Climate History Than Previously Thought
A recent study reveals the complexities of temperature trends over the last 12,000 years. Because climate measurements seldom go back more than 150 years, we depend on climate models to predict the future, however, these models cannot be fully tested. Understanding the Earth’s historical climate history over a longer duration provides us with a valuable opportunity to put climate models on longer periods and minimize uncertainty in climate predictions. Changes in the average surface temperature of the Earth throughout the present interglacial Epoch, the Holocene (about the last 12,000 years), have been extensively debated in this context during the previous decades. According to historical temperature reconstructions, the average global temperature peaked approximately 6,000 years ago and then declined until the industrial revolution, when the current climate crisis began.
scitechdaily.com
Discovery Could Dramatically Speed Up the Search for Extraterrestrial Life
Planets orbiting the most common star type may be uninhabitable. An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf — the most abundant type of star in the universe — appears to have no atmosphere at all. This dramatic discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover the Gene Responsible for Human’s Big Brain
Brain organoids shed light on the evolution of the human brain. Great ape animal studies have long been prohibited in Europe due to ethical concerns. An alternative to using animals in studies is the use of so-called organoids, which are three-dimensional cell structures that can be generated in the lab and are just a few millimeters in size.
scitechdaily.com
Stanford Researchers Make a Cancer Breakthrough – Clever Synthesis of Rare Cancer-Fighting Compound
A new and improved way to produce an acclaimed cancer-fighting compound. Researchers at Stanford University have found a rapid and sustainable approach to synthesizing a promising cancer-fighting compound right in the lab. Because there is only one plant species that produces the substance naturally, and that species only grows in a tiny region of Northeastern Australia’s rainforest, the compound’s availability has been restricted.
sciencealert.com
New technique for decoding people's thoughts can now be done from a distance
Scientists can now "decode" people's thoughts without even touching their heads, The Scientist reported. Past mind-reading techniques relied on implanting electrodes deep in peoples' brains. The new method, described in a report posted 29 Sept. to the preprint database bioRxiv, instead relies on a noninvasive brain scanning technique called functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).
Does methamphetamine use cause Parkinson's? And what do pizza boxes have to do with it?
The South Australian government is planning to roll out a new mass media campaign about the impact of using methamphetamine, including crystal methamphetamine or “ice” and powdered methamphetamine or “speed”. The campaign includes warning messages on pizza boxes – presumably because young people are the group most likely to try methamphetamine and they also eat lots of pizza. It’s based on research from a few years ago that links illicit use of methamphetamine and Parkinson’s disease. The researchers looked at changes in parts of the brain after methamphetamine use and say they look similar to those in Parkinson’s patients. But what does the research...
