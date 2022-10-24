Fire tears through Arnold homes; no injuries

No injuries were reported when fire damaged three homes Sunday night in Arnold.

Firefighters responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the 1400 block of Taylor Avenue, where a home undergoing renovations caught fire, according to Chris O’Leath, public information officer for the Arnold Volunteer Fire Department.

“They found a house fully engulfed. It’s not occupied, but it’s owned and there’s work being done on it. It does have utilities.”

O’Leath said a state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. He said the house has been under renovation for about a year. O’Leath said it might be a total loss.

“The damage is extensive,” he said.

Ryan Titus, who lives next door, said he was eating with his mother and daughter when police knocked on his door, informing the family they had to evacuate.

“I start getting my daughter dressed. Less than two minutes later, bashing on the door again. (The police officer said) ‘No, you don’t understand. The flames are coming right out of your neighbor’s house. Throw a blanket on your daughter and get outside.’ ”

Titus and his family were awaiting permission Sunday night to reenter their home to see the extent of its damage.

“The top of my house was smoking, but it wasn’t on fire. They got it soaked down before it could actually catch.”

The home on the opposite side, which is in New Kensington, sustained visible fire and heat damage. O’Leath said that home is unoccupied.