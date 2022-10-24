Read full article on original website
kjan.com
Red Oak man arrested for reckless use of fire/explosives
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak, Tuesday evening, arrested 34-year-old Lucas James Bogart, of Red Oak. He was arrested in the 500 block of E. Prospect Street, for Reckless Use of Fire/Explosives (a serious misdemeanor). Bogart was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000 bond. Two other Red Oak men were arrested late Wednesday morning, in Red Oak.
KCCI.com
Iowa man arrested in Casey's store robbery
DEXTER, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in connection to a Casey's store robbery Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 call was placed at about 8:13 p.m. for a report of a robbery. The cashier said the man had left the store running on foot. The cashier...
Waterloo Man arrested on numerous Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 45-year-old Antonio Derone Ross of Waterloo on Friday on multiple drug-related charges. Authorities charged Ross with two Union County Warrants for FTA for Possession of Controlled Substance marijuana 3rd Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Offense, a Class D Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Simple Misdemeanor. Ross was taken to the Union County Jail, where he was released on a $2000 cash or surety bond.
kjan.com
Asay pleads guilty to Assault & other charges
(Cass County, Iowa) – A man from Atlantic, last week, waived his rights and, through his attorney, entered a plea of guilty to charges associated with an incident on Cedar Street, in May 2022. 30-year-old Anthony Rey Asay was charged with Willful Injury, Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense, in connection to an incident of stabbing.
northwestmoinfo.com
Harrison County Inmate Charged in Assault at Pattonsburg Jail
Baley James Turner. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Minnesota man charged with seriously injuring a Bethany resident in an assault which is alleged to have taken place the same day he was released from jail in Harrison County has been charged with three additional counts of felony assault alleged to have taken place in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A probable cause affidavit filed by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 22-year old Baley Turner assaulted another inmate on September 12th, causing physical injury.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Hopkins Man on Warrant and Felony DWI Saturday
Troopers are reporting the arrest of a Hopkins man Saturday in Nodaway County on a felony driving charge and a warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 60-year-old Stephen E. Stevens on a preliminary charge of felony driving while intoxicated. Authorities say Stevens also had a misdemeanor...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cory Reed Keinow, 44, of Glenwood, on October 21st for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $300. Dakota John Allen, 27, of Hastings, was arrested October 21st for Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $2,000. Brent William Michael,...
kjan.com
Glenwood Police report, 10/25/22
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Glenwood Police Department reports three recent arrests. Two separate arrests took place last Saturday: 39-year-old Heath Holmes, of Glenwood, was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault, and Child Endangerment. He has since posted a $1,000 bond and was released. And, 45-year-old Lydell Murray, of Omaha, was arrested Saturday, on a Sarpy County, NE., warrant, and held without bond.
kjan.com
kmaland.com
2 arrested in Taylor County/Ringgold County investigation
(Bedford) -- Two were arrested following an investigation between the Taylor and Ringgold County Sheriff's Departments. According to the departments, stolen property offenses resulted in a search warrant to be executed on Saturday. Upon investigation, Monty Parkhurst and Michelle Grady were arrested for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substances...
WOWT
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County
BARTLETT, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities in Fremont County said Monday that they are looking into reports of human remains buried near a small Iowa town. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking into claims from a woman there who said her father murdered many women decades ago and buried the remains in a remote field near Bartlett.
Washington Examiner
Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer
Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
farmerpublishing.com
Tarkio Police Dept. asking public’s assistance to catch vandals
Multiple street signs, as well as community, business, and personal properties have recently been vandalized in Tarkio. Anyone with information as to the person(s) committing the crime or has video from surveillance cameras is asked to contact the Tarkio Police Department. (Tarkio Police Department Facebook photo) Multiple street signs, as...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
Two more plead guilty in Fentanyl Distribution case
(Cass Co) According to documents from the United States District Court in the Southern District of Iowa, Chase Daniel Jahnke and Cam Christopher Jahnke have entered pleas of Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. In the plea agreements, Chase and Cam Jahnke both admit that beginning at least...
Woman claims her dad killed and buried multiple victims in rural western Iowa
A woman is accusing her late father of murdering multiple people and burying them on the family's rural, southwest Iowa property.
Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains
(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
Atlantic Police Report
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports three arrests and two citations. Jeff Edeckar, 24, of Atlantic, was arrested October 16th for Public Intoxication. Asher Herrin, 30, of Carroll, was arrested October 16th for Theft 3rd Degree and Public Intoxication. Antonio Billy, 33, of Atlantic, was arrested October 14th for Disorderly...
KCCI.com
Man acquitted of murder in death of West Des Moines woman
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Dallas County jury foundNathen Cameron not guilty of murdering Trisha Kunze, but was convicted of assault. Kunze died in February after she fell from her 3rd-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines. Prosecutors say that before she died, she was strangled and beaten by...
