Radio Ink

iHeart Host Dies

KXXM-FM (96.1 NOW) San Antonio host Russell Rush has died. We reported last week that Rush had been in home hospice care following a lengthy battle with t-cell lymphoma. Rush was 44. Rush had been fighting the disease for several years.He announced his condition back in 2019. T-cell lymphoma is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
GMA

'Will & Grace' actor, comedian Leslie Jordan dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, a comedian and actor best known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," has died. He was 67. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Jordan's vehicle crashed into a wall in Hollywood around 9:30 a.m. local time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

Netflix Cancels Nicole Byer & Lauren Lapkus Series ‘Bad Crimes’ Mid-Production

The Netflix animated comedy Bad Crimes, which was to be voiced by Nicole Byer (Cursed Friends) and Lauren Lapkus (Crashing), has been canceled in the middle of production. As reported by Variety, the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. Created by Nicole Silverberg (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), the series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible.
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Phelps announces his father has died

Michael Phelps has announced some unfortunate family news. Phelps revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that his father, Fred, has died. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist shared some old photos of his father. “You’ll always be my dad … And I’ll always be your son … Love you dad...
MARYLAND STATE
TMZ.com

Tyler Perry Collaborator, 'AGT' Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44

Zuri Craig -- who's worked with the likes of Tyler Perry, and once wowed on 'America's Got Talent' -- has died. His family confirmed his passing Sunday, throwing up a tribute post on Zuri's official ZoReMi Entertainment page and writing ... "It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig."
TMZ.com

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

3:17 PM PT -- A tow truck just removed Leslie's car from the scene, you can see heavy damage to the front passenger's side, with his wheel almost totally taken off. 1:50 PM PT -- A rep for Leslie Jordan posted on Jordan's IG, saying "the love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."
thecomeback.com

Gabi Butler heartbroken cheerleading star’s tragic death

The competitive cheerleading community was rocked by tragedy this week as Eric Ortiz – a former Louisville Cardinals cheerleader and a 10-time national champion – died suddenly over the weekend at the young age of 30. And upon hearing the news, cheerleading star Gabi Butler was heartbroken. Gabi...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Popculture

Jim Parsons Pays Tribute to Late 'Call Me Kat' Star Leslie Jordan

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons shared a heartbreaking tribute to Leslie Jordan on Instagram Monday after the beloved comedian's death in a car accident. Jordan and Parsons worked together on Call Me Kat, which stars Mayim Bialik. Parsons is an executive producer on the Fox sitcom. "If Leslie...
FOX 28 Spokane

Josephine Melville, respected actor and director, dead at 61

Josephine Melville, a respected British actor and director, died backstage after appearing in a production of “Nine Night” in Nottingham. She was 61. The Nottingham Playhouse said in a statement that Melville had just performed as Auntie Maggie on Thursday night when she collapsed and died backstage. First aid staff and an audience member rushed to help. All performances of the play were canceled after Melville’s death. Melville was lauded by colleagues as a well-loved and respected performer, director, producer and writer. She appeared on the BBC soap “EastEnders” as Tessa Parker in the mid-1980s.
BET

Alternate Endings with Brian Jordan Jr.

Trinity Whiteside reveals his favorite moment from Season 4, a scene where bluegrass music fan, Preston, talks music with Zac and doesn't realize the gaffe he made after mispronouncing R&B. While she loves having fun with Maurice, Novi Brown's favorite scene has Sabrina taking charge and getting back at Olonzo...
