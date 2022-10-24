Read full article on original website
Related
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film "American Movie," has died, according to a close friend
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
Radio Ink
iHeart Host Dies
KXXM-FM (96.1 NOW) San Antonio host Russell Rush has died. We reported last week that Rush had been in home hospice care following a lengthy battle with t-cell lymphoma. Rush was 44. Rush had been fighting the disease for several years.He announced his condition back in 2019. T-cell lymphoma is...
'Will & Grace' actor, comedian Leslie Jordan dead at 67
Leslie Jordan, a comedian and actor best known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," has died. He was 67. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Jordan's vehicle crashed into a wall in Hollywood around 9:30 a.m. local time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
tvinsider.com
Netflix Cancels Nicole Byer & Lauren Lapkus Series ‘Bad Crimes’ Mid-Production
The Netflix animated comedy Bad Crimes, which was to be voiced by Nicole Byer (Cursed Friends) and Lauren Lapkus (Crashing), has been canceled in the middle of production. As reported by Variety, the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. Created by Nicole Silverberg (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), the series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible.
Paul Haggis Accuser Displays Dress She Wore the Night of Alleged Rape, Says Director ‘Should Be Held Accountable’
In a dramatic flourish to wrap her time on the witness stand, Haleigh Breest, the former events publicist accusing “Crash” director Paul Haggis of raping her in 2013, brought out the long black dress she says she wore the night of the alleged assault. Her lawyer, Zoe Salzman,...
In one of his last Instagram posts, Leslie Jordan revealed he'd purchased his first condo
Leslie Jordan's uplifting stories made him an Instagram star. In August, the actor — who died Monday — said he had recently bought his first piece of property.
Michael Phelps announces his father has died
Michael Phelps has announced some unfortunate family news. Phelps revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that his father, Fred, has died. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist shared some old photos of his father. “You’ll always be my dad … And I’ll always be your son … Love you dad...
TMZ.com
Tyler Perry Collaborator, 'AGT' Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44
Zuri Craig -- who's worked with the likes of Tyler Perry, and once wowed on 'America's Got Talent' -- has died. His family confirmed his passing Sunday, throwing up a tribute post on Zuri's official ZoReMi Entertainment page and writing ... "It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig."
TMZ.com
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
3:17 PM PT -- A tow truck just removed Leslie's car from the scene, you can see heavy damage to the front passenger's side, with his wheel almost totally taken off. 1:50 PM PT -- A rep for Leslie Jordan posted on Jordan's IG, saying "the love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."
Former Louisville Cardinals Cheerleader Eric Ortiz Has Died at the Age of 30
The cheer community is known for producing some of the most inspirational athletes in the world, which is why it's so hard when they suddenly lose a member of their tight-knit clan. On Oct. 22, 2022, Eric Ortiz — a former Louisville Cardinals cheerleader and 10-time national champion — died unexpectedly. He was 30 years old.
Ali MacGraw And Robert Evans’ Only Son Continues Family’s Legacy
Ali MacGraw and Robert Evans’ son, Josh Evans, is making his family name proud despite the scandals that have trailed his father and mother. MacGraw and Evans were one of the biggest celebrity couples in the late ’60s; however, their marriage only lasted three years. MacGraw’s life was...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. The Emmy-winner, whose videos turned him into a social media star during the pandemic, was 67.
thecomeback.com
Gabi Butler heartbroken cheerleading star’s tragic death
The competitive cheerleading community was rocked by tragedy this week as Eric Ortiz – a former Louisville Cardinals cheerleader and a 10-time national champion – died suddenly over the weekend at the young age of 30. And upon hearing the news, cheerleading star Gabi Butler was heartbroken. Gabi...
Popculture
Jim Parsons Pays Tribute to Late 'Call Me Kat' Star Leslie Jordan
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons shared a heartbreaking tribute to Leslie Jordan on Instagram Monday after the beloved comedian's death in a car accident. Jordan and Parsons worked together on Call Me Kat, which stars Mayim Bialik. Parsons is an executive producer on the Fox sitcom. "If Leslie...
FOX 28 Spokane
Josephine Melville, respected actor and director, dead at 61
Josephine Melville, a respected British actor and director, died backstage after appearing in a production of “Nine Night” in Nottingham. She was 61. The Nottingham Playhouse said in a statement that Melville had just performed as Auntie Maggie on Thursday night when she collapsed and died backstage. First aid staff and an audience member rushed to help. All performances of the play were canceled after Melville’s death. Melville was lauded by colleagues as a well-loved and respected performer, director, producer and writer. She appeared on the BBC soap “EastEnders” as Tessa Parker in the mid-1980s.
BET
Alternate Endings with Brian Jordan Jr.
Trinity Whiteside reveals his favorite moment from Season 4, a scene where bluegrass music fan, Preston, talks music with Zac and doesn't realize the gaffe he made after mispronouncing R&B. While she loves having fun with Maurice, Novi Brown's favorite scene has Sabrina taking charge and getting back at Olonzo...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0