Russellville, AL

Russellville, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Phil Campbell High School basketball team will have a game with Belgreen High School on October 24, 2022, 13:30:00.

Phil Campbell High School
Belgreen High School
October 24, 2022
13:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Stulligent, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

WINSTON COUNTY, AL
Columbia, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
The Cullman Tribune

Jesse Wiggins wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Tournament on Lewis Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. (Oct. 24, 2022) – Boater Jesse Wiggins of Addison, Alabama, brought a three-day total of 15 bass to the scale weighing 42 pounds, 5 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Regional Event on Lewis Smith Lake in Cullman, Alabama. For his victory, Wiggins earned $60,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000. Wiggins also received automatic entry into the 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American Championship, May 31-June 2, at Lake Hartwell in Seneca, South Carolina. “The first day I caught a couple of...
CULLMAN, AL
Franklin County Times

Local schools name top employees

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce hosted the fourth annual State of the Schools program in the Belgreen High School auditorium Oct. 13. New to this year’s program, each school recognized an Outstanding Employee of the Year. One recipient was Dustan King, industrial maintenance teacher at the Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Buc-ee’s opening new location in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in Athens on Nov. 21. The new location will open at 6:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and other city officials will be in attendance for the grand opening.
ATHENS, AL
alabamawx.com

Strong Storms Over West Alabama…Fayette County Storm Bears Watching

A line of strong storms covers much of western Alabama this afternoon from Lauderdale and Colbert Counties, down through Franklin, Marion, western Fayette, and into Pickens county. In Northwest Alabama, the strongest storms are approaching the Quad Cities area. They are not severe but do pose an increasing damaging wind...
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

BBB of North Alabama to host ‘Shred Day’ in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama (BBB) will host a “shred day” in Athens this weekend. A “shred day” provides an opportunity for residents and small businesses to shred important documents and protect identities in a “quick and easy drive-thru setup.” The following services will be available: Document shredding: Only […]
ATHENS, AL
April Killian

The Infant Ghost of Colbert County, Alabama

The following is a true southern ghost story, as related to me by my grandmother. Two things that my sweet grandma could serve up best were a good meal and a great story. My grandma was known far and wide for her delicious home cooking and southern hospitality. She definitely loved to cook as much as she loved to talk - and when she shared a story, it was as delicious as her food. People from all walks of life would stop by my grandparents home in rural Colbert County, Alabama, to enjoy a good meal and good company...traveling salesmen, pastors, relatives, old friends, and even the occasional hobo passing through on the nearby railroad. Everyone was welcome there and no one ever left hungry. After the meal, guests enjoyed a slice of my grandma's "secret recipe" coconut cake....and as the feast slowed down, the conversation geared up. Back then, everyone lingered at the dinner table to talk long after the meal was over. That was the best part - when the stories of the "old days" of growing up in the country or the hard times of surviving the Great Depression were spun like golden yarns. As a child, I loved to listen to the grown-ups tell their tales. During the occasional pause in the conversation, I never missed the opportunity to jump right in and make a request for my favorite tale: a spooky ghost story. After a few laughs, someone would usually humor me - and out of all the ghost stories they shared, this one told by my grandma herself was my favorite. Stick with me till the end - there's a big surprise you'll never expect!
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
