ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Local ministry hosts Fall Fund Raiser

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IbZo_0ik3VfB300

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Neighborhood Life House today hosted its 2022 Fall Fundraiser and Open House event.

Officials say the event raises funds for the non-profit and allows residents to learn what’s new with the ministry.

The gathering included:

  • Dinner
  • Silent Auction
  • Life House Merchandise for sale

Watch KOAM & Fox 14 to see the full story or check back later for additional content.

Click here to learn more about Neighborhood Life House Ministries.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Crosslines Food Pantry opens application for holiday assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Crosslines Food Pantry are now accepting applications for those in need of holiday assistance. They will provide assistance through holiday food baskets, toys, and gifts. Crosslines Food Pantry are an outreach of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks. They have been partnering with local churches, businesses and individual donors since 1975. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Students are helping Joplin residents stay warm, through “Chase the Chill”

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students in the Missouri Southern social work program are asking fellow classmates for some help. It’s all for this year’s “Chase the Chill.”. Boxes are set up in four different locations on campus, encouraging students to drop off handmade, new, or gently used scarves, mittens, and other cold weather accessories.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Seneca man dedicated to God, service and horseshoeing

SENECA, Mo. — Ty Dawson’s life is all about service. As the lead pastor at Seneca Bethel Baptist, he serves his God. As a firefighter for the Redings Mill Fire Protection District, he serves his community. As a husband and a father, he serves his family. But, there’s one more area of service that Dawson has dedicated his whole life to doing, and that’s horseshoeing.
SENECA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Christmas shopping for a good cause, at the Southside Antique Mall

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin area has many antique stores to choose from, for anyone who likes to take a trip down memory lane, but one of them allows you to help your community at the same time. With the holiday season right around the corner, shoppers have already...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Avenue closed between 5th and 6th Street

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement stating that Wednesday, October 26th, Joplin Avenue will be closed between 5th and 6th Streets to allow Missouri American Water to repair the street following a major water leak. The road is expected to be closed for three days.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Halloween Light List from Joplin News First

JOPLIN AREA — CLICK 👉🏽 EACH LOCATION FOR GOOGLE MAPS DIRECTIONS FROM WHERE YOU ARE 🎃Halloween Light List with directions for 2022. Be sure to subscribe to our email list and/or mark our page with a bookmark so you don’t miss a story or post!  Remember most will turn off lights at 9:00 PM. On wet or windy nights they might be...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Grassfire battled by Compton Junction Fire mere hours before rains began

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters near Nevada, Mo. joined forces early Monday morning, before the rains arrived, north of Compton Junction to fight a large grassfire. “At 12am we were dispatched to a working grass fire one mile north of Compton Junction on conservation. Thank you for the assistance Deerfield, Milo, Nevada, Walker, and Richill. A lot of handwork was...
NEVADA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Historic church tour in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Community members got a chance to see the inside of a historic Carthage church. This two-story church is located in downtown Carthage at the corner of South Main and East 11th Street. Established in 1892, the church has had many different names and served many denominations and purposes.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Volunteers needed at Peace Church Cemetery

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local historic cemetery is on the look out for some helping hands. “Peace Church Cemetery” in Joplin is looking for some volunteers to help clean up. Cemetery staff have been working to completely reopen the grounds for the public to visit during the day, but it’s required some work.
JOPLIN, MO
Evan Crosby

What is the Joplin Spook Light?

Joplin, Mo. - Around Halloween, many people tend to become more interested in hearing spooky tales and stories about mysterious folklore. One such mystery, the Joplin Spook Light, is located on the western foothills of the Ozark Mountains in far Southwest Missouri and Northeast Oklahoma -- just south of Joplin, near the small community of Hornet, Mo. The mysterious ball of light, that often appears to be flickering or even dancing, has reportedly been seen by residents and visitors in the region since the 1800s.
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

Help Fort Scott In Documenting Infrastructure Issues

Fort Scott Assistant Manager Brad Matkin would like to try something new in dealing with infrastructure issues. “If you see a problem… a street issue, pothole, sign damage, water leak, general question, or whatever else please send me an email at [email protected] or call me at City Hall 620-223-0550, ext 210. Email is the best way to communicate,” he said. “Please include a picture of the issue if you can with your email.”
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Soroptimist International of Joplin gives back to Ronald McDonald House

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin organization is giving back to the community and helping families. Soroptimist International of Joplin works to improve the lives of women and girls in the community. Today they visited the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States for their quarterly Soroptimist Gives Back Program. They provided lunch and also got festive for the Halloween season...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Final Third Thursday of the season will be Spooktacular!

JOPLIN, Mo. — This will be a wrap on the 2022 season for Third Thursday as temps drop and it’s becoming more chilly. KOAM-7 will broadcast our weather live! from Main Street. The theme of the evening is “Spooktacular”. All are welcome to dress up! It’s 5:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. Downtown Joplin. Live Music from Eye Creatures and Paul...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy