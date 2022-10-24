KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Parade of Hearts Board of Directors announced Wednesday that the Parade of Hearts will return in 2023 and 2024. First launched in 2022, the project has been a vehicle for regional philanthropy through art. The two-year plan includes a limited edition of hearts on display in 2023 and a return to more than 100 hearts on display in 2024.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO