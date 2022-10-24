Read full article on original website
KC Current to hold watch party Saturday at Union Station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current will be holding their watch party at Union Station on Saturday, Oct. 29!. The KC Current will be taking on Portland Thorns in the 2022 NWSL Championship at 7 p.m. that day. The watch party event will start at 5:30 p.m....
Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler dies at 96
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the most iconic leaders in the history of Kansas City has died. Charles Wheeler, a mayor for eight years from 1971-1979, died Wednesday at the age of 96. “It’s a real loss,” former Mayor Richard Berkley said. “We ran against each other twice,...
City of Raymore ‘100 percent opposed’ to idea of KCMO landfill near city limits
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Raymore told KCTV5 Tuesday afternoon it has learned of plans made to develop a landfill right next to the city’s boundaries. “It would be on our front porch,” Mayor Kris Turnbow said. While he said the city is not revealing...
Parade of Hearts returns to Kansas City in ensuing years
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Parade of Hearts Board of Directors announced Wednesday that the Parade of Hearts will return in 2023 and 2024. First launched in 2022, the project has been a vehicle for regional philanthropy through art. The two-year plan includes a limited edition of hearts on display in 2023 and a return to more than 100 hearts on display in 2024.
Medicare 101
It’s time to prepare for Medicare open enrollment. Andrea Bonadonna from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City joins Bill to talk about the Medicare program and how you can find the right coverage. Sponsored by Blue KC.
New Week, New You: Fall prevention
KCTV5 and Optum Care - Kansas City are helping you start the week on the right foot with New Week, New You. Tune in every Monday for tips to keep your health on track. Sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.
KC metro feels impact as RSV cases surge nationwide
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - RSV cases among children have been surging nationwide, which includes the Kansas City metro area. Not only are the numbers worse this year, but they’re rising sooner than usual. The University of Kansas Health System told KCTV5 News that the typical season for RSV,...
Current, former KC mayors react to Charles Wheeler's death
Suspect fatally shot by US Marshals Service in KCMO, investigation underway. MSHP is investigating after an armed suspect was fatally shot by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine. Updated: 38 minutes ago. |. A bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, has led to one worker's death. There...
FORECAST: Moderate to heavy rainfall expected in Kansas City on Monday
Court will consider former KCK detective Roger Golubski’s involvement in murder convictions of two men. Roger Golubski has been charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims while under color of law enforcement. Updated: 17 hours ago. It's bigger than the final score or their team's winning...
Triple shooting in Kansas City Tuesday night leaves one dead, two injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man died and two women were wounded late Tuesday following a shooting. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers responded to the 5700 block of Troost Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. and found two people had been shot. They were in front of Bob’s Bar & Grill when police arrived.
KCPD looking for missing woman not seen since early Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen overnight. According to the police, 32-year-old Viviane Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. in the area of 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. At that time, she was...
Independence Scare
It’s a historic town filled with ghost stories, and it’s right here in the metro. Grace and Bill are joined by Jeff Rogers who talks about how the city of Independence, Missouri comes alive with spirited events for Halloween.
1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person hospitalized with critical injuries. According to the police, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Highland Avenue. The neighborhood is a couple blocks west of 71 Highway.
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. There’s no information at this time about the victim. No suspect has been...
KCK school board to consider adding Narcan to schools
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The epidemic of fentanyl overdoses among youngsters has more school districts considering stocking schools with the antidote of sorts known as Narcan. On Tuesday, the Kansas City, Kansas, school board will look at a recommendation to begin adding it to its school buildings. Many districts...
Pet of the Day: Dakota
Dakota is a healthy, middle-aged, cuddle bug. He’s a houndish/bird dog mix and can climb fences. He’s always up for adventure!. He needs a home with someone who can be on his side and at his side. He’s not a barker. He also prefers the company of female...
Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Vaile Mansion was one of the most magnificent homes in its time, a treasured piece of architecture in the Kansas City area. The Victorian was built in 1881 by Col. Harvey and Sophia Vaile, two wealthy New Yorkers who moved to the area when Harvey was appointed postmaster general for the region.
Police locate woman who drove to KCMO, had not been seen since Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Blackmore has been found and is safe. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a woman who drove to town but has not been seen since Saturday. According to KCPD, 27-year-old Katherine M. Blackmore is not from the area but...
Suspect fatally shot by US Marshals Service in KCMO, investigation underway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after the U.S. Marshals Service fatally shot a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation. According to MSHP, the U.S. Marshals Service was serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine...
Operation Breakthrough tries to recover after SUV slams into building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A nonprofit organization is now trying to recover after a vehicle slammed right into their building near 31st at Troost. It was around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday that Mary Esselman, the CEO of Operation Breakthrough, got a phone notification that there had been some activity at the building.
