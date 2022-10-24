ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13 WHAM

Hochul, Zeldin go head-to-head in one and only debate before Election Day

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — As the polls show a tighter gubernatorial race than New York has seen in years, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin went head-to-head Tuesday night in their first and only debate before Election Day.. The incumbent and the congressman made...
13 WHAM

Gov. Hochul receives flu shot, asks New Yorkers to not wait

Governor Kathy Hochul receives her seasonal flu shot and announces steps the NYS Department of Health is taking to raise awareness of and protect New Yorkers against respiratory virus infections that are spreading this fall and expected to continue through the winter. (Governor Kathy Hochul/Flikr) Gov. Kathy Hochul was in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
13 WHAM

Zeldin declares "we're winning" as Hochul shifts focus back to crime in final stretch

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- New York) held a news conference Monday alongside New York Attorney General Letitia James to tout her actions to reduce gun crime but during a Question and Answer session with reporters, conversation quickly turned to the upcoming Governor's race and polls that show Hochul's Republican opponent is closing in on her. The latest Quinnipiac poll showed Hochul just 4-points ahead of Rep. Lee Zeldin (R- NY/Long Island).
NEW YORK STATE
13 WHAM

Hochul-Zeldin debate: How much impact, just two weeks before vote?

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — This debate comes just two weeks before election day -- and only a few days before early voting kicks off this Saturday!. Political watchers say -- since this exchange is coming so late in this campaign cycle - it may not have a big impact on voter opinion.
13 WHAM

Crisis in the Classroom: Report reveals pandemic's toll on learning nationwide

Rochester, N.Y. — A new progress report shows just how detrimental the coronavirus pandemic has been to education in the U.S. The Nation's Report Card, released for the first time since 2019, shows a loss of decades of educational progress, with nearly every state and region feeling the impact.
13 WHAM

Remaining mild for the first half of the week

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - More mild weather is in store for us. Through Wednesday, temperatures will remain well above average. Today, we'll see quite a bit of sunshine for much of the day. But there will be more cloud cover close by. Clouds will linger for much of the day through central New York, but some clearing will remain in place closer to Rochester. Highs today will range near 70 degrees.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Firefighters: Decorations on porch spark Perinton house fire

Perinton, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments were called to a house fire in Perinton Tuesday night on Country Downs Circle, just off Whitney Road. Crews believe the fire started from decorations on the front porch of the home and then spread up the front of the house and into the attic.
PERINTON, NY

