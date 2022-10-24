Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Hochul, Zeldin go head-to-head in one and only debate before Election Day
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — As the polls show a tighter gubernatorial race than New York has seen in years, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin went head-to-head Tuesday night in their first and only debate before Election Day.. The incumbent and the congressman made...
13 WHAM
Gov. Hochul receives flu shot, asks New Yorkers to not wait
Governor Kathy Hochul receives her seasonal flu shot and announces steps the NYS Department of Health is taking to raise awareness of and protect New Yorkers against respiratory virus infections that are spreading this fall and expected to continue through the winter. (Governor Kathy Hochul/Flikr) Gov. Kathy Hochul was in...
13 WHAM
Zeldin declares "we're winning" as Hochul shifts focus back to crime in final stretch
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- New York) held a news conference Monday alongside New York Attorney General Letitia James to tout her actions to reduce gun crime but during a Question and Answer session with reporters, conversation quickly turned to the upcoming Governor's race and polls that show Hochul's Republican opponent is closing in on her. The latest Quinnipiac poll showed Hochul just 4-points ahead of Rep. Lee Zeldin (R- NY/Long Island).
13 WHAM
Stefanik pledges investigation into Cuomo nursing home order if GOP takes House majority
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik appearing in Rensselaer County Monday to make a big announcement. She is pledging a congressional investigation into New York's nursing home deaths during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rep. Stefanik says this investigation would look into former Gov....
13 WHAM
Hochul-Zeldin debate: How much impact, just two weeks before vote?
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — This debate comes just two weeks before election day -- and only a few days before early voting kicks off this Saturday!. Political watchers say -- since this exchange is coming so late in this campaign cycle - it may not have a big impact on voter opinion.
13 WHAM
SUNY drops application fees across 64 campuses for two weeks during fall
SYRACUSE N.Y. — State University of New York (SUNY) has dropped application fees across 64 colleges and universities for two weeks through Sunday, November 6 to allow prospective students to apply to up to five campuses, free of charge. The potential saving totals $250 per applicant, removing an early...
13 WHAM
Crisis in the Classroom: Report reveals pandemic's toll on learning nationwide
Rochester, N.Y. — A new progress report shows just how detrimental the coronavirus pandemic has been to education in the U.S. The Nation's Report Card, released for the first time since 2019, shows a loss of decades of educational progress, with nearly every state and region feeling the impact.
13 WHAM
After years of hang-ups, 75 Monroe development in Pittsford moves forward
Pittsford, N.Y. — After 15 years, 179 public meetings and numerous lawsuits, a project to build apartments, a restaurant and public docks along the Erie Canal in Pittsford is finally moving forward. The developer of the Westport Crossing project at 75 Monroe Ave. got final approvals from the village...
13 WHAM
Remaining mild for the first half of the week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - More mild weather is in store for us. Through Wednesday, temperatures will remain well above average. Today, we'll see quite a bit of sunshine for much of the day. But there will be more cloud cover close by. Clouds will linger for much of the day through central New York, but some clearing will remain in place closer to Rochester. Highs today will range near 70 degrees.
13 WHAM
Firefighters: Decorations on porch spark Perinton house fire
Perinton, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments were called to a house fire in Perinton Tuesday night on Country Downs Circle, just off Whitney Road. Crews believe the fire started from decorations on the front porch of the home and then spread up the front of the house and into the attic.
