americanmilitarynews.com
North Korea still far away from tactical strike ability, experts say
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Pyongyang is not yet in a position to deploy tactical nuclear weapons that could hit precise targets in South Korea but is likely to begin testing such weapons in the near future, experts told Radio Free Asia.
Eyeing Possible North Korea Nuke Test, U.S. Steps Up Intel Gathering on Kim
The White House NSC's John Kirby said the U.S. "added some intelligence capabilities off the Korean Peninsula to help us get a little bit better insight."
maritime-executive.com
Former Head of South Korea's Coast Guard Arrested in Cover-Up Scandal
South Korea's former coast guard commissioner has been arrested in connection with an alleged cover-up, along with a former minister of defense. The two men are under investigation for allegedy falsifying reports on the shooting death of a fisheries officer near the North Korean boundary two years ago. On September...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Intelligence Chief Warns Russia Not Leaving Kherson, Creating an 'Illusion'
Russia is creating an "illusion" by appearing to leave Kherson but is actually preparing to defend the city, Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov warned. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine invasion on February 24, hoping for a quick victory. But Ukraine, bolstered by Western aid, has blunted military gains for eight months, launching counteroffensives to retake occupied territory.
Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Front Line
Yevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.Russia’s penal system has the remnants of a Soviet-era prison caste system which has an underclass known as ‘the Shamed’ at the bottom. This lowest caste—also known as ‘Roosters,’ which is a homophobic slur—includes prison rape victims, gay prisoners and outcasts who are...
Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson
Ukrainian forces continued to pile on the pressure on Russian positions in occupied Kherson Friday, targeting resupply routes across the Dnieper river as Kyiv inched closer to a full-scale assault to retake the strategic southern port city. As many as 2,000 Russian draftees have poured into the Kherson region “to...
New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress
New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
Putin Ally Shuts Down Russia’s Claim Ukraine Plans to Unleash Dirty Bomb
Russia is now taking its claim that Kyiv is preparing to use a dirty bomb in Ukraine as an act of provocation to some of Moscow’s closest partners in India and China, in an apparent attempt to shore up support. But the presentation has fallen flat. Russia’s defense minister,...
Video: Overnight Russian missile attack leaves Ukrainians in wreckage and uncertainty
Following two overnight Russian missile attacks in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, residents deal with the ensuing wreckage and uncertainty. CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward reports on the scene.
Finland Detects Five Mystery Underwater Explosions in Russian Waters
The suspected blasts occurred in the Gulf of Finland on October 20 and 21, less than a month after the mysterious Nord Stream explosions.
freightwaves.com
Sanctions are about to slam Russia’s still-booming oil export trade
The Putin regime has been enriching itself through oil exports ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. It still is. Russian oil sales continue to boom as of late October. Russian seaborne crude exports are averaging 3.4 million barrels a day this month, up 2.5% year on year, according to data from Kpler. In the eight months since the invasion, Russia’s average crude exports jumped 12% compared to the eight months prior to the invasion.
We Are Failing Ukrainian Women and Girls When They Need Us Most | Opinion
As Russian missiles drop on Ukrainian cities and the foreign policy establishment debates providing new missiles to stop them, it is worth taking a moment to consider the accumulating human impacts of this war, especially on women and children. These televised scenes of violence show it is not just those...
France 24
Live: Putin admits Russia enduring ‘economic difficulties’ due to Western sanctions
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday acknowledged that his country was experiencing “economic difficulties” because of different “restrictions” imposed on his country due to the war in Ukraine. The UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, vowed to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, saying it must “be seen successfully to its conclusion”. Read our liveblog to follow the day's events. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
Belarusians are facing discrimination and blame for Russia's war in Ukraine
In late September 2022, the International Congress of Belarusian Studies was held in Kaunas, Lithuania. After it ended, an attendee’s car broke down. He took it to a garage but the management refused to service a car owned by a Belarusian. Ultimately, it had to be towed back over the border into Belarus. The incident seems minor, but it illustrates how Europeans are linking Belarusians with Russians and partly blame them for the war in Ukraine. There are numerous examples of such discrimination. Rejecting applications Some European universities have refused to accept Belarusian students. Estonian universities have rejected applications from both Russian and Belarusian...
Ukraine 'Increasingly Successful' at Destroying Shahed-136 Drones: U.K.
Ukrainian efforts to defeat the Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones Russia has been using in the ongoing war have become "increasingly successful," the United Kingdom's Defense Ministry said on Monday, amid reports that at least hundreds of the aircraft have been destroyed. As Russia struggled with weapons and equipment supplies in the...
straightarrownews.com
Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman has it out for Iran
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is now the prime minister of the oil-rich kingdom. The 37-year-old son of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, 86, is already considered the de facto ruler of the wealthy Gulf state. Six years after Iran and Saudi Arabia severed ties, the two Middle East oil producers are talking again and both sides claim progress. But Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks the powerful prince has other ideas about Iran, and with the U.S. out of the picture, is in a position to deal Iran a serious blow.
Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender
The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
US Mulls Hawk Air Defense Equipment For Ukraine After Putin's Drone And Missile Attacks
The Biden administration is reportedly considering sending HAWK air defense equipment to Ukraine for its fight against Russia. What Happened: The U.S. is mulling an older HAWK air defense system from storage for Kyiv to help defend its skies from Vladimir Putin’s drone and cruise missile attacks, reported Reuters.
Ukrainian forces push counteroffensive against Russian troops
CBS News correspondent Holly Williams reports from Ukraine on the latest on the war as it enters its eighth month.
