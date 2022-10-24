ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
CBS Baltimore

Ravens' Gus Edwards dedicates big game to teammate Jaylon Ferguson, who died last June

BALTIMORE - Ravens running back Gus Edwards was inspired in his return to the backfield in more than a year.Edwards honored the late Jaylon Ferguson, a teammate who died in Baltimore on June 21. He wore the numbers 4 and 5 on his athletic tape - the jersey number worn by Ferguson since joining the Ravens in 2019 - during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.Ferguson's death was later declared to be caused by the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, and the death was ruled to be accidental.Edwards received the game ball following Sunday's win...
Yardbarker

Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar reacts to loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have lost four games in a row, and Bernie Kosar is not happy about it. On "The Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon" on Monday, the former Browns quarterback said he was “literally sick” following the team’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
