BALTIMORE - Ravens running back Gus Edwards was inspired in his return to the backfield in more than a year.Edwards honored the late Jaylon Ferguson, a teammate who died in Baltimore on June 21. He wore the numbers 4 and 5 on his athletic tape - the jersey number worn by Ferguson since joining the Ravens in 2019 - during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.Ferguson's death was later declared to be caused by the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, and the death was ruled to be accidental.Edwards received the game ball following Sunday's win...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO