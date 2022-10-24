ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

JSO: Man in hospital after shooting in Wesconnett neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a young man was shot on Catoma Street. According to detectives, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the location and found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
First Coast News

JSO looking for person allegedly connected to Home Depot fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated story) The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it's currently investigating several cases involving fraudulent purchases amounting to almost $10,000. Police say the pictured suspect somehow obtained the victim’s business credit account and purchased items at several local Home Depot...
News4Jax.com

JSO investigators searching for human remains near Westside gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators are searching for human remains on the city’s Westside. JSO said the area of interest is near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, but declined to elaborate on the case related to the search. Sky 4...
Action News Jax

Jacksonville police: Reported traffic fatality in Lackawanna

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported traffic fatality in Lackawanna. Police said they are responding to the 3000 block of Nolan Street, which is off of McDuff Avenue South between West Beaver Street and Lenox Avenue. Investigators are set to give an update...
Action News Jax

JSO is beginning an internal investigation into an employee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An investigation has begun against an employee in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office due to multiple reports of allegedly posting disparaging material on their personal social media account. Sheriff’s investigate if these post are legitimate and if the JSO employee is responsible for the posts.
Action News Jax

Teen boy shoots 5-year-old after arguing with child’s father, Putnam deputies say

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — An argument on Tuesday night led to a 5-year-old being shot and a 17-year-old boy being arrested, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said. The 17-year-old is now facing the following charges: aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and firing a missile into a vehicle. Action News Jax is not naming the teen because it has not yet been determined if he will be charged as an adult.
First Coast News

Man shot multiple times in Moncrief area shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is undergoing surgery after being shot multiple times in the Moncrief area Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Golf Forest Drive around 7:10 p.m. Officers were originally notified of a walk-in at...
Action News Jax

Man shot multiple times at Southside townhome community

Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 30s is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says he was shot several times in the chest Sunday night in the Drayton Park community off Touchton Road. Police say this was an isolated incident and they believe...
WOKV

FHP: Man dead after his car crashed through guardrail into the St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man drowned Wednesday morning when his car crashed through a guardrail and into the St. Johns River. According to FHP, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the man was driving an SUV southbound on New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue. At the same time, a 39-year-old man from Jacksonville with driving on the same road in the same direction. The SUV struck the sedan before going through the guardrail.
