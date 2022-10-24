Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
WATCH: People with disabilities overjoyed as coffee shop announces, ‘You are hired!'Live Action NewsJacksonville, FL
Related
Action News Jax
JSO: Man in hospital after shooting in Wesconnett neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a young man was shot on Catoma Street. According to detectives, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the location and found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JSO looking for person allegedly connected to Home Depot fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated story) The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it's currently investigating several cases involving fraudulent purchases amounting to almost $10,000. Police say the pictured suspect somehow obtained the victim’s business credit account and purchased items at several local Home Depot...
Police search for human remains on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for human remains on the Westside, Wednesday afternoon. Investigators are searching near Chaffee and Crystal Springs Road. The search is connected to a previous investigation, JSO confirmed. However, police did not say which case, at this time.
News4Jax.com
JSO investigators searching for human remains near Westside gas station
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators are searching for human remains on the city’s Westside. JSO said the area of interest is near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, but declined to elaborate on the case related to the search. Sky 4...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for evidence, possibly human remains, on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching on the Westside for evidence, which may include human remains. Police started searching off Chaffee Road South and Crystal Springs Road earlier Wednesday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO said it is hard to say how long...
Action News Jax
Gregory Drive Elementary School in Jacksonville on lockdown due to police activity in the area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gregory Drive Elementary School was placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to police activity. According to Duval County Public Schools, there was police activity in the neighborhood close to the school. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The school was on a lockdown out...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville police: Reported traffic fatality in Lackawanna
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported traffic fatality in Lackawanna. Police said they are responding to the 3000 block of Nolan Street, which is off of McDuff Avenue South between West Beaver Street and Lenox Avenue. Investigators are set to give an update...
Action News Jax
Child nearly drowns in retention pond in Jacksonville’s Sandalwood area, source says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is working to learn more about what happened in a Sandalwood neighborhood, where a source tells us a child nearly drowned on Tuesday afternoon in a retention pond. One neighbor told Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson she saw the entire situation unfold.
Deputies: Child in critical condition after shooting in Putnam County, suspect in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 17-year-old has been arrested by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office after deputies say he shot a 5-year-old during a dispute Tuesday night. That child is currently in critical condition, deputies say. Deputies say an argument happened between the suspect and an Interlachen man in the...
WCJB
Gainesville woman hits Putnam County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, drives off
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested in Putnam County after crashing into a sheriff’s office patrol car while under the influence of drugs or alcohol then leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say around 4:20 on Saturday morning, three patrol cars were stopping another vehicle...
Action News Jax
JSO is beginning an internal investigation into an employee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An investigation has begun against an employee in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office due to multiple reports of allegedly posting disparaging material on their personal social media account. Sheriff’s investigate if these post are legitimate and if the JSO employee is responsible for the posts.
News4Jax.com
Sheriff candidates condemn racially insensitive tweets allegedly made by JSO sergeant now under investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville sheriff candidates on Tuesday condemned a series of racially insensitive tweets allegedly made by a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sergeant. Democrat Lakeshia Burton and Republican T.K. Waters both said there is no place in the organization for the rhetoric believed to have been tweeted by...
Action News Jax
Teen boy shoots 5-year-old after arguing with child’s father, Putnam deputies say
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — An argument on Tuesday night led to a 5-year-old being shot and a 17-year-old boy being arrested, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said. The 17-year-old is now facing the following charges: aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and firing a missile into a vehicle. Action News Jax is not naming the teen because it has not yet been determined if he will be charged as an adult.
Action News Jax
Video: Giant tank in the median on I-295 near Pritchard Road in Jacksonville
Traffic is slowing on Interstate 295 near Pritchard Road due to onlookers looking at a giant tank on the side of the road. A video sent to Action News Jax by @ChrisFLTornado on Twitter shows a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicle next to the tank, which is in the median.
News4Jax.com
Black leaders call for investigation into what all JSO officers post on social media after racist tweets surface
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a dozen Black leaders gathered on the steps of the Duval County Courthouse on Wednesday, demanding a more extensive investigation into a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sergeant’s social media pages and what other officers are posting in public. The calls come after the...
First Coast News
Man shot multiple times in Moncrief area shooting, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is undergoing surgery after being shot multiple times in the Moncrief area Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Golf Forest Drive around 7:10 p.m. Officers were originally notified of a walk-in at...
Man shot on Southside in domestic incident, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was hospitalized and was in serious condition Sunday night after being shot in the 3200 block of Climbing Ivy Trail. Two people were in custody with charges pending, police said, following the "domestic incident." The victim, who's in his 30's, was shot multiple times...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville man wanted on 10 Georgia felony charges arrested after 7-hour search in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man wanted in Southeast Georgia and a Callahan woman are facing charges after deputies say they abandoned a stolen truck and stole items from a hunting camp in Flagler County. Jerrod D. Oats, 21, and Jada A. Wells, 21, were arrested by the...
Action News Jax
Man shot multiple times at Southside townhome community
Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 30s is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says he was shot several times in the chest Sunday night in the Drayton Park community off Touchton Road. Police say this was an isolated incident and they believe...
FHP: Man dead after his car crashed through guardrail into the St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man drowned Wednesday morning when his car crashed through a guardrail and into the St. Johns River. According to FHP, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the man was driving an SUV southbound on New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue. At the same time, a 39-year-old man from Jacksonville with driving on the same road in the same direction. The SUV struck the sedan before going through the guardrail.
Comments / 0