Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of U.S. women both in the top four spots of the WTA rankings since sisters Serena and Venus Williams were up there a dozen years ago. Pegula rose two places to a career-best No. 3 on Monday, a day after winning the biggest title of her career at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico. […]

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO