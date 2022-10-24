ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

News 4 Buffalo

Jessica Pegula rises to No. 3 in WTA rankings

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of U.S. women both in the top four spots of the WTA rankings since sisters Serena and Venus Williams were up there a dozen years ago. Pegula rose two places to a career-best No. 3 on Monday, a day after winning the biggest title of her career at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico. […]
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Sports

Wawrinka beats Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — On a stellar day for veteran Grand Slam champions, Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday. The 37-year-old Wawrinka hit his ninth ace to seal a 6-4,...
wtatennis.com

Road to the WTA Finals: Ons Jabeur

Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
FORT WORTH, TX
wtatennis.com

Evert, Navratilova to serve as ambassadors at WTA Finals

Chris Evert, winner of the inaugural season finale in 1972, to present Billie Jean King Trophy to 2022 WTA Finals singles champion; Martina Navratilova will hand over namesake doubles trophy. As the WTA’s crown jewel event returns to the United States for the first time since 2005, singles and doubles...
FORT WORTH, TX
tennismajors.com

Stan with a plan – Wawrinka scores stunner over Ruud in Basel

He may be 37, but there is still plenty of life left in Stan Wawrinka’s game. The Swiss put his talents on display on Tuesday in Basel, taking down second-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 for his biggest win by ranking since he upset world No 1 Novak Djokovic over three years ago, at the 2019 US Open.

