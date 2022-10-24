Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Post Register
Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
Post Register
Ryan surprised, hopeful after getting benched by Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan stood at his locker Wednesday, the disappointment etched all over his face. Two days after coach Frank Reich announced he was benching the 2016 league MVP, little had changed for the 15-year veteran. He was still upset that just seven games into his Indy career, he'd lost the starting job possibly permanently.
Post Register
Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowl DE Quinn from Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the NFL's best defenses. Now, they're adding another pass rusher to the mix.
Post Register
Bills rule out CB Tre’Davious White from facing Packers
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White’s return from a left knee injury will have to wait at least one more week. Coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday ruled out White from playing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. White opened the season on the physically unable to perform list before being cleared to begin practicing two weeks ago after missing 11 months with a torn ligament.
Post Register
Browns place starting LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a pectoral tear sustained in a loss to Baltimore, his second major injury in two seasons. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Phillips is likely done for the season and will need surgery. He...
Post Register
Jets' Moore returns, will play after trade request last week
Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice with the New York Jets and is expected to play Sunday against New England after requesting to be traded last week. Moore, in his second season, has been disappointed in the lack of pass-catching opportunities he has had during the Jets' surprising 5-2 start. He was held out from practice last Thursday and Friday and didn't travel with the team to Denver, where New York won its fourth straight on Sunday, 16-9.
Post Register
Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free.
Post Register
Celtics' Williams suspended 1 game for bumping referee
BOSTON (AP) — Celtics forward Grant Williams was suspended for one game without pay for using inappropriate language and “recklessly making contact with” a referee, the NBA said Wednesday. The league said he will serve the suspension on Friday night when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.
