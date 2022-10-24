Marmaduke, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Teacher of the Month is our way to say thank you to Region 8′s educators. Each month we go into the schoolhouse to honor those who nurture and educate our future leaders. With another school year, we honor our first teacher of the month: Mrs. Mackenzie Fisher.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another step forward in the future of the Jonesboro Sports Complex. The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Steering Committee met Tuesday to discuss what architectural and engineering firm would be able to handle a project of this size. Making a choice might be harder than the steering...
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 on Highway 142, about four miles east of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert D. Widding was traveling east...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chain pizza restaurant in Jonesboro has permanently closed. According to a media release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development Cici’s Pizza has closed for good. “We are saddened at the news of Cici’s Pizza permanently closing,” said Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate...
Paragould, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bookstore in Paragould held its grand opening Friday. On Oct. 21 Weber’s Book House opened up shop next to Unraveled Yarn Boutique at 123 W. Court St. “We had a spectacular turnout,” said Weber’s Book House. “I am already needing to put in...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash stalled traffic on a heavily traveled Jonesboro road. According to a Jonesboro police officer, the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and North Bridge Street. No word on whether anyone was injured. The crash shut down parts of...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Strong south winds continue today. More gusts to 30 mph are already blowing across Region 8 this morning. It’s another warm start, as well. Rain has stalled over the northwest and north-central part...
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 70-year-old Doniphan man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck Sunday night, October 23. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway 160, approximately 5 miles east of Doniphan. According to the Missouri State Highway State Patrol, Hank L. Stufflebeam...
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is coming together to support a Paragould police officer injured during a fatal shootout. Corporal Owen Mundy was hurt on Oct. 18 during an officer-involved shooting on Rockingchair Road. In a social media post on Tuesday, the Paragould Fraternal Order of Police Lodge announced...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Comedian and podcast host Bert Kreischer will bare all (at least from the waist up) when he performs next year in Jonesboro. Kreischer’s “Tops Off World Tour” will stop at First National Bank Arena on April 2. Tickets for the show go on...
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police have identified the officer involved in a fatal shooting. According to a news release Monday from the Paragould Police Department, Corporal Owen Mundy was shot Tuesday, Oct. 18, while responding to an incident in the 100-block of South Rockingchair Road. Munday was first taken...
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with assault after he told police he broke into a woman’s home and hit her with a baseball bat. According to court documents, 21-year-old Akious Howard forced his way into a home around 3:50 a.m....
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen that they say might be in danger. Sheriff Kevin Bell said Monday, Oct. 24, that deputies are searching for 17-year-old Damon Dickey. Bell said the boy might be in danger; but, he advised...
Authorities received reports of multiple incidents involving gunfire over the weekend in Jonesboro. A suspect reportedly shot a victim’s vehicle with a pistol Friday night. It happened at about 10 PM at the 2500-block of East Johnson, at an apartment unit address. Police responded to a shots heard call and found a 2005 gold Nissan Altima shot six times.
JONESBORO, Ark. – A case of alleged abuse involving a child with cuts, bruises, and swelling all over his body was reported to police on Monday in Jonesboro. Most of the report is masked but it was taken Monday afternoon by authorities after a social worker at the Nettleton School District reported learning of a woman allegedly beating a male victim, 5, with an extension cord at her residence. The report states the victim had a “large number of cuts and bruises and swelling all over his face, neck, and body.”
Officials say a Paragould Police Officer who was injured in a shootout last week is recovering. Paragould Police on Oct. 24 said that Cpl. Owen Mundy was shot by a suspect who was at the center of an "unwanted person" call at a home on Rockingchair Road on Oct. 18. Mundy was treated at an area hospital. The unidentified suspect was fatally shot by police.
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police took two women into custody for questioning following a stabbing that left a man dead. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the 200-block of 18 ½ Avenue, according to an Oct. 24 news release from the Paragould Police Department. Because officers were...
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested two men suspected of breaking into numerous vehicles. According to court documents, officers received multiple reports Saturday, Oct. 22, of items stolen from multiple vehicles in the neighborhoods surrounding Rockingchair and McDaniel Roads. On Monday, one of the victims reported receiving an electronic...
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman accused of trying to cut a vehicle’s tires was arrested in Caruthersville. It happened on Grand Avenue on Tuesday, October 25. According to Caruthersville Police, officers responding to the scene found a woman kneeling down beside the front passenger side of a vehicle trying to stab the tire with a large butcher knife.
