'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
CNN's Kyung Lah reports on the reaction to armed poll watchers monitoring ballot boxes in Arizona.
Seven House races shift in Democrats' favor: Poll
Democrats racked up gains in seven House races in the latest Cook Political Report, eclipsing the three races that moved in the Republicans' favor.
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.
Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Fact Check: Ted Cruz's Claim That 'Antifa' Burnt U.S. Cities For A Year
Texas Senator Ted Cruz snapped back when challenged about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but is he correct?
North Carolina early voting shows fewer voters casting ballots than 2018
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voters have cast 380,769 total ballots through Monday, which is about 73,000 fewer than at the same time in 2018, when voting started one day earlier. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows election officials have accepted a total of...
Lee Zeldin: Kathy Hochul 'bled out' a lot of support tonight
New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin reacts to his debate with incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her refusal to offer voters clear strategies to address crime on "The Ingraham Angle."
Larry Kudlow: Biden is incapable of telling the truth
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow critiques President Biden, comparing his economic policies to former President Donald Trump's and the impact that Americans face on "Kudlow."
Jake Tapper calls this 'a flashing red light' for Democrats
CNN's Jake Tapper looks ahead to the upcoming midterms and explains why it's looking like Democrats will be disappointed with the results.
Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin Get in Heated Debate Over Children in Classrooms During the Pandemic on ‘The View’: “Children Are Alive Now”
Alyssa Farah Griffin got into a heated debate with her co-hosts during today’s episode of The View about whether children should’ve been kept in schools during the pandemic. Whoopi Goldberg fired back at the former White House staffer when she said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got it right by trying to keep children in the classroom.
Republicans Chances of Taking Over the House With 2 Weeks to Midterms
The GOP regained a narrow lead in the national generic ballot over the weekend, per FiveThirtyEight, and now lead Democrats by a half-point.
Political analysts react to PA Senate debate
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — So who won the debate? And will the debate have any impact on who voters will support on November 8? The debate covered a wide range of topics. However, with any debate, the winner is oftentimes in the eyes of the beholder. Eyewitness News Reporter Andy Mehalshick watched the debate with […]
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Midterm polls - live: Republicans improve in polls as Biden pleads with voters
The president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for for Congress.As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage points in FiveThirtyEight’s generic congressional ballot polling average. That soft lead has begun to reverse course as now the Republicans lead in this polling average by 0.5 points. Republican Ron DeSantis took the debate stage on...
Press: Time for Democrats to play the fear card
With early voting already underway, Democrats are still debating the best message for the midterms: Should they emphasize their many accomplishments so far? Or should they strike fear in the hearts of voters over what horrible things would happen were Republicans to win control of the House or Senate, or both?
