Cerritos, CA

Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.

Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin Get in Heated Debate Over Children in Classrooms During the Pandemic on ‘The View’: “Children Are Alive Now”

Alyssa Farah Griffin got into a heated debate with her co-hosts during today’s episode of The View about whether children should’ve been kept in schools during the pandemic. Whoopi Goldberg fired back at the former White House staffer when she said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got it right by trying to keep children in the classroom.
FLORIDA STATE
WBRE

Political analysts react to PA Senate debate

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — So who won the debate? And will the debate have any impact on who voters will support on November 8? The debate covered a wide range of topics. However, with any debate, the winner is oftentimes in the eyes of the beholder. Eyewitness News Reporter Andy Mehalshick watched the debate with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm polls - live: Republicans improve in polls as Biden pleads with voters

The president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for for Congress.As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage points in FiveThirtyEight’s generic congressional ballot polling average. That soft lead has begun to reverse course as now the Republicans lead in this polling average by 0.5 points. Republican Ron DeSantis took the debate stage on...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Press: Time for Democrats to play the fear card

With early voting already underway, Democrats are still debating the best message for the midterms: Should they emphasize their many accomplishments so far? Or should they strike fear in the hearts of voters over what horrible things would happen were Republicans to win control of the House or Senate, or both?

