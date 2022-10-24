Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Hit by Vehicle While Cleaning Debris From the Street
A Marshfield man was hit while cleaning debris out of the street. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, on October 18th around 7:30pm, a vehicle was driving east on W. 14th Street when he hit a pedestrian. According to a witness, the man that was hit was cleaning debris out of the street with a broom. It was also stated the man was wearing dark clothing.
Man rescued after falling off bike on Hixon Forest trail
Crews were able to make contact with him about halfway up the bluff on a bike trail. They used specialized equipment to get him down the bluff and carry him out.
wizmnews.com
Concrete wall falls on worker at Dollar General construction in Trempealeau County
A 26-year-old construction worker had to be freed from beneath a collapsed wall on Saturday, at a building site in Trempealeau County. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a concrete wall fell down at a Dollar General store construction site in Pigeon Falls. The man working at the scene was pinned from the torso down by large blocks.
WATCH: Video shows alleged drunk driver crash into stopped vehicle in Eau Claire
In the video, you can see a dark-colored sedan attempt to make a left turn onto Menomonie Street, but instead, leave the road and drive over the median, smashing into a stopped vehicle waiting to turn right onto Clairemont Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
Wall collapses at Wisconsin Dollar General construction site, traps worker
PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in western Wisconsin was airlifted from a Dollar General construction site after a concrete wall reportedly collapsed. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on October 22 around 3:45 p.m. first responders were sent to a Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls. The report said there was a worker that was trapped under a concrete wall.
wiproud.com
One hurt after concrete wall collapses in Trempealeau Co.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is hurt after deputies say a concrete wall collapsed at a construction site yesterday afternoon. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report a 26-year-old construction worker was pinned under a concrete wall at the Dollar General construction site off Highway 53 in Pigeon Falls.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper saves injured eagle from traffic
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety. The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.
WSAW
2 Wood County campgrounds to close for season on Oct. 31
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - South Wood County and North Wood County Park campgrounds will close for the season on Oct. 31. According to the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department, Dexter County Park campground will remain open until Nov. 28. The second and third loops will remain open and will be available for camping by reservation only. Dump stations are still available but all water filling stations have been shut down for the season. Dexter has a heated shower building that will remain open until closing.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after vehicle fire in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Holmen Saturday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the fuel pumps at Kwik Trip located at 1550 Holmen Drive South at 6:57 p.m.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seized suspected fentanyl Wednesday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Oct. 26, 2022, around 1:34 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to the Heartbreakers Bar located 1705 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a welfare check of a man at the bar.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department released video of a car crash that ended with injuries and a man arrested. The Eau Claire Police Department says a street camera caught the crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. Footage shows the car veering off the road, striking a car stopped at a stop light, and rolling over onto a car parked in a parking lot.
wizmnews.com
Onalaska 17-year-old to be tried for knife attack on 15-year-old girl in her bedroom
A 17-year-old from Onalaska pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to kill a 15-year-old girl. Austin Bailey will be scheduled for trial in La Crosse County, following his arraignment Tuesday. Bailey is accused of stabbing the girl repeatedly and choking her while she was sleeping at her home...
wiproud.com
Fire erupts at Kwik Trip, injures one
HOLMEN Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is hurt after a vehicle fire at a gas station in Holmen last night. The La Crosse Fire Department says it happened at the Kwik Trip Holmen Drive south location. When firefighters with the Holmen Fire Department arrived, they found a vehicle fully...
One injured after gas pump fire at Holmen Kwik Trip
One person is injured after a gas pump fire at a Holmen Kwik Trip Saturday evening. Holmen Fire Captain Frank Garrow told News 8 Now that when responders arrived at the scene on 1550 Holmen Drive, the car and pump were fully engulfed.
winonaradio.com
Police Chase Ensues After Attempted Traffic Stop, 24-Year-Old Arrested
(KWNO)- Around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20th, a Winona County Sheriff attempted a traffic stop that led to a chase. According to the Winona County Sherriff’s Office, Star Obiofu, 24, was going 69 mph in a 40 mph zone by Riverview Drive and Island Prairie Rd. A County officer...
14-year-old injured after car rear-ends tractor in Vernon County
Both parties involved were evaluated by first responders. The operator of the tractor, a 14-year-old boy, was later taken to the hospital by private vehicle for his injuries.
wnmufm.org
UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP
BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
WEAU-TV 13
City Council unanimously approves Eau Claire Costco
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council votes unanimously to bring the wholesale warehouse Costco to the Chippewa Valley. Costco’s proposal was one of the items on Eau Claire City Council’s Agenda Tuesday. The store is expected to be built on Eau Claire’s North Side...
wizmnews.com
Local police study committee gets backing from La Crosse DA
La Crosse County’s top prosecutor expresses his support for county watchdog groups that look into police practices. District Attorney Tim Gruenke told the county study committee on policing Tuesday that it’s good to have a panel which can investigate complaints from the public. The idea of a policing...
seehafernews.com
Six Months Since Lily Peters Murder
It’s been six months since Lily Peters was murdered. Yesterday was the six-month anniversary of her death in Chippewa Falls. She was 10 years old, and the 14-year-old suspect in her death is still waiting for trial. He’s not due back in court until next August. Altoona state...
