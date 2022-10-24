WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - South Wood County and North Wood County Park campgrounds will close for the season on Oct. 31. According to the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department, Dexter County Park campground will remain open until Nov. 28. The second and third loops will remain open and will be available for camping by reservation only. Dump stations are still available but all water filling stations have been shut down for the season. Dexter has a heated shower building that will remain open until closing.

WOOD COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO