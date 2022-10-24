ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trempealeau County, WI

cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Hit by Vehicle While Cleaning Debris From the Street

A Marshfield man was hit while cleaning debris out of the street. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, on October 18th around 7:30pm, a vehicle was driving east on W. 14th Street when he hit a pedestrian. According to a witness, the man that was hit was cleaning debris out of the street with a broom. It was also stated the man was wearing dark clothing.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wall collapses at Wisconsin Dollar General construction site, traps worker

PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in western Wisconsin was airlifted from a Dollar General construction site after a concrete wall reportedly collapsed. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on October 22 around 3:45 p.m. first responders were sent to a Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls. The report said there was a worker that was trapped under a concrete wall.
PIGEON FALLS, WI
wiproud.com

One hurt after concrete wall collapses in Trempealeau Co.

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is hurt after deputies say a concrete wall collapsed at a construction site yesterday afternoon. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report a 26-year-old construction worker was pinned under a concrete wall at the Dollar General construction site off Highway 53 in Pigeon Falls.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin State Trooper saves injured eagle from traffic

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety. The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

2 Wood County campgrounds to close for season on Oct. 31

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - South Wood County and North Wood County Park campgrounds will close for the season on Oct. 31. According to the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department, Dexter County Park campground will remain open until Nov. 28. The second and third loops will remain open and will be available for camping by reservation only. Dump stations are still available but all water filling stations have been shut down for the season. Dexter has a heated shower building that will remain open until closing.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after vehicle fire in Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Holmen Saturday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the fuel pumps at Kwik Trip located at 1550 Holmen Drive South at 6:57 p.m.
HOLMEN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seized suspected fentanyl Wednesday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Oct. 26, 2022, around 1:34 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to the Heartbreakers Bar located 1705 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a welfare check of a man at the bar.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department released video of a car crash that ended with injuries and a man arrested. The Eau Claire Police Department says a street camera caught the crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. Footage shows the car veering off the road, striking a car stopped at a stop light, and rolling over onto a car parked in a parking lot.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wiproud.com

Fire erupts at Kwik Trip, injures one

HOLMEN Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is hurt after a vehicle fire at a gas station in Holmen last night. The La Crosse Fire Department says it happened at the Kwik Trip Holmen Drive south location. When firefighters with the Holmen Fire Department arrived, they found a vehicle fully...
HOLMEN, WI
wnmufm.org

UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP

BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
HANCOCK, MI
WEAU-TV 13

City Council unanimously approves Eau Claire Costco

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council votes unanimously to bring the wholesale warehouse Costco to the Chippewa Valley. Costco’s proposal was one of the items on Eau Claire City Council’s Agenda Tuesday. The store is expected to be built on Eau Claire’s North Side...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wizmnews.com

Local police study committee gets backing from La Crosse DA

La Crosse County’s top prosecutor expresses his support for county watchdog groups that look into police practices. District Attorney Tim Gruenke told the county study committee on policing Tuesday that it’s good to have a panel which can investigate complaints from the public. The idea of a policing...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Six Months Since Lily Peters Murder

It’s been six months since Lily Peters was murdered. Yesterday was the six-month anniversary of her death in Chippewa Falls. She was 10 years old, and the 14-year-old suspect in her death is still waiting for trial. He’s not due back in court until next August. Altoona state...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

