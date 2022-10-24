ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The List

A Teleprompter Proved To Be Challenging For Joe Biden As He Blundered A Speech While Reading

It's been a challenging few months for President Joe Biden when it comes to viral gaffes. No one will soon forget how the commander in chief cringe-inducingly forgot that lawmaker Jackie Walorski died recently, as he inquired after her whereabouts at a conference. Then the 79-year-old misspoke about his beloved son Beau having died in Iraq. And now, on the same day that First Lady Jill Biden's appearance at the Eagles game is making headlines due to the tepid reception she received, her husband is once again in the news due to a public blunder.
OK! Magazine

The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms that mRNA boosters extend COVID-19 protection but wane over time

A nationwide U.S. study of more than 893,000 adults provides solid evidence confirming that mRNA booster immunizations extend protection against moderate and severe COVID for four to five months. These findings, published in The BMJ, provide a more complete understanding of the effectiveness and durability of third and fourth doses of the mRNA vaccines, informing policymakers and providing individuals with confirmation of the importance and value of boosters.
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
KEYT

Jill Biden defends Hunter Biden in NBC interview

First lady Dr. Jill Biden defended Hunter Biden in a recent NBC interview, following the rare public comments on their son made by President Joe Biden last week to CNN’s Jake Tapper. Hunter Biden purchased a gun during a time in which he has now acknowledged he was struggling...
The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
NBC News

Biden to get updated Covid booster to encourage Americans to get the shot

President Biden is set to receive the updated Covid-19 vaccine booster dose as part of a series of new efforts to encourage Americans to get the shot ahead of a possible winter surge in cases. NBC News’ Mike Memoli explains what to expect from the president’s remarks and how the White House plans to address a possible winter surge.Oct. 25, 2022.
The Hill

Biden approval rating up 10 points from July: survey

President Biden has seen a 10-point uptick in his approval rating, according to a new CNBC All-America Economic poll published on Thursday. Forty-six percent of respondents to the poll said they approved of the job Biden is doing as president, marking an improvement of 10 points from when the same poll was taken in July.

