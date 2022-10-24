It's been a challenging few months for President Joe Biden when it comes to viral gaffes. No one will soon forget how the commander in chief cringe-inducingly forgot that lawmaker Jackie Walorski died recently, as he inquired after her whereabouts at a conference. Then the 79-year-old misspoke about his beloved son Beau having died in Iraq. And now, on the same day that First Lady Jill Biden's appearance at the Eagles game is making headlines due to the tepid reception she received, her husband is once again in the news due to a public blunder.

8 DAYS AGO