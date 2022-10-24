ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

See Ohio State’s full schedule for 2023 football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s full football schedule for the 2023 season has been released. The Big Ten released its conference schedule, which includes nine Ohio State games, on Wednesday afternoon. Those games will be played in addition to three previously announced nonconference games, including Sept. 23 at Notre Dame on NBC4. Here is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season

Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Second-Worst Rushing Performance Since 2011 Renews Concerns About Ohio State Ground Game:

Ohio State’s frustrating performance on the ground against Iowa was an anomaly for the Buckeyes this season. Perhaps it will remain one through the rest of the year. Even on a day that the Buckeyes struggled mightily to get anything going on the ground, mostly to no avail, they still managed to rack up 54 points on one of the nation’s better defenses.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Nine County High Schools In Playoffs This Friday Night

Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played on Friday, October 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Rikki Harris

The beginning of the Ohio State women’s basketball season is upon us. On Election Night, Nov. 8, the Buckeyes lobby to start the season on the right foot against a tough Tennessee Volunteers squad. Ohio State has toughness of their own, represented best by the next player in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit explains which team should be ranked No. 1

Kirk Herbstreit understands that there are different metrics for how to measure the best teams in the country. During a recent segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” Herbstreit and Kevin Negandhi discussed that in terms of strength of record, Tennessee is No. 1, Clemson is No. 2 and TCU is No. 3. However, in the AP Top 25 poll, Georgia is No. 1, Ohio State is No. 2 and Tennessee is No. 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Destroys Iowa, Looks Ahead to Penn State and Asks, Why No White Out?

It's important to stop for a minute and take a little bit of joy in what Ohio State's football team is doing this season. Even in a game when the offense was stymied in the run game and felt a little off-kilter for the better part of three quarters, they still managed to score 54 points on the top-rated defense in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

After Ohio State's Strong Start to the Season Defensively, Ryan Day Believes Recruits Will Want to “Jump On Board”

When Ryan Day met with reporters in July at Big Ten Media Days, Ohio State was in a bit of a rut on the recruiting trail on the defensive side of the ball. The Buckeyes had recently missed out on several top defensive targets, including Caleb Downs and Tackett Curtis, among others. Of course, Ohio State underwent a massive restructuring of its defense following a poor showing in 2021, highlighted by the hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson was the lone holdover from last season’s defensive coaching staff, so there was lots of uncertainty surrounding the defensive side of the ball heading into the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Will Ohio State dominate every remaining pass defense? And out of control head coach power: Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Monday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Nathan Baird are back to break it down. First, a look at the opposing pass defenses that the Ohio State Buckeyes could face in their quest for a national title. How might Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Clemson and Michigan fare in trying to slow down C.J. Stroud? Plus, a second look at how Iowa defended the Buckeyes, and an answer to whether the Ohio State offense is the best unit in the nation.
COLUMBUS, OH
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Columbus

1,275 × 960 pixels, file size: 413 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg. Columbus, Ohio, draws visitors frequently from all over the United States. The main reason is that it has excellent museums and a vast amount of art. It also houses the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While it seems to be a fun vacation, a few people always wonder if it could be a spooky location. There are some areas around and in Columbus that may give you a thrill.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight fire ruins Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Monday’s winning Powerball numbers worth $625 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Monday night could be worth an estimated $625 million. Monday’s winning Powerball numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54. The Powerball number is 16 and the Power Play is 4X. The cash option for Monday’s drawing is an estimated $299.8 million. Monday’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rain & wind with cold front heading towards Central Ohio

Wednesday: Showers, breezy, not warming much, high 58. For the 4th straight day highs were in the mid to upper 70s even with a good deal of clouds this afternoon. This is ahead of the cold front that will push through our area into Wednesday morning. Clouds will increase ahead of this front, but temps will be slow to drop tonight.
COLUMBUS, OH
