Jacksonville, FL

Big Blue View

NFL trade rumors tracker 2022: New York Giants rumors

Follow any and all NFL 2022 trade rumors that impact the New York Giants leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 1 trade deadline. We will add full stories on anything that is worthwhile. Tuesday, Oct.25. CBS Sports says the Giants should trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. [FULL...
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney practice updates

The Giants knew before they started the practice week that they’d be shorthanded for their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll made it clear that reinforcements, for the most part, were not on the way. They do have the feel-good story about...
Yardbarker

New York Giants Injury Update: Daniel Bellinger, Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson

The New York Giants might’ve walked away from Week 7 with a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they certainly endured several battle scars. Multiple offensive players went down during the contest, but that didn’t stop the Giants from scoring 23 points and doing enough damage to secure their sixth win of the 2022 season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Giants HC Brian Daboll signs autographs for fans after win

The New York Giants stayed hot with their road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and head coach Brian Daboll appreciated the way his team’s fans traveled for the game. He took a moment to show them afterward. Daboll, who was puffing on a victory cigar after his...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN

The New York Giants are raising their own expectations after 6-1 start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Listening to the New York Giants talk after Sunday's 23-17 victory in Jacksonville sounded somewhat unrecognizable. They weren't simply content with a win. Coach Brian Daboll almost immediately noted they had "made it tougher than we needed to." Not long after, running back Saquon Barkley spoke...
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Jets’ Elijah Moore saga takes big twist after Breece Hall injury

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been away from the team for the past week after he requested a trade from the organization. Unhappy with his role in the offense, Moore was seeking a move away in order to find a better opportunity. After being inactive in Week 7 while the Jets picked up their fifth win of the year over the Denver Broncos, Moore has reportedly returned to the facility and will be activated for Week 8, according to Rich Cimini.
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

Giants offensive lineman cleared to return after gruesome injury

The New York Giants have continued to defy the odds on the field, winning their sixth game on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars to vault their record to 6-1 on the season. They received some great news on Wednesday about a player who was once thought to have suffered a...
WASHINGTON STATE

