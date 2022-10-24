Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Cris Collinsworth laughed when he heard what Aaron Rodgers said about facing Bills next
Right after the Miami Dolphins knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, NBC’s Mike Tirico delivered his preview for next week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers. Tirico’s co-host Cris Collinsworth couldn’t help but laugh when he heard what Packers quarterback...
thecomeback.com
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
thecomeback.com
Broncos star reacts to surprising trade rumors
It’s safe to say that this season is not quite going according to plan for the Denver Broncos. After the team traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson over the offseason, they likely hoped to participate in the postseason and potentially even compete for a Super Bowl. But now with a 2-5 record, it looks like the team could be ready to make some drastic roster changes, instead.
thecomeback.com
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
atozsports.com
Bills hand Aaron Rodgers brutal news just days before matchup
Josh Allen and the Bills are on the warpath. With a top-five offense and defense in the NFL, all things are pointing in the right direction. Buffalo has luckily overcome a nasty injury bug over the past few weeks. Luckily, the team is coming off a bye week and is near full strength.
thecomeback.com
Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
thecomeback.com
Michigan legend sends clear message to Michigan State fans
The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will open another chapter in their iconic rivalry this weekend in Ann Arbor. Taylor Lewan, a Michigan legend and current offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, is using the opportunity to send a message to Spartan fans looking to talk trash to him:
Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense
Robert Griffin III made a bold comment on Monday night about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Tom Brady and Ron DeSantis texting
Al Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee of Wisconsin, recently revealed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis text each other, the New York Times reported Monday. Michels was speaking to the Lake Country Patriots, a far-right group. Michels took DeSantis to a Green Bay...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Saints shocking QB decision
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has been starting at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints while Jameis Winston has been dealing with a back injury. Head coach Dennis Allen has previously been non-committal about who would be the team’s starter once Winston is healthy, but he made a shocking decision on Wednesday regarding the future of the starting quarterback position in New Orleans.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady & Gisele’s divorce is reportedly “very nasty”
It’s no secret around the NFL world that Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen are going through a very public divorce as the entire world speculates on some possible reasons for their separation. While the two likely hoped for an easy and amicable split, it doesn’t look like that’s how things are going.
There’s a Solid Chance Bryce Harper’s Clutch Two-Run NLCS Blast Was with a Bat Made in King of Prussia
Is that a King-of-Prussia made bat in Harper's hands for the NLSC game-winning homer? Most likely yes.Image via MLB at YouTube. Given sports figures’ highly superstitious natures, there’s an excellent chance that the bat Bryce Harper used in his bottom-of-the-eighth game winning Oct. 23 home run — the one sending the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009 — was made in King of Prussia.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as referee is caught getting player’s autograph
It’s no secret that NFL referees are supposed to be unbiased officials with no rooting interest or fan leanings. But that was apparently not exactly the case in Sunday afternoon’s game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a referee could be seen getting an autograph from Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans after the game.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts surprising Mike Tomlin comments
It’s been no secret to anybody watching the Pittsburgh Steelers at all this season that the team’s offense has not been very strong, even despite the team switching quarterbacks from veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to rookie Kenny Pickett. With no real improvements on offense so far this season, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been asked about potential changes to the coaching staff, but he’s not ready to do that.
thecomeback.com
Dallas Cowboys replacing Michigan star with Ohio State star
The Dallas Cowboys got some very disappointing news this week when star cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a lisfranc foot injury while recording an interception on Sunday and will need surgery. As a result, the Cowboys are replacing Lewis, a former Michigan Wolverines star, with a player from Michigan’s fierce rival team, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady discusses potential retirement plans
It has been a rough NFL season for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady both on the field and off the field as the team has now lost four of its last five games, including an embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With Brady also in the midst of a messy divorce and simply not looking like himself, some have speculated that Brady may retire before the season even ends. Brady shot down that speculation last week, and he’s doing it again this week.
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to Jim Nantz news
The NCAA Tournament is going to sound very different in a few years with the news that Jim Nantz will step away from calling March Madness following the 2023 edition. Per the New York Post, Nantz will step away from the CBS/WBD Sports coverage following the upcoming NCAA Tournament, which is being held in Houston.
thecomeback.com
Antonio Brown makes shocking Kanye West announcement
If there’s anyone in the world who’s been involved in more controversy recently than rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, it’s probably NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown as recently he flashed his manhood in a hotel pool, made light of the situation with a crass Tweet, allegedly stole $122,000 in jewelry, made fun of the mentally ill on Twitter, and didn’t even show up to court for his assault settlement. So it’s totally unsurprising that Brown is still supporting Ye after his antisemitic comments – especially since he stood by him after he wore a WHITE LIVES MATTER shirt.
Comments / 0