It has been a rough NFL season for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady both on the field and off the field as the team has now lost four of its last five games, including an embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With Brady also in the midst of a messy divorce and simply not looking like himself, some have speculated that Brady may retire before the season even ends. Brady shot down that speculation last week, and he’s doing it again this week.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO