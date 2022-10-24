Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Pumpkin patch showdown: Three pumpkin-picking experiences around Iowa City
Apple cider, fall-spiced donuts, and local pumpkin patches: It is officially time for autumn’s classic activities and traditions. Having the most authentic fall experience and finding the best pumpkin can be difficult, so I visited three pumpkin providers to discover how they compare. Hidden away by a veil of...
Daily Iowan
Photos: University of Iowa Homecoming Multicultural Block Party
A Multicultural Block Party hosted by the University of Iowa Homecoming Executive Council and MISSE was held at the UI’s Latino Native American Cultural Center on Tuesday. The event had craft activities, food, and Simon the alpaca and Earl the llama. The night concluded with an a cappella group covering several pop songs.
Daily Iowan
UI Homecoming Executive Board pleased with turnout for new event Hawks Run Home 5K
In the first Hawks Run Home 5K, 65 current University of Iowa students and Iowa City community members participated in the run early Sunday morning. The 5K is a new event included in the UI’s homecoming events and ran a loop starting and ending in Hubbard Park, with turns at the Hancher Auditorium footbridge and long stretches along North Riverside Drive.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Tourism Grant to provide funding to new and existing initiatives in Iowa City to spur more visitors
A new grant aims to bring more visitors to Iowa City and support to businesses struggling following COVID-19. The Iowa City Tourism Grant Program will increase the number of tourists in Iowa City by funding tourism-related marketing initiatives, events and meetings that will in turn benefit the local economy, according to the Think Iowa City website.
Daily Iowan
UI Percussion Program’s Iowa Fall Percussion Concert to showcase diversity of percussion sound
The Voxman Music Building concert hall will soon echo with the beating of drums, humming of cymbals, and the sounds of everyday objects transforming into musical instruments. This year’s annual Iowa Percussion Fall Concert will take place on Oct. 30. Under the guidance of University of Iowa Director of...
Daily Iowan
UI graduate student wins Iowa City Human Rights award
Jocelyn Williams, a graduate student at the University of Iowa’s School of Planning and Public Affairs, is the newest recipient of the Kenneth Cmiel Human Rights Award from the City of Iowa City Human Rights Award Commission. Williams is being awarded for her internship work at the Housing Fellowship...
Daily Iowan
Clay Aiken to host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ live at Hancher
Spinning the wheel, answering puzzles, and winning cash — the classic game show “Wheel of Fortune” will energize Hancher Auditorium audience members Wednesday night. Currently on a tour around the country, the live edition of the game show is hosted by TV personality Mark L. Walberg and former American Idol participant Clay Aiken. However, Aiken will host Hancher’s edition of Wheel of Fortune.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has a New Name and New Menu
Earlier this year, we found out that Vito's on 42nd, located at 4100 River Ridge Dr NE in Cedar Rapids, was being taken over by new owners. Those new owners, Jeff Beer and Kevin Flanagan, got to work updating the restaurant and reopened it as Flano's on 42nd this past spring. Just a few months later, the restaurant is being rebranded again, this time as The Pines Pizza & Pub.
Country Stars Might’ve Changed Fan’s Life At Cedar Rapids Show
One young fan was in for an amazing surprise at the Cedar Rapids stop on the 'Glad You're Here' tour. Walker Hayes and Parmalee dropped by Eastern Iowa on Friday, October 21st for a sold-out show at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse. The Cedar Rapids show had the North Carolina natives...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Emergency Management Goes Live with Alert Iowa
Delaware County residents can now get text messages on their phones to alert them of severe weather and other emergencies. It’s through a new emergency alerting system called Alert Iowa – and Delaware County just went live with it last week. Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber says messages...
Find great vintage deals at Antique Spectacular
You don’t need to travel far to find great deals on vintage finds when you can head over to the Fall Antique Spectacular Vintage Market November 4-6 at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island. The 27th annual fall antique and vintage market will feature a sold-out line up of vendors with […]
KCCI.com
Educators mourn the loss of Iowa superintendent after struggle with cancer
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two-year struggle with cervical cancer, KCRG reports. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a...
Eldridge city clerk fired after alleged misuse of city funds
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The City of Eldridge, Iowa approved a resolution ordering the removal of their city clerk Tuesday night during a special city council meeting. Former City Clerk Denise Benson worked for the city for thirty years before she was placed on paid leave in mid-October after the council said they discovered she had allegedly misused city funds.
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Fire Department responds to historic house fire
This is an ongoing report. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday morning at 1011 Woodlawn Ave. More than five Iowa City fire trucks responded to the historic residence at around 9 a.m. Because of the duration of the fire, Iowa City fire responders called in trucks from the Solon Fire Department for support.
Daily Iowan
UI Office of the Ombudsperson sees increase in visitors from 2021 to 2022
The University of Iowa’s Office of the Ombudsperson saw an increase in visitors during the 2021-22 academic year, according to its newest annual report. At a UI Faculty Senate meeting on Tuesday, the report detailed higher numbers of faculty visitors. The Ombuds Office serves the UI community by providing confidential, impartial, informal, and independent problem-solving and conflict resolution.
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
KCJJ
Iowa City Police respond to convenience store robberies
Iowa City Police have responded to two convenience store robberies recently. In a release from the city, the first incident occurred just before 8:30 pm Friday, when an armed subject entered the J&S Convenience Store on Rochester Avenue and robbed the business at gunpoint. The second incident occurred Monday night....
cbs2iowa.com
Camanche girl, 9, is Kid Captain for Iowa homecoming game Oct. 29 against Northwestern
IOWA CITY, Iowa — In its 13th year, Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. After Elyna Clements experienced burning, itchy eyes and migraine headaches, a local optometrist discovered a possible tumor...
