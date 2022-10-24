ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton Park shooting: 2 seriously wounded after shot in drive-by, Chicago police say

By Sun-Times Media Wire
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0ik3T5bq00 Two people were seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

A man, 29, and a 40-year-old woman were near a sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 43rd Street when someone drove up in a car and an occupant began shooting, Chicago police said.

RELATED: 5 shot, 3 killed amid 100-car caravan in Brighton Park, police say

The man was shot in the thigh, while the woman was shot in the arm and leg, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition.

No arrests were made.

Area detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

