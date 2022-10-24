Read full article on original website
How the Phillies Can Upset the Astros and Win the World Series
The Astros have yet to lose in the postseason, going 7–0 vs. the Mariners and Yankees. So how could the Phillies, a club with 87 wins in the regular season, the fewest of any National League playoff team, win four of seven against the American League champs? Here’s a blueprint for how Philadelphia could deliver yet another case of World Series heartbreak from the NL East to Houston.
Phillies to Start Nola in World Series Game 1
Aaron Nola has made five consecutive Opening Day starts. It's only fitting that he now gets a chance to start Game 1 of the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. With Nola taking Game 1, Zack Wheeler will get the ball for Game 2. There was some though...
Dodgers News: Belief is That Tyler Anderson Returns to LA in Free Agency This Winter
The Dodgers' offseason conversation is going to be dominated by a lot of big names. Will Trea Turner re-sign or head elsewhere in free agency? If he leaves, might L.A. go after Dansby Swanson or Carlos Correa or Xander Bogaerts? Will Los Angeles be real contenders in the Aaron Judge bidding? And will Clayton Kershaw be back for his 16th season in Dodger blue?
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Jim Nantz to Call Final March Madness Tournament in 2023
Nantz is still expected to remain as CBS’ top NFL broadcaster and the main voice for golf on the network, including the Masters. Nantz told Marchand that he wants to spend more time with his kids. However, he does want to return every year just for the trophy presentation after the final game.
The Boston Celtics will be without the services of Grant Williams when they take the court Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The NBA announced a one-game suspension for the sharpshooting big man Wednesday afternoon for "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official" in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' 120-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 24.
Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Continues To Impact The NBA By Paving The Way For Former Teammate
It's not everyday you get to play alongside one of the greatest basketball players of all time in Kobe Bryant, but that's exactly what the 14 year veteran Caron Butler had the chance to do. Although it was just for one season, the impact Bryant had on Butler has extended through the rest of his career and including his continued efforts as a coach.
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Recalls His Fondest Lakers Memory
Future first ballot Hall of Fame power forward/center Pau Gasol played a huge role as the second-best player for your Los Angeles Lakers' three straight NBA Finals appearances from 2008-2010, behind only All-NBA shooting guard Kobe Bryant. In that window, L.A. claimed two straight championships in 2009 and 2010. Gasol's favorite Los Angeles memory stems from that second (and last) title run.
Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About ‘Devastating’ Injury in 2021 Playoffs
View the original article to see embedded media. While it will take a while before LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is back to playing big minutes on a regular basis, the star forward is just thankful to be playing basketball again. In an exclusive interview with Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports, Leonard revealed the devastating nature of his injury, not just physically, but mentally as well.
