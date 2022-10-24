ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow, GA

Teens between 14 and 18 arrested after drugs and alcohol found in hotel room, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Morrow said there were a “bunch of upset mamas”, after 3 teens were arrested when police found drugs and alcohol in their hotel room.

According to a Facebook post, officers with the Morrow Police Department responded to a hotel party and located drugs, guns, and alcohol.

Parents, if you rent your kid a room for their 18th birthday, make sure you know who’s invited and what “party favors” are present”, the post states.

Police told Channel 2 Action News those attending the “party” were between the ages of 14 and 18.

Comments / 19

Common cents
2d ago

Billions of dollars spent in the music and entertainment and sports industry is a small price to pay for destroying a generation of children, but keep calling it the culture...until you realize who's actuality paying this investment......wake up people

Reply(1)
15
Sean Hyde
2d ago

kids are not kids anymore after 12 or 13 they believe or identify as adults and they can't really get in trouble like adults so they believe that consequences are not as severe as they should be they all want to be thugs or g's. Girls get women like cardi b and meg the stallion to look up to and little boys are looking up to drag queens. Just think what the next generation will be.

Reply(1)
6
Patsy Rainwater Welch
2d ago

well..if the parents rented the room..should be charged..as I know people who were arrested years ago for being in the room,but also whoever rented it.

Reply
2
 

