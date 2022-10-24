Teens between 14 and 18 arrested after drugs and alcohol found in hotel room, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Morrow said there were a “bunch of upset mamas”, after 3 teens were arrested when police found drugs and alcohol in their hotel room.
According to a Facebook post, officers with the Morrow Police Department responded to a hotel party and located drugs, guns, and alcohol.
“Parents, if you rent your kid a room for their 18th birthday, make sure you know who’s invited and what “party favors” are present”, the post states.
Police told Channel 2 Action News those attending the “party” were between the ages of 14 and 18.
