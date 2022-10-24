Man confesses to setting apartment on fire in Pettis County

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

One man confessed to arson after a fire at an apartment in Pettis County.

69-year-old John Nevels is on a 24-hour hold after a witness connected him to the fire at Apartment 115 on Villa Drive in Pettis County.

The sheriff tells us the fire started around 9:40 Monday morning. Heavy smoke was coming from one apartment and neighbors had to evacuate.

Pettis county fire found evidence of arson after putting out the blaze and a witness saw Nevels hiding in a nearby barn, where he was later arrested for first-degree arson after confessing.

Unrelated to the incident, Pettis County Sheriff said the county is now under a burn ban.

