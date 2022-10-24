Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back, in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
CASE CLOSED: Zachary family reflects on brutal murder with all 3 killers now in prison
The killing of their 73-year-old matriarch was a sudden blow that landed with a thud. A Zachary family's journey has been a rollercoaster since. Frances Jane Schultz died in 2019 after three Ethel men forced their way into her ranch house in the Zachary Plains. They beat Schultz, taped her wrists, legs, eyes and mouth, then rummaged through the residence, stealing two guns and a diamond solitaire ring before one of them shot her.
One injured in shooting at Choctaw Dr. and North 38th St., police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they responded to a shooting that happened around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The shooting happened at the intersection of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. They added that one person was...
Lafayette man turns himself in after killing pedestrian in hit-and-run on West Congress, police say
A Lafayette man was arrested on felony hit and run on Thursday for striking and killing a Duson man who was walking on West Congress Street earlier this month, Lafayette Police said. Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette, turned himself over to police at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Thursday...
1 injured in Choctaw Drive shooting Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were reportedly fired on Choctaw Drive Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the area of Choctaw Drive and 38th Street regarding a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured. This is a developing story.
Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas
An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Arrest made in fatal Lafayette hit-and-run on West Congress Street
A man has been charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a fatal crash that happened October 17 on West Congress Street.
One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
Sheriff: Man arrested for shooting 8-year-old girl in drive-by linked to different shooting
SPRINGFIELD - A man in jail for allegedly shooting an eight-year-old girl in Livingston Parish earlier this year has been booked on additional charges Wednesday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Jaran Adams, 21, was identified as the suspect in a May 9 drive-by shooting on Pardue Road in Springfield and he was arrested Sept. 30.
Erwinville man accused of hunting deer out of season, as a felon in possession of a gun
State wildlife officials say an Erwinville man killed a deer out of season, and shouldn't have been hunting with a gun at all because he was a felon. Hunter W. Varnado, 20, was arrested Wednesday. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents, following up on a tip, eventually accused Varnado of resisting an officer, taking a deer during a closed season, hunting deer using illegal methods, hunting without a basic license, hunting without deer tags and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
School bus overturns in Port Hudson; 4 transported with minor injuries, Baton Rouge EMS says
A school bus overturned in Port Hudson Friday evening, Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said. It was the second bus to overturn in a crash this week in the Baton Rouge area. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said paramedics were sent to the scene on Samuels Road at Plains-Port Road just...
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
Inmate who escaped from Lafayette General now in custody
Dervanisha Carter, the inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General Monday evening, is back in police custody, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
Lafayette man accused of raping 11-year-old in 2017
A Lafayette man was charged with first-degree rape Wednesday after prosecutors say he sexually abused a child in 2017. Bernard Keever, 60, of Lafayette, was indicted by a grand jury on a count of first-degree rape. The indictment said that Keever raped the child, who was 11 at the time, between July 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2017. The case was brought by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
Video shows handcuffed prisoner escape hospital custody in Louisiana
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies are still searching for a 22-year-old female inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General
Identity of suspect accused of burglaries sought by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are seeking the identity of a man accused of several crimes, including burglary. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect is believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries, dirt bike theft, and using a stolen credit card. No further details were provided.
Daughter of infamous BR drug runner Barry Seal frustrated that her father's killer could soon walk free
BATON ROUGE - Barry Seal was a Baton Rouge native who worked as a drug runner for the cartel, smuggling hundreds of thousands of dollars of cocaine into the United States. Nowadays, he is a huge figure in pop culture, even being portrayed by Tom Cruise in a movie. His...
Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests
The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
Denham Springs woman dies in pedestrian-involved crash; suspected drunken driver arrested
An adult was killed and at least five others were injured following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to officials. Search continues for Assumption Parish jail escapee. Updated: 6 hours ago. Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says the search continues for a 19-year-old who escaped...
Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at Donaldsonville apartments with people inside
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after allegedly opening fire on several apartments with people inside, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies report James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville is facing 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of...
