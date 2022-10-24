ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

CASE CLOSED: Zachary family reflects on brutal murder with all 3 killers now in prison

The killing of their 73-year-old matriarch was a sudden blow that landed with a thud. A Zachary family's journey has been a rollercoaster since. Frances Jane Schultz died in 2019 after three Ethel men forced their way into her ranch house in the Zachary Plains. They beat Schultz, taped her wrists, legs, eyes and mouth, then rummaged through the residence, stealing two guns and a diamond solitaire ring before one of them shot her.
ZACHARY, LA
1 injured in Choctaw Drive shooting Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were reportedly fired on Choctaw Drive Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the area of Choctaw Drive and 38th Street regarding a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas

An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Erwinville man accused of hunting deer out of season, as a felon in possession of a gun

State wildlife officials say an Erwinville man killed a deer out of season, and shouldn't have been hunting with a gun at all because he was a felon. Hunter W. Varnado, 20, was arrested Wednesday. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents, following up on a tip, eventually accused Varnado of resisting an officer, taking a deer during a closed season, hunting deer using illegal methods, hunting without a basic license, hunting without deer tags and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
ERWINVILLE, LA
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
ZACHARY, LA
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Lafayette man accused of raping 11-year-old in 2017

A Lafayette man was charged with first-degree rape Wednesday after prosecutors say he sexually abused a child in 2017. Bernard Keever, 60, of Lafayette, was indicted by a grand jury on a count of first-degree rape. The indictment said that Keever raped the child, who was 11 at the time, between July 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2017. The case was brought by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Identity of suspect accused of burglaries sought by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are seeking the identity of a man accused of several crimes, including burglary. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect is believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries, dirt bike theft, and using a stolen credit card. No further details were provided.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests

The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
BATON ROUGE, LA

