New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...

20 HOURS AGO