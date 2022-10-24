Read full article on original website
CNBC
Xi warns against foreign interference in Taiwan, says China will 'never promise to renounce' force
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China reserves the option of "taking all measures necessary" against "interference by outside forces" on the issue of Taiwan. In a wide-ranging speech Sunday, Xi spoke firmly about China's resolve for reunification with the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Xi was...
China’s Xi Jinping has former-president dragged out of meeting on live TV
China's ex-president Hu Jintao was seen being removed from a congress meeting by security as Xi Jinping continues to assert his dominance.Two security guards led the 79-year-old off stage as he looked confused as to why he was removed. The reason is still unknown, but he's rumoured to have a frosty relationship with Xi.The move is just another of Xi's power moves, after he campaigned to remove term limits back in 2017, essentially appointing himself as leader for life.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine - and hopes it will change his desire to invade Taiwan by 2027
Ukraine's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion will be a 'sobering' sight for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CIA chief Bill Burns, who said it could deter him from invading Taiwan. He spoke to CBS News to mark the 75th anniversary of the agency. Burns said Russian President Vladimir...
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
US News and World Report
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
Who is Hu Jintao? Xi Jinping’s predecessor removed from China’s party congress
The heavily stage-managed National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party concluded on Saturday with a dramatic and as-yet unexplained moment: the apparent ejection of former president Hu Jintao from the main stage. The 79-year-old was sitting next to his successor Xi Jinping for the closing ceremony of the party gathering when aides approached and, after some initial reluctance on Mr Hu’s part, escorted him away. As he left, the former president exchanged a word with Mr Xi and patted the shoulder of his former protegé, Chinese premier Li Keqiang.It is not known at this stage whether Mr Hu’s departure...
China’s strongman is here to stay. And weaker than he looks.
Xi is facing slowing growth and implementing politicized economic policies that could become his Achilles’ heel.
New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress
New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
Xi Jinping is seduced by a vision of greater isolation. A mistake that will make China poorer | Rana Mitter
As the leader enters his third term, there are increasing signs that the country is turning inwards, replacing the outside world with cyber ‘reality’
americanmilitarynews.com
Defiant Xi tells world China is ready to stand its ground
President Xi Jinping had a clear message to those who want to thwart China’s rise: You will fail. In a speech running almost two hours on Sunday, Xi let the world know that China wouldn’t change course even as it faces “dangerous storms” in a more hostile world. Instead, he declared the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is now on an irreversible historical course” and more forcefully offered China up as an alternative to the U.S. and its allies.
What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule
Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
Xi Jinping's Power Grab Forces China's Propagandists to Hide Past Views
Not even the regime's most ardent supporters are privy to the Chinese Communist Party's intentions.
Xi's broken almost all norms: CNN Beijing Bureau Chief reacts to China's new leadership
Xi Jinping has unveiled China's new leadership in the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee — with himself at the helm, surrounded by allies and loyalists. CNN Beijing Bureau Chief Steven Jiang reacts to the new line-up.
wealthbriefingasia.com
China's Economic Challenge As Xi Continues In Power
Taking up an unprecedented third term in power, the Chinese leader and his colleagues have a lot to consider, such as debt-laden real estate sector, flagging economic growth and concerns about a potential global recession. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been re-installed to his post for an unprecedented third term,...
China’s plans to annex Taiwan moving ‘much faster’ under Xi, says Blinken
China’s government is pursuing its plans to annex Taiwan on a “much faster timeline” under Xi Jinping, the US secretary of state has said, reiterating warnings of global economic disruption if Taiwan was taken over. The comments by Antony Blinken come as China’s ruling Communist party meet...
Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un
U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
POLITICO
Maximum Xi
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. It’s United Nations Day! That’s officially a time for “hope for global unity.”. In today’s Global Insider, we’re instead going to focus on whether the United States is underinvesting in diplomacy. Former President Donald...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Official Says Xi Would Be a 'Sinner' of All Chinese if He Attacks Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping would become a "sinner" of all Chinese people if he attacked Taiwan and would not win a war as he would face international sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Taiwan's top security official said on Thursday. China has ramped up military and political pressure against democratically...
China's Xi is more powerful than ever. What does it mean for the world?
It was a crowning moment for Xi Jinping when he stepped onto a red-carpet stage on Sunday to begin his norm-shattering third term as China's supreme leader.
KRDO
German lawmakers oppose China military threats toward Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The head of a German parliamentary delegation visiting Taiwan says any changes to the China-Taiwan relationship must occur peacefully. The call came after China’s ruling Communist Party wrote its rejection of Taiwan independence into its party constitution on Saturday. The German delegation met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at her office on Monday. Delegation head Peter Heidt noted China’s intimidation of Taiwan. He said any change to the status quo must be peaceful and after both sides have reached a consensus. Tsai did not refer to the amending of the Communist Party’s constitution in her remarks.
