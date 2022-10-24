ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Thursday. BALTIMORE RAVENS AT TAMPA BAY...
Porterville Recorder

Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

Saints sticking with Dalton over Winston vs. Raiders

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen has decided that Andy Dalton will remain the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback for a fifth straight week — even though Jameis Winston is healthy enough to return. “Offensively, I feel like we’re in a little bit of a rhythm,”...
METAIRIE, LA
Porterville Recorder

Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Jags move forward with Etienne, who plans to 'grow up fast'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Coach Doug Pederson insists the Jacksonville Jaguars never shopped demoted running back James Robinson. He says the New York Jets called Monday to inquire about a trade and the Jaguars were faced with a tough decision. They chose to move on from a popular and productive player and go with a duo that includes second-year pro Travis Etienne and seldom-used JaMycal Hasty.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Porterville Recorder

Jones starts for Patriots but quickly gives way to Zappe

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Gillette Stadium crowd implored Bill Belichick to make a change at quarterback. They wanted to see the rookie who was sent back to the bench after winning his first two starts as a replacement for the injured Mac Jones. With fans chanting “Zappe, Zappe!”...
ALABAMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson meet for 2nd time in their careers

BALTIMORE (4-3) at TAMPA BAY (3-4) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video. BETTING LINE: Ravens by 1½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 3-4, Buccaneers 2-5. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 4-2. LAST MEETING: Ravens beat Buccaneers 20-12, Dec. 16, 2018, at Baltimore. LAST WEEK: Ravens beat Browns...
BALTIMORE, MD
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Emmitt Smith breaks rushing record

1967 — New Mexico tight end Emilio Vallez catches 17 passes for 257 yards to tie an NCAA record in a 75-12 rout of Texas-El Paso. 1973 — Four players rush for more than 100 yards as Alabama sets three NCAA records during a 77-6 romp of Virginia Tech. Alabama sets records with 823 yards total offense, 743 yards rushing and four 100-yard rushers. Jim Taylor gains 142 yards, Wilbur Jackson 138, Calvin Culliver 127 and Richard Todd 102.
ALABAMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 5, Buffalo 1

Seattle221—5 First Period_1, Seattle, Oleksiak 1 (Sprong, Gourde), 2:20. 2, Seattle, Geekie 1 (Dunn, Tanev), 5:39. Penalties_Dahlin, BUF (Closing Hand on the Puck), 11:13; Larsson, SEA (Cross Checking), 16:15. Second Period_3, Seattle, Sprong 1 (Tanev), 4:46. 4, Buffalo, Cozens 2 (Dahlin, Hinostroza), 12:25. 5, Seattle, McCann 4 (Dunn, Burakovsky),...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy