Windy City Bulls Finalize Training Camp Roster

A few familiar names are listed on the Bulls' G-League affiliate's training camp roster.

The Chicago Bulls' G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, has set its roster for training camp. Among the names are some familiar faces that also participated in Bulls' training camp.

Kostas Antetokoumpo and Malcolm Hill headline the group. Both players were good enough to earn two-wary deals with the Chicago Bulls.

Carlik Jones will begin the season at the G League level after a solid showing during the 2022 NBA Summer League.

Javon Freeman-Liberty, another player to attend Bulls' training camp, is also among the group after being waived on Oct. 8. He had a solid preseason showing for an end-of-the-bench guy. Freeman-Liberty is a local product, having attended Whitney Young for high school and DePaul for college.

While the G League doesn't match the intensity of NBA action, Chicago Bulls fans should make their way to Hoffman Estates to catch a game. The Bulls On Tap crew did last year and it was an absolute blast . Additionally, given the Bulls' injury issues, two-way players will likely be called upon at some point throughout the season.