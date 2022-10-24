ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marmaduke, AR

Marmaduke, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Armorel High School basketball team will have a game with Marmaduke High School on October 24, 2022, 17:30:00.

Armorel High School
Marmaduke High School
October 24, 2022
17:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Crash on Johnson Ave. stalls traffic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash stalled traffic on a heavily traveled Jonesboro road. According to a Jonesboro police officer, the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and North Bridge Street. No word on whether anyone was injured. The crash shut down parts of...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chain pizza restaurant in Jonesboro has permanently closed. According to a media release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development Cici’s Pizza has closed for good. “We are saddened at the news of Cici’s Pizza permanently closing,” said Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

New bookstore opens in Greene County

Paragould, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bookstore in Paragould held its grand opening Friday. On Oct. 21 Weber’s Book House opened up shop next to Unraveled Yarn Boutique at 123 W. Court St. “We had a spectacular turnout,” said Weber’s Book House. “I am already needing to put in...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Benefit for Paragould officer shot in the line of duty

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is coming together to support a Paragould police officer injured during a fatal shootout. Corporal Owen Mundy was hurt on Oct. 18 during an officer-involved shooting on Rockingchair Road. In a social media post on Tuesday, the Paragould Fraternal Order of Police Lodge announced...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Officer involved in fatal shooting identified

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police have identified the officer involved in a fatal shooting. According to a news release Monday from the Paragould Police Department, Corporal Owen Mundy was shot Tuesday, Oct. 18, while responding to an incident in the 100-block of South Rockingchair Road. Munday was first taken...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Sheriff: Missing teen might be in danger

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen that they say might be in danger. Sheriff Kevin Bell said Monday, Oct. 24, that deputies are searching for 17-year-old Damon Dickey. Bell said the boy might be in danger; but, he advised...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Man accused of assaulting woman with baseball bat

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with assault after he told police he broke into a woman’s home and hit her with a baseball bat. According to court documents, 21-year-old Akious Howard forced his way into a home around 3:50 a.m....
PARAGOULD, AR
neareport.com

Infant with broken leg prompts JPD to investigate

JONESBORO, Ark. – Authorities are looking into what happened that cased a 4-month-old baby to have a broken left tibia. The Arkansas Department of Human Services referred the case to the Jonesboro Police Department, who opened the investigation Monday morning. The report, which is mostly masked, indicates the incident happened between October 18 and 20 at an address in Jonesboro.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Teen shot, another in police custody

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that sent a Jonesboro teen to a Memphis hospital and another to jail. According to the initial incident report, the 15-year-old gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital Sunday, Oct. 23, after being shot in the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive. He had been shot in the middle of his back with an exit wound on the left front abdomen.
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Woman arrested after child beaten with cord

JONESBORO, Ark. – A case of alleged abuse involving a child with cuts, bruises, and swelling all over his body was reported to police on Monday in Jonesboro. Most of the report is masked but it was taken Monday afternoon by authorities after a social worker at the Nettleton School District reported learning of a woman allegedly beating a male victim, 5, with an extension cord at her residence. The report states the victim had a “large number of cuts and bruises and swelling all over his face, neck, and body.”
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Two women questioned following fatal domestic disturbance

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police took two women into custody for questioning following a stabbing that left a man dead. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the 200-block of 18 ½ Avenue, according to an Oct. 24 news release from the Paragould Police Department. Because officers were...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Fire chief charged after viral altercation on video

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A public figure in Poinsett County has been the topic of conversation after a video surfaced over the weekend. In a video posted Sunday, Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper was seen getting into a physical altercation on his front lawn with his neighbors. On Wednesday morning,...
Kait 8

Two suspected of multiple car break-ins

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested two men suspected of breaking into numerous vehicles. According to court documents, officers received multiple reports Saturday, Oct. 22, of items stolen from multiple vehicles in the neighborhoods surrounding Rockingchair and McDaniel Roads. On Monday, one of the victims reported receiving an electronic...
PARAGOULD, AR
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
587
Followers
817
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy