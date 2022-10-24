Read full article on original website
Kevin Milke
1d ago
How often and how long did they leave the baby with the grandma ?? people now are shoving the kids on to the grandparents ..she probably went nuts or was nuts to begin with
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials describe finding body of missing Detroit mother in garbage bags at her boyfriend’s home
DETROIT – A forensic technician and a homicide officer were called upon in court Tuesday to describe how they found the dismembered remains of a missing Detroit mother inside garbage bags at her boyfriend’s home. Rondell Lamar Watters, 45, of Detroit, returned to court Tuesday (Oct. 25) for...
Police investigating after video shows Detroit bus driver fighting with student as other kids scream, cry
Officials with the Detroit Public Schools Community District say a bus driver, who is contracted through Trinity Transportation has been removed from service in the district and may face termination through the bus contractor after fighting a student
The Oakland Press
Psych testing shows accused killer of grandmother is incompetent for trial
A Southfield man accused of killing his grandmother is incompetent for trial, based on findings from recent psychiatric testing. Desjuan Tyree-Anthony Mack, 23, was charged with open murder and felony firearms for the fatal shooting of Margaret Mack, 72. She was killed March 24 at her home in Southfield’s Legacy Place Apartments where Mack, 23, was reportedly living with her at the time.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I want her to feel the pain I feel’: Southfield woman sentenced for hit-and-run that killed mother
DETROIT – A Southfield woman was sentenced Tuesday for running a red light, striking a 40-year-old mother in a crosswalk, and leaving her there to die. Police said they were called at 1:06 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019, to the area of West McNichols and Telegraph roads in Detroit. When...
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Detroit bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit bus driver has been suspended after a video was recorded that showed the driver getting into a brawl with a 7th-grade student all because the girl wouldn't sit down. The shocking video was recorded Tuesday on a bus in Detroit and was confirmed with...
WNEM
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield woman sentenced to prison for 2019 hit-and-run that killed woman crossing Telegraph
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A woman will spend time in prison for a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Telegraph in Redford Township. Chirin Kudeimati, 51, of Southfield, was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death and moving violation causing death.
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 6 shot to death at Detroit motel leaves family desperate for justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
buzzfeednews.com
The 16-Year-Old Who Shot And Killed 4 Students At A Michigan High School Has Pleaded Guilty To Terrorism And 23 Other Charges
The 16-year-old who used a gun purchased by his parents to kill four students and injure seven other people at a Michigan high school last year has pleaded guilty. In a packed courtroom packed on Monday morning, as several victims’ families looked on, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 charges: one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
Trash talk online led to men killing man live on Facebook, testimony reveals
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – What started as trash talk online between Terrell Smith and Shereif Bonner quickly escalated into a family gathering to make Smith regret his words, witnesses testified in court Monday morning. But the beatdown several family members said they were expecting to happen outside a home...
fox2detroit.com
Mother of six murdered at Detroit motel • A looming 'tridemic' • Attorney says Ethan Crumbley is remorseful
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search for serial thief targeting elderly residents on Detroit’s west side continues
DETROIT – Residents of Detroit’s North Rosedale Park keep an extra eye out for one another after learning that another elderly resident living alone has become the target of a serial burglar. Since May, the Detroit Police Department says, there have been nearly a dozen break-ins and attempted...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chief: Man killed by Detroit officer after pistol-whipping, assaulting woman during 13-hour standoff
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed by a Detroit police officer after being gassed out of a house where he pistol-whipped and sexually assaulted a woman during a 13-hour standoff, according to authorities. Detroit police Chief James White said officers were called to the 19300 block of...
‘Wait until I get back,’ woman accused in Flint Family Dollar murder case told victim, witness testifies
FLINT, MI – A woman shopping at the Flint Family Dollar store where a security guard was shot and killed in May 2020 testified Tuesday, Oct. 25, that she remembered one of the defendants in the case giving the victim a chilling warning about 20 minutes prior to his death.
Suspect dead, victim hospitalized after 13-hour standoff with DPD
A suspect is dead and a woman is in the hospital after the man allegedly assaulted her for several hours. The thirteen hour standoff ended when Detroit police shot the suspect who they say raised...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit grandmother charged for stabbing her 2-year-old grandchild
DETROIT – A Detroit grandmother has been charged with the non-fatal stabbing of her 2-year-old grandchild. Alisha Caver, 56, reportedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the head with a knife. Detroit police were dispatched to the non-fatal stabbing at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne State police: Student threatened with gun during road rage incident in Detroit
DETROIT – A Wayne State University student was involved in a road rage incident on Monday in Detroit. According to Wayne State University police, a 23-year-old student reported that she was driving near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Grand River Avenue on Monday afternoon when she noticed a newer model, four-door, black Cadillac CT6 with tinted windows following her.
Michigan school shooter, 16, pleads guilty to killing four classmates
Ethan Crumbley, the 16-year-old accused of gunning down four schoolmates last year in a Michigan suburb, pleaded guilty Monday to all charges against him. He was charged as an adult with the killings as well as wounding six other students and a teacher at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home
DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.
25-year-old woman reportedly killed when forklift falls on her in Sterling Heights
A 25-year-old woman was killed overnight in Sterling Heights after the forklift she was driving fell on top of her, according to multiple reports.
Fox News
846K+
Followers
5K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 21