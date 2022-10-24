ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clevenger
2d ago

This is what happens to costs when a liberal bureaucracy tries to make a simple public toilet. Rules, regulations, permits, environmental studies, public, forums unions, and making sure administrative people get their cut. Sounds like efficiency and frugalness to me.

Jon G
2d ago

Wonder if Newsom ever considered how many of these same expenses for reviews and approvals cause businesses to incur higher costs and either pass on higher prices or leave the state? The inefficient bureaucracy of the socialist state is destructive for all. Vote out all Democrats in November. Let’s make California a two party state again!

my opinion
2d ago

Well he is the one that that put San Francisco in the toliet when he was governor there. 🙄 just like he is doing to California. Vote him out

CalMatters

California sends contradictory economic signals

When it comes to California’s economy, the numbers tell wildly different and seemingly incompatible stories — leading to competing narratives ahead of the Nov. 8 election as residents identify jobs, the economy and inflation as the top issues facing the state. Take GDP: On the one hand, Gov. Gavin Newsom is trumpeting a Bloomberg opinion […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives

The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Gov. Gavin Newsom weighs in on SF's $1.7 million dollar toilet

California Governor Gavin Newsom appears to think San Francisco would be pouring taxpayer money down the drain with the city's plan to build a $1.7 million public restroom. The city wanted to get rid of a port-a-potty in Noe Valley and build a permanent bathroom, but it came with a hefty price tag.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kpcc.org

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
kazu.org

California's fight against climate change gets a little messy

Californians are used to recycling cans and bottles, but a new state law is adding banana peels, coffee grounds and other food scraps to the list. The Short-lived Climate Pollutants Reduction act, or SB 1383, mandates that nearly all communities in California provide an organic waste recycling service to their residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Truthtellers Face Woke Crybullies

One of the reasons problems seems so uniquely unfixable in the Golden State is that those who tell the truth about them are instantly and angrily silenced. Two recent examples have caught our eye. As California Globe’s Evan Symon has reported, Cotopaxi, the high-end outdoor clothing retailer, last week became...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area

SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m.   It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

San Jose leaders mum on LA politician’s racism scandal

President Joe Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other top leaders are calling on Los Angeles councilmembers to resign amid a racist scandal, some in San Jose are silent. South Bay advocates say it is surprising local leaders have not condemned those involved in the LA scandal—especially because one of those involved has familial and political... The post San Jose leaders mum on LA politician’s racism scandal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores

In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
SAN JOSE, CA

