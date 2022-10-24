Read full article on original website
Kelly Clevenger
2d ago
This is what happens to costs when a liberal bureaucracy tries to make a simple public toilet. Rules, regulations, permits, environmental studies, public, forums unions, and making sure administrative people get their cut. Sounds like efficiency and frugalness to me.
21
Jon G
2d ago
Wonder if Newsom ever considered how many of these same expenses for reviews and approvals cause businesses to incur higher costs and either pass on higher prices or leave the state? The inefficient bureaucracy of the socialist state is destructive for all. Vote out all Democrats in November. Let’s make California a two party state again!
21
my opinion
2d ago
Well he is the one that that put San Francisco in the toliet when he was governor there. 🙄 just like he is doing to California. Vote him out
18
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Opinion: Cal at the crossroads -- Part IClay KallamBerkeley, CA
Check Out This Awesome Bowling Alley on the AlamedaThomas SmithAlameda, CA
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Who is running for California Controller and what does that position do?
One of California’s highest ranking positions is on the November ballot. It’s not the Governor’s office or a seat in congress — although those jobs are on the docket as well — it’s the California Controller. So what exactly is the California Controller and what do they do? The controller is like the state’s head […]
California sends contradictory economic signals
When it comes to California’s economy, the numbers tell wildly different and seemingly incompatible stories — leading to competing narratives ahead of the Nov. 8 election as residents identify jobs, the economy and inflation as the top issues facing the state. Take GDP: On the one hand, Gov. Gavin Newsom is trumpeting a Bloomberg opinion […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives
The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
California’s proposed zero-emission trucking rules ignore years of industry concerns
California's air quality regulator is poised to adopt a zero-emission truck mandate that some believe downplays concerns over electric vehicle infrastructure and could erase working-class jobs.
KTVU FOX 2
Gov. Gavin Newsom weighs in on SF's $1.7 million dollar toilet
California Governor Gavin Newsom appears to think San Francisco would be pouring taxpayer money down the drain with the city's plan to build a $1.7 million public restroom. The city wanted to get rid of a port-a-potty in Noe Valley and build a permanent bathroom, but it came with a hefty price tag.
As state seeks water lifeline with Delta Tunnel, small Delta town remains concerned
California has long had a mismatch. “Where the waterfalls and where the people are. Much of the water, about two-thirds, fall in the Sierra Nevada, but most of the population is in the Central Valley, the Bay Area, along the coast or in Southern California,” said Carrie Buckman, Environmental Program Manager with Delta Conveyance. […]
kpcc.org
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
kazu.org
California's fight against climate change gets a little messy
Californians are used to recycling cans and bottles, but a new state law is adding banana peels, coffee grounds and other food scraps to the list. The Short-lived Climate Pollutants Reduction act, or SB 1383, mandates that nearly all communities in California provide an organic waste recycling service to their residents.
californiaglobe.com
California Truthtellers Face Woke Crybullies
One of the reasons problems seems so uniquely unfixable in the Golden State is that those who tell the truth about them are instantly and angrily silenced. Two recent examples have caught our eye. As California Globe’s Evan Symon has reported, Cotopaxi, the high-end outdoor clothing retailer, last week became...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fact check: Did California Assembly candidate try to raise taxes while failing to pay her own?
Housing interest group money is pouring into the District 10 Assembly race, filling airwaves and mailboxes in Elk Grove and south Sacramento to influence the Democrat-on-Democrat contest between two local city council members, Eric Guerra and Stephanie Nguyen. The wave of advertising includes a PAC-financed television ad attacking Nguyen that...
Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area
SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m. It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California
Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could...
California 2022 general election: These are the candidates for statewide office and the propositions that will be on every ballot
California is gearing up to hold elections for many elected positions at the federal, state, county and city levels in November, and ballots have been mailed out to all registered voters in the state.
wufe967.com
Earthquake safety tips: What to do in case of events like San Francisco's 5.1 magnitude quake
A 5.1 magnitude quake rocked the San Francisco Bay Area in California shortly before noon on Tuesday, Oct. 25, FOX Weather reported. People as far away as San Diego and Lake Tahoe reported feeling the shaking the quake produced — and another earthquake could follow. “There’s a 67% chance...
San Jose leaders mum on LA politician’s racism scandal
President Joe Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other top leaders are calling on Los Angeles councilmembers to resign amid a racist scandal, some in San Jose are silent. South Bay advocates say it is surprising local leaders have not condemned those involved in the LA scandal—especially because one of those involved has familial and political... The post San Jose leaders mum on LA politician’s racism scandal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Pedal-powered carts let you visit forbidden California via train tracks
19th century railroaders rode these for work. Now you can ride them for fun.
SF home prices are dropping faster than any other city in America, data shows
According to one index, housing prices in San Francisco dropped faster in August than in any other city in America - a 4.3 percent decline since July.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores
In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
'Notable' earthquake shakes Northern California Tuesday
Officials say that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit California Tuesday afternoon.
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
