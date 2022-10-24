Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
Man testifies East Tawas councilman told him to ‘take out’ stepmother, half-brother to get $300K inheritance
EAST TAWAS, MI — Calling his deceased father’s best friend in East Tawas to ask about an inheritance, a Georgia man received an unsettling suggestion on how to obtain the funds. “If I was to come up there and take out my stepmother and my brother, he would...
abc12.com
9 Mid-Michigan school districts get millions for electric or propane buses
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Students in nine Mid-Michigan school districts will be riding on new buses powered by something other than gasoline or diesel fuel soon. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded over $900 million for school districts across the country to purchase buses powered by electric batteries or compress propane gas.
wbkb11.com
Sanborn Elementary School Reveals Building Renovations
Sanborn Elementary School held a ribbon cutting today at 5:15pm because of the new renovations to the building. The school, located off of US–23 in Ossineke, is continuing work from their Safe, Warm and Dry Bond which was approved in March of 2020. The building will receive upgrades to things like plumbing, sidewalks, and extended parking. The Alpena Public Schools board met shortly after in the gym.
