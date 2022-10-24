ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
WILX-TV

Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
JACKSON, MI
abc12.com

9 Mid-Michigan school districts get millions for electric or propane buses

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Students in nine Mid-Michigan school districts will be riding on new buses powered by something other than gasoline or diesel fuel soon. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded over $900 million for school districts across the country to purchase buses powered by electric batteries or compress propane gas.
MICHIGAN STATE
wbkb11.com

Sanborn Elementary School Reveals Building Renovations

Sanborn Elementary School held a ribbon cutting today at 5:15pm because of the new renovations to the building. The school, located off of US–23 in Ossineke, is continuing work from their Safe, Warm and Dry Bond which was approved in March of 2020. The building will receive upgrades to things like plumbing, sidewalks, and extended parking. The Alpena Public Schools board met shortly after in the gym.
ALPENA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy