Sanborn Elementary School held a ribbon cutting today at 5:15pm because of the new renovations to the building. The school, located off of US–23 in Ossineke, is continuing work from their Safe, Warm and Dry Bond which was approved in March of 2020. The building will receive upgrades to things like plumbing, sidewalks, and extended parking. The Alpena Public Schools board met shortly after in the gym.

ALPENA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO