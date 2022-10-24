Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Clouds increasing on Wednesday; Scattered rain on Thursday
Wednesday features another chilly start to the day, followed by a comfortable afternoon with highs in the lower-60s. However, you may notice more clouds as the day progresses. The clouds will move into the area from west to east, so areas closer to the Tri-Cities will see fewer hours of sunshine during the morning.
iheart.com
Tuesday marks 25 years since devastating October snowstorm
(Omaha, NE) -- Tuesday marks 25 years since the devastating October snowstorm in Nebraska, that caused millions in damage and left many in the dark for days. The storm rolled in on Saturday, October 25th, 1997, bringing heavy rain to the area. Before long the rain frozen to power lines and trees, many still having all of their leaves, and were then weighed down by heavy snow and ice. By the time the storm moved out of the Omaha area the next day, roughly 10 inches snow had fallen, 300-thousand in the region were without power and $50 million dollars in damage had been done. Other parts of Nebraska got even more snow, with some areas seeing nearly two feet.
iheart.com
Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle
The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
1011now.com
A look back at the October 1997 snowstorm
Across the state 99,000 rainbow trout will be released in over 70 bodies of water. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading.
iheart.com
Long Range Winter Forecast Calls For Colder Temperatures In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- The new long range winter outlook for Iowa has us moving to below-normal temperatures. Blame La Nina. "Further south, coastal areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north we're going to see that cooler outlook for December through February," says National Weather Service Meteorologist Ashley Bury.
klkntv.com
Fall returns and sticks around this time
After temperatures were way above average on Sunday, we have cooled back down to around normal and those temperatures are going to stick around for a while. 60s for highs will be the norm through the next 10 days with upper 50s possible every now and then. Precipitation chances are hit and miss, but we are looking at a decent chance on Thursday.
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing places in Nebraska that are great options for both a quick and spontaneous getaway, as well as for a longer vacation.
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
klkntv.com
Hay bales available for Nebraska farmers affected by wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Many acres of land were destroyed in Sunday’s wildfires, but the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department said it has hay available for any farmers impacted. Twenty bales are ready for anyone needing to feed their livestock. If you have questions, contact the department at...
Where’s the beef?: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Authorities fear Midwest beef thefts, if not stopped, could mean higher prices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The beef theft ring that the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helped uncover over the past few months has resulted in a $9 million loss. Sheriff Terry Wagner said Wednesday that authorities still haven’t identified all the victims, but he believes that thefts like these could affect local meat prices.
Wildfires injure 2, destroy 3 homes in eastern Nebraska, western Iowa
Fires in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa injured two and destroyed three homes. First responders battled blazes across four counties with several communities being evacuated.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Nebraska that are extremely beautiful but usually underrated. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
Wildfires Force Evacuations Across Parts of Iowa, Nebraska
Several wildfires in parts of Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska forced evacuations and damaged homes over the weekend. Ketv reported that the fires began small, but drought conditions and wind caused them to quickly spread out of control. Hundreds of firefighters responded to the incidents. And at least two were injured.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
News Channel Nebraska
LCSO: multimillion-dollar theft ring leads to several arrests
LINCOLN, Neb. -- After months of investigating stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Nebraska, a multimillion-dollar theft ring leads to the arrests of several people. On June 27, 2022, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef happening in...
