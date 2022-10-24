ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

Clouds increasing on Wednesday; Scattered rain on Thursday

Wednesday features another chilly start to the day, followed by a comfortable afternoon with highs in the lower-60s. However, you may notice more clouds as the day progresses. The clouds will move into the area from west to east, so areas closer to the Tri-Cities will see fewer hours of sunshine during the morning.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Tuesday marks 25 years since devastating October snowstorm

(Omaha, NE) -- Tuesday marks 25 years since the devastating October snowstorm in Nebraska, that caused millions in damage and left many in the dark for days. The storm rolled in on Saturday, October 25th, 1997, bringing heavy rain to the area. Before long the rain frozen to power lines and trees, many still having all of their leaves, and were then weighed down by heavy snow and ice. By the time the storm moved out of the Omaha area the next day, roughly 10 inches snow had fallen, 300-thousand in the region were without power and $50 million dollars in damage had been done. Other parts of Nebraska got even more snow, with some areas seeing nearly two feet.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle

The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

A look back at the October 1997 snowstorm

Across the state 99,000 rainbow trout will be released in over 70 bodies of water. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading. Nebraska students receive high marks among other states in math and reading.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Long Range Winter Forecast Calls For Colder Temperatures In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- The new long range winter outlook for Iowa has us moving to below-normal temperatures. Blame La Nina. "Further south, coastal areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north we're going to see that cooler outlook for December through February," says National Weather Service Meteorologist Ashley Bury.
IOWA STATE
klkntv.com

Fall returns and sticks around this time

After temperatures were way above average on Sunday, we have cooled back down to around normal and those temperatures are going to stick around for a while. 60s for highs will be the norm through the next 10 days with upper 50s possible every now and then. Precipitation chances are hit and miss, but we are looking at a decent chance on Thursday.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Hay bales available for Nebraska farmers affected by wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Many acres of land were destroyed in Sunday’s wildfires, but the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department said it has hay available for any farmers impacted. Twenty bales are ready for anyone needing to feed their livestock. If you have questions, contact the department at...
PLEASANT DALE, NE
Hot 104.7

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Nebraska that are extremely beautiful but usually underrated. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

LCSO: multimillion-dollar theft ring leads to several arrests

LINCOLN, Neb. -- After months of investigating stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Nebraska, a multimillion-dollar theft ring leads to the arrests of several people. On June 27, 2022, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef happening in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

