Michigan football: Predicting the final 5 games of the 2022 season
Michigan didn’t need a bye week after unleashing 4 quarters of hell on the ground against Penn State. Then again, no one is going to say no to time off, right?. The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 B1G) look to be the leading — and perhaps only — team that can contend with Ohio State for the conference title. JJ McCarthy is playing smart, efficient football under center. The 1-2 combination of Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum should send shivers down defensive coordinators’ spines.
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
The B1G 10: The one key thing everybody is missing about No. 2 Ohio State ...
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. I don’t want to be the guy who has to point this out, but maybe, just maybe, Ohio State — a Playoff lock in the minds of many — is a product of one of the easiest schedules in the nation.
Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'
Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
James Franklin responds to Jim Harbaugh's comments on Michigan Stadium's tunnel incident
James Franklin was asked about Jim Harbaugh’s comments following the Michigan Stadium tunnel drama that happened. Harbaugh blamed Penn State for causing the issue, and called it a “sophomoric ploy” at keeping Michigan from exiting the tunnel. It seems like Franklin is focusing on Ohio State. Someone...
Ryan Day says Buckeyes will use tried and true method to prepare for raucous Penn State crowd
Ryan Day is in the process of preparing his Ohio State Buckeyes for a huge B1G matchup at Penn State. Day recently spoke on the volume in Beaver Stadium, saying “you can’t communicate with anybody” in the stadium due to the intense crowd noise. To prepare his...
Ohio State football: Is Penn State the Buckeyes' proving ground? Kinda.
When Ohio State faces Penn State on Saturday, much of the college football world is convinced that it’ll answer a question as yet unposed — what happens when the Buckeyes play a good team?. Yes, Ohio State is 7-0, and yes, they’re a solid No. 2 in the...
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
Iowa football: Kirk Ferentz's loyalty could ruin his legacy with Hawkeyes
Prior to the start of the 2016 season, LSU coach Les Miles was asked to make an offensive identity switch. The simple move would be to fire then-coordinator Cam Cameron after failing to score more than 20 points in 4 of the last 5 games. But Miles said he could...
Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota
Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
Kirk Ferentz reflects on media 'interrogation' after loss to OSU, says things 'could be a helluva lot worse'
Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have struggled in 2022, to say the least. But to hear Ferentz talk about the season on Tuesday, he believes things could certainly be worse. During his weekly press conference, Ferentz reflected on his postgame media availability after losing to Ohio State in blowout fashion. According to Ferentz, the line of questioning on Saturday occasionally felt like an “interrogation.”
Mickey Joseph confirms season-ending injury to key Nebraska LB
Mickey Joseph confirmed the news Nebraska was fearful of during his Tuesday press conference. Star linebacker Nick Henrich is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 season due to a knee injury. Henrich had 8 tackles and a TFL in the loss to Purdue and will be out for the final 5 games.
Broadcast channel, crew updated for Illinois vs. Nebraska in Week 9
The No.17 Illinois football team will face off against Nebraska in Week 9 with the game airing on ABC this Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET. Both squads are coming off bye weeks. Dave Pasch is expected to handle play-by-play duties with Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill also...
Nebraska football: Can Huskers, Mickey Joseph seize opportunity for statement win vs. Illinois?
It’s an ugly streak: 19 straight losses to AP-ranked teams dating to 2016. Nebraska hopes to end it this Saturday as it plays host to No. 17 Illinois at Memorial Stadium. It’s an opportunity for the Huskers to nab a statement win. And a chance for interim head coach Mickey Joseph to vault his name to the top of Nebraska’s coaching search.
Jim Harbaugh confirms long-term injury status of TE Erick All ahead of Week 9
Jim Harbaugh has not seen much of his TE Erick All this season. He confirmed that All will be missing some time with an undisclosed injury per WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli. All has not played since the game against UConn in Week 3, and unfortunately it looks like that will be his last game of the season for Michigan. Harbaugh stated that All won’t be back this year.
Ohio State football: Yes, the defense is better. Here are 3 big areas of improvement
Improvement for Ohio State in 2022 had to come from its defense. After all, the offense was tops in the nation in scoring and returned its starting quarterback, running back, and most productive wide receiver, along with most of the offensive line. But on defense — where embattled coordinator Kerry Coombs lost his play-calling duties in mid-2021 and was fired after 2 seasons — there was room to improve.
Iowa makes long-awaited change to depth chart following Week 8 loss to Ohio State
Well Iowa fans, you might have finally got what you wanted. Iowa football announced that there’s going to be an open competition at quarterback between Alex Padilla and Spencer Petras. 247Sports’ David Eickholt released the news. After how Petras played Saturday changes are going to be made to the...
Joel Klatt slams Clemson as a serious competitor in comparison to B1G, SEC
Joel Klatt threw some shade at Clemson on Twitter. He talked about how he thinks Clemson would do in the SEC or B1G. Klatt has not been impressed with the Tigers so far. Klatt stated that Clemson would not finish any higher than third in the SEC East or B1G East.
Julian Fleming, central Pennsylvania native, discusses returning home to face Penn State
Julian Fleming is gearing up to play his first ever college football game in his home state of Pennsylvania. Fleming, the junior WR out of Catawissa, PA, has seen a substantial increase in his role for the Buckeyes in 2022. According to Fleming, “mostly everyone” from his hometown is a Penn State fan.
Alex Hickey: Michigan State's only chance of beating Michigan lives in Seattle
Michigan State owns Michigan in the post-Lloyd Carr Era. This is indisputable no matter how Wolverines fans want to frame the conversation. The Spartans are 10-4 against the Wolverines since 2008, including a 4-3 record against Jim Harbaugh. Mel Tucker is a perfect 2-0 so far against the school from Ann Arbor.
