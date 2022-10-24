Read full article on original website
Related
'It was hysterical': A Texas grandmother dying of cancer had her family hand out handmade ouija boards at her funeral to 'keep in touch'
"She was hilarious. She had a great sense of humor and a huge heart," Jodie Perryman's granddaughter, Gracie Perryman, told Today.
Let's get inked
A while back, I was out fishing with a group of friends and family. The action was steady but not stellar, so there was plenty of conversation between bites. (I’m not complaining, by the way — sometimes those are the best fishing trips.)
Comments / 0