NHL
Golden Knights Bring Down Maple Leafs, 3-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) skated to a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas had an early goal called back because of an offside, but still opened the scoring at 3:51 with Nicolas Roy's first goal of the year. In the middle frame, William Nylander tied the game with his fourth goal of the season as the teams entered the third level at 1-1. Chandler Stephenson scored in the first minute of the third period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Michael Amadio tacked on an insurance goal as Vegas locked down the 3-1 victory.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
NHL
Mackenzie Blackwood Named NHL Third Star of Week | RELEASE
THIRD STAR - MACKENZIE BLACKWOOD, G, NEW JERSEY DEVILS. Blackwood won three games in as many starts for New Jersey, posting a 1.33 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. He began the week backstopping the Devils to their first win of the 2022-23 regular season, making 18 saves in a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center on Oct. 18. He then helped the Devils record their first-ever win at UBS Arena on Long Island, stopping 16 shots in a 4-1 victory against the New York Islanders Oct. 20. He posted his third consecutive win by turning aside 21 of 22 shots in a 2-1 home decision over the San Jose Sharks Oct. 22. Blackwood, 25, was a second-round pick, 42nd overall, by the Devils in the 2015 NHL Draft and is playing in his fifth NHL season, He improved his career record to 58-52-16 in 134 appearances with a 2.91 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.
NHL
35 Facts About the '70s Flyers
1. An original member of the Flyers from the time of the inaugural 1967-68 season until he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a three-team deal with the Boston Bruins on Jan. 31, 1971, Bernie Parent returned to the Flyers via trade with the Maple Leafs on May 15, 1973. During the time away, Parent was tutored in Toronto by his childhood idol, Jacques Plante. Parent switched his uniform number from No. 30 (which he wore from 1967-78 to 1970-71) in his second stint. He went on to win back-to-back Vezina Trophies and Conn Smythe Trophies in backstopping the Flyers to two Stanley Cup championships. His jersey number was subsequently retired by the Flyers.
NHL roundup: Phil Kessel ties ironman record in Knights’ win
Vegas forward Phil Kessel got an assist while playing in his NHL-record-tying 989th consecutive game as the Golden Knights defeated
NHL
Blues sign Pitlick to one-year contract
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000. In addition, the Blues placed forward Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve. Pitlick, 30, came to the Blues organization on...
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
NHL
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Canucks (0-5-2) at Kraken (3-3-2) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Steady as It Goes: Kraken Power Play 7th in NHL. No doubt there are Kraken fans out there who are thinking, uh-oh, Vancouver is winless in seven games with only two standings points (pair of overtime losses) to show for it, so mathematical probability theory leads to the logical conclusion that a Canucks team, considered to be a playoff contender, will break through sometime soon.
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
After dropping their first two games of the season, the Caps have won three of four and are looking to keep rolling as they embark upon their first extended road run of the season. Washington comes into tonight's game on the heels of a four-goal third period comeback that resulted in a 4-3 win over Los Angeles on Saturday night in the District.
NHL
Boudreau supported as coach by Canucks GM after 0-5-2 start
VANCOUVER -- Bruce Boudreau has the support of Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin despite an 0-5-2 start to the season under the second-year coach. Allvin met the media Wednesday to discuss the Canucks being the only winless team in the NHL and what it's going to take to turn things around.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning at Ducks
The Lightning wrap up their third back-to-back of the season on Wednesday night against the Ducks. 1:16 | GOAL - Hedman threads a pass through the middle of the ice to Kucherov at the right circle for a one-timer. Two Tampa Bay goals in 1:26 gives them a 2-1 lead.
NHL
Bedard draws comparisons to Patrick Kane on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
Projected 2023 No. 1 pick 'makes it look so easy,' according to Central Scouting director. Connor Bedard, the expected No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, has a style of play similar to Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, according to NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr. "I know Connor...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Oilers
BLUES Falling 4-0 in Winnipeg, the St. Louis Blues were shut out for the first time since March 25, 2021. Including postseason games, the Blues played 124 games between shutouts - a franchise record and 18th on the NHL's all-time leaderboard. Despite the loss, Thomas Greiss excelled in goal with...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 24
* After dropping their first two games of 2022-23, the Blackhawks have rallied with three straight wins - overcoming a multi-goal deficit in each contest and joining rare company in the process. * The retooled Red Wings are off to their best start in more than a decade, with offseason...
NHL
Black coaches make hockey history in ECHL game
First such matchup in league history, believed to be first in North American men's pro hockey. Hockey history was made Wednesday when coaches Jason Payne and Joel Martin faced off against each other in an ECHL game in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It's the first time in the history of the ECHL...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Blues
Let minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers open their three-game road trip in St. Louis against the Blues. The Edmonton Oilers take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday night in the first game of a three-game road trip. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or...
