Megan Rapinoe laments 'disappointing' semifinal loss to Kansas City Current
OL Reign have been eliminated from NWSL playoff contention.
kshb.com
Fresh-faced Jayhawks hope to defend national title entering 2022-23 season
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Last year’s wins won't count on this year’s schedule. The old coaching adage holds true for the 2022-23 Kansas Jayhawk Men’s Basketball team, who carry a sizable chip on their shoulders despite winning it all just last season. But it will be harder this time around.
kcur.org
Maverick Kansas City mayor and Missouri legislator Charles Wheeler dies at 96
Charles B. Wheeler, a doctor and maverick mayor who presided over one of the biggest public building booms in Kansas City history, died at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Overland Park on Tuesday. He was 96. His death was confirmed by family members and friends. The cause of death could...
Bill Self reflects on Lightfoot’s time with KU
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Mitch Lightfoot arrived at KU in the summer of 2016. His time on the Jayhawk basketball roster lasted all the way into the spring of 2022. Lightfoot’s a Jayhawk for life in more ways than one. When asked if this season felt a little weird without Lightfoot being around for the first time […]
AdWeek
Kansas City Station Adds Second Evening Meteorologist, Plans to Expand Weather Team
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KMBC meteorologist Neville Miller will be joining chief meteorologist Bryan Busby on the weekday newscasts beginning in November. The Kansas City ABC...
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Troost capital project hits $15M goal; 2023 completion expected to address ‘blight at the heart’ of trauma in KC
Reconciliation Services recently crossed the finish line of a $14.9 million capital campaign to breathe new life into its aging homebase at one of Kansas City’s most bustling intersections, said Father Justin Mathews. “We were able to complete the $15 million raise in approximately 18 months, which is a tribute to the generosity of Kansas The post Troost capital project hits $15M goal; 2023 completion expected to address ‘blight at the heart’ of trauma in KC appeared first on Startland News.
lawrencekstimes.com
Initial plans for KU football stadium renovation paid for with private funds; contracts won’t be disclosed
After announcing plans for massive changes to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the surrounding Mississippi Street area, the University of Kansas has entered into contractual agreements with three vendors to begin the initial planning process — but the details won’t be available to the public. When KU...
Popular North Kansas City BBQ restaurant to close
Smokin' Guns BBQ in North Kansas City will close in November 2022 when the restaurant's owners plan to retire.
Missouri Museum Named One of the Best in the World to Visit
If you enjoy history, there's a major website that says one of the best places in the world you can visit is in Missouri. It is true that it has few peers in documenting one of the most important periods of world history. In TripSavvy's 2022 Editor's Choice Awards (which...
kshb.com
Periods of mist and cool tonight, more rain southeast of KC
Periods of mist tonight in KC as new rain increases southeast of KC by morning. A new area of rain will likely stay around 50 miles south and east of KC Tuesday, a few showers in KC. The rest of the week into the weekend looks mostly dry, perhaps a...
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Kansas that are well-known for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Meet the family carrying on 83-year-old legacy of selling tortillas in KC
Perez family carries on legacy of more than 80 years in business for Perez Food Products.
AOL Corp
Missouri can’t let Spire raise Kansas City gas rates again to rake in higher profits
Spire’s proposal to hike natural gas rates for higher profits once more is outrageous. (Oct. 20, KansasCity.com, “Kansas City residents speak out against Spire rate increase. What could happen to gas bills”) After increasing rates last winter, the utility wants to raise our rates again by an average of more than $120 a year.
kcur.org
Kansas City residents criticize Spire for proposed double-digit rate hike
Environmental and consumer advocate groups, individuals and even the city of Kansas City are pushing back against a proposed double-digit rate hike by Missouri’s largest natural gas utility. Spire, which serves almost 1.2 million customers in Missouri, hopes to boost its natural gas rates to bring in $152 million....
WIBW
Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
Paranormal investigation underway at historic Blue Springs house
The Blue Springs Historical Society is allowing Apex Paranormal to hold ghost tours and paranormal investigations inside the historic house.
KCTV 5
City of Raymore ‘100 percent opposed’ to idea of KCMO landfill near city limits
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Raymore told KCTV5 Tuesday afternoon it has learned of plans made to develop a landfill right next to the city’s boundaries. “It would be on our front porch,” Mayor Kris Turnbow said. While he said the city is not revealing...
kcur.org
A Kansas Democratic stronghold is up for grabs for the first time in 28 years. Can a Republican win?
Drive down Quindaro Boulevard through Kansas City, Kansas, and you’ll see a series of dilapidated storefronts and small, single-family homes. The roads and sidewalks are chipped from years without maintenance and signs for businesses that have long-since closed dot the streets. The area is part of Kansas House District...
KC couple still waiting on belongings after moving across the country
A Kansas City couple is still waiting on their belongings from a moving company after moving across the country.
