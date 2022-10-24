Reconciliation Services recently crossed the finish line of a $14.9 million capital campaign to breathe new life into its aging homebase at one of Kansas City’s most bustling intersections, said Father Justin Mathews. “We were able to complete the $15 million raise in approximately 18 months, which is a tribute to the generosity of Kansas The post Troost capital project hits $15M goal; 2023 completion expected to address ‘blight at the heart’ of trauma in KC appeared first on Startland News.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO