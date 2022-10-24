ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KSNT News

Bill Self reflects on Lightfoot’s time with KU

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Mitch Lightfoot arrived at KU in the summer of 2016. His time on the Jayhawk basketball roster lasted all the way into the spring of 2022. Lightfoot’s a Jayhawk for life in more ways than one. When asked if this season felt a little weird without Lightfoot being around for the first time […]
LAWRENCE, KS
Startland News

Troost capital project hits $15M goal; 2023 completion expected to address ‘blight at the heart’ of trauma in KC

Reconciliation Services recently crossed the finish line of a $14.9 million capital campaign to breathe new life into its aging homebase at one of Kansas City’s most bustling intersections, said Father Justin Mathews. “We were able to complete the $15 million raise in approximately 18 months, which is a tribute to the generosity of Kansas The post Troost capital project hits $15M goal; 2023 completion expected to address ‘blight at the heart’ of trauma in KC appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
KANSAS CITY, KS

