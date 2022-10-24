ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlon Wayans Defies Cancel Culture, Says Comedies Like ‘White Chicks’ Are “Needed”: “I Ain’t Listening To This Generation”

By Armando Tinoco
 3 days ago
Marlon Wayans is pushing back on political correctness and said that he will not change his comedy style to survive in this day and age and appease the current generation.

In a recent interview, Wayans was asked if a movie like 2004’s White Chicks could “thrive” and not fall into “cancel culture.”

“I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor,” he told Buzzfeed . “It’s sad that society is in this place where we can’t laugh anymore. I ain’t listening to this damn generation.”

White Chicks is a comedy directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans about two Black FBI agents, played by Wayans and his brother Shawn, who go undercover as women in whiteface to solve a kidnapping plot. The film was nominated for five Razzies including Worst Picture, Worst Actress, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay and Worst Screen Couple.

Over time, some have considered White Chicks problematic, but Wayans assured in the interview that he would not stop making films that make people laugh.

“I ain’t listening to these folks: These scared-a** people, these scared executives,” he added. “Y’all do what you want to do? Great. I’m still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them. And if you want to make some money, jump on board. And if not, then I’ll find a way to do it myself. I know my audience. My audience comes to my shows every weekend and they leave feeling great and laughing. One thing about the Wayans, we’ve always told the worst joke the best way.”

Wayans recently starred and produced The Curse of Bridge Hollow for Netflix which was released on the streaming platform on October 14.

Comments / 77

Guest53
3d ago

I absolutely loved that movie. It was hilarious. I have to agree with him. The political correctness is getting old. Life is hard enough. Laughter helps ease stress. Never seen such a divided country as we have now.

Leonard Stowell
3d ago

How was the movie disturbing ? Lol what is wrong with you…stop watching tv in general then. Because the news and what’s going on this world is way worse than laughing a little. Grow up

AP_001559.eb6678ee5cad4b078f6553bb606880bf.0200
3d ago

We need to stop validating all this woke BS by even commenting on it. At some point it needs to be the same as when a 3 year olds tells you they hate you, it’s like ok whatever and move on. Too much validation talking about this clear nonsense.

