ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer Joins Calls For Boycott Of Kanye West, Citing Rise Of Anti-Semitism

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Jeremy Zimmer , co-founder and CEO of United Talent Agency, is the latest prominent Hollywood figure to speak out against Kanye West’s controversial claims of alleged mistreatment by Jewish people, which he has been doubling down on in media interviews.

Zimmer addressed the subject Sunday In an email to the agency staff titled “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate”, a copy of which was obtained by Deadline. In it, Zimmer speaks about West’s comments and the wave of anti-Semitism that has followed, from banners in his support hung over the 405 freeway in Los Angeles to anti-Semitic flyers distributed around Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Zimmer listed the banners, the flyers as well as the recent the endorsement by Wellesley College’s student newspaper of the controversial Boston “Mapping Project” as behaviors that “ignite the embers of bigotry, and they must not be tolerated.”

“As a company we stand for a wide diversity of voices and ideas. But we can’t support hate speech, bigotry or anti-semitism,” he wrote. “Please support the boycott of Kanye West. Powerful voices spewing hatred have frequently driven people to do hateful.”

Zimmer’s comments follow Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel’s op-ed in the Financial Times earlier this week, in which he called on companies to stop doing businesses with West. Since then, West has been dropped by one of his top business partners, fashion powerhouse Balenciaga.

Here is Zimmer’s note:

I’m saddened to write that once again we’re seeing a surge in anti-Semitism in our communities, fueled by Kanye’s comments and a resulting in an incident in Los Angeles yesterday where hateful banners were placed over the 405 freeway.

Regrettably, anti-Semitism, racism and many forms of hate and intolerance are part of the fabric of society. Generally, they live as a plague eroding the health of communities and are combatted by understanding, tolerance and the general goodness of most people.

But throughout history some have used their public platform to spew the plague out loud and spread the contagion to dangerous effect. Kanye is the latest to do so, and we’re seeing how his words embolden others to amplify their vile beliefs. I’ve also seen copies of horribly anti-Semitic flyers left this weekend on the doorsteps of homes in LA neighborhoods, showing that the 405 banners are not the end of it.

Equally worrying is what is happening on college campuses, where concern and debate about Zionism becomes veiled anti-Semitism. Wellesley College recently has been at the epicenter of this dilemma. The Wellesley newspaper recently supported a mapping project showing the nearby Jewish owned businesses, and suggesting that they be boycotted. The assumption being that because they are owned by Jews, they must be anti-Palestine. This is the kind of dangerous thinking that can lead to inflaming anti-Semitism and hate, and there have been examples of it at other schools.

Whether it’s signs on the 405 in Los Angeles, flyers on doorsteps, mapping Jewish businesses in Boston, or marching with hoods and crosses, all of these behaviors ignite the embers of bigotry, and they must not be tolerated.

As a company we stand for a wide diversity of voices and ideas. But we can’t support hate speech, bigotry or anti-semitism. Please support the boycott of Kanye West. Powerful voices spewing hatred have frequently driven people to do hateful things. Let’s not be lulled into thinking this time it’s different.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

CAA Drops Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks

Kanye West is no longer represented by CAA. The agency is the latest business to cut ties with the rapper following his recent anti-Semitic outbursts and amid a growing call for a Hollywood boycott against him, Deadline has confirmed. CAA represented West for touring only. He signed with the agency...
Deadline

Kanye West Is No Longer A Billionaire, Says Forbes, After Adidas Deal Is Pulled

In what may be the toughest blow, ego-wise, in the fallout from Kanye West’s antisemitic rants last week, Forbes announced today that the rapper is no longer on its glitzy list of the world’s billionaires. A chief cause for the change was Adidas ending its relationship today with Ye, as he is now known. He had been among the first hip-hop moguls to make the list.
Deadline

Fox‘s ’Call Me Kat‘ Pauses Production Following Leslie Jordan’s Death; Mayim Bialik & Co-Stars React

Production on Fox’s Call Me Kat has been halted following the death of Leslie Jordan. Jordan, who portrayed Phil in the series since Season 1, completed work on a total of 9 episodes. Thursday night’s episode titled “Call Me Uncle Dad” will air as scheduled and will include an in-memorium. Jordan died in a single-car crash in Hollywood today. He was 67. According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today. “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Apologizes To Garcelle Beauvais Following ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Reunion Backlash

Andy Cohen is apologizing to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais after the Bravo host received backlash from viewers. During the second part of the RHOBH reunion last week, Lisa Rinna admitted she was the one that threw Beauvais’ autobiographical book in the trash and not Erika Jayne, who had shared the moment on Instagram. While talking about the situation at the reunion, Cohen sidestepped Beauvais’ feelings about the memoir in the trash and instead made light of it by asking Rinna about her recycling habits. Fans of the reality series took to social media to call out Cohen,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Garcelle Beauvais Comments On Jennifer Coolidge Wanting To Be A Part Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Could Jennifer Coolidge be the next star to hold a diamond as part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Garcelle Beauvais thinks the White Lotus star could use a signature maneuver to deal with the drama on the Bravo series. “She would be fantastic, we need some humor,” Beauvais said while guest co-hosting on The Talk. Beauvais remembered that Coolidge was on Legally Blonde and did the “bend and snap” move that Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods taught her character to get the attention of a man she had her eyes on. “She would bend and snap a b***h,” Beauvais...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Danny Masterson Rape Trial: Jane Doe #3 Testifies That Scientology Blamed Her For Alleged 2003 Assault, Telling Her “There Was No Crime Committed”

(Updated 11:45 AM with more testimony from trial) “She had told me not to use the word rape,” a visibly shaken Jane Doe #3 told a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday in the Danny Masterson trial. “She explained to me that you can’t rape someone you are in a relationship with,” the witness went on to say of a late 2003 conversation with a Scientology executive at the church’s Celebrity Centre in Hollywood. Recounting her recollection of the meeting with Scientology ethics officer Miranda Scoggins almost 20 years ago, Jane Doe #3, aka CB, told Deputy LA District Attorney Reinhold Mueller...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Ghosts’ Conjures Tara Reid As Guest Star To Reunite With Trevor

EXCLUSIVE: Ghosts fans are in for a treat with the addition of Tara Reid (American Pie, Sharknado) to the cast in a guest starring role. She will appear in the episode titled “Trevor’s Body” airing in the new year. Reid will portray movie star Tara Reid, 90s crush, and Hampton’s acquaintance of Trevor Lefkowitz (Asher Grodman), who has come to the mansion to attend his memorial in the wake of his remains being found.  Laraine Newman (Saturday Night Live) and Chip Zien (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) will also guest star in the episode as Trevor’s parents, Esther and Lenny Lefkowitz, respectively. The Lefkowitzes...
Deadline

U.S. Basketball Star Brittney Griner Prison Sentence Upheld By Russian Court; Biden Official Decries “Sham Judicial Proceeding” – Update

UPDATE: A Russian court has upheld the nine-year prison sentence of American basketball star Brittney Griner, drawing a rebuke from President Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who called for Griner’s immediate release and decried the “sham judicial proceeding.” Today’s ruling upholds the nine-year sentence in a penal colony. Griner, a WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medallist, was arrested at a Moscow airport last February with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. In a statement, Griner’s lawyers said, “We are very disappointed. The verdict contains numerous defects, and we hoped that the court of appeal would take them into consideration.” Said Sullivan, “We...
Deadline

‘Will & Grace’ Actor Leslie Jordan Dies In Single-Car Accident At 67

Leslie Jordan, the actor who rose to fame on Will & Grace as the caustic Beverley Leslie, frenemy of Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker, died in a single-car crash in Hollywood today. He was 67. According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today. A statement on Jordan’s Instagram page reads, “The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out…” In addition to Will & Grace, Jordan appeared on TV in American Horror Story, Hearts Afire, Murphy Brown, Ugly Betty,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Niecy Nash-Betts Hires Traci Carter Holsey As Head Of Development For Her eOne-Based Banner

EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash-Betts, star of The Rookie: Feds, is staffing up her production banner. Nash-Betts has hired Traci Carter Holsey as her head of development for her first-look deal at eOne. It reunites Nash-Betts and Carter Holsey, who previously worked together on Yahoo! series Let’s Talk About Love, which was produced by Nash-Betts’ Chocolate Chicks (CC) Productions. The actor signed the first-look deal with eOne earlier this summer to produce scripted and unscripted content. Carter Holsey started her career at BET. She was a producer on OWN’s reality series Iyanla Fix My Life and has worked on non-scripted, talk and variety projects with Dave Chapelle,...
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Reality Star Survives But A Singer Goes Home On Michael Bublé Night

It’s another Let’s Promote Michael Bublé night on Dancing with the Stars. Look at the sultry songster open the show with a bunch of sequin-clad ladies shaking their booties around the boffo Bublé! It’s a repeat visit for the Canadian crooner: he performed in seasons 9 and 16 while couples have danced to his songbook oodles of times over the years. Why not do it one more time, but on Disney+? And since you’re here, Mr. Bublé, can you help out the judges, too? The show would be happy to talk up your latest album Higher! Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki. The Jersey...
Deadline

Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘The X-Files’, ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66

Michael Kopsa, a Canadian actor whose roles on hits and cult-favorites like The X-Files, Highlander, Smallville and Stargate SG-1 made him an immediately recognizable TV presence, died Sunday, Oct. 23, of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. His death was announced on Twitter by his ex-wife, actor Lucia Frangione. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor,” she wrote yesterday. “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.” A...
Deadline

CNN CEO Warns Of “Unsettling” Changes Coming To Network That Will Impact Employees, Budgets

CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht on Wednesday warned staffers that there would be “noticeable change” to the network that will affect employees, budgets and projects. In a memo, Licht wrote, “There is widespread concern over the global economic outlook, and we must factor that risk into our long-term planning. All this together will mean noticeable change to this organization. That, by definition, is unsettling. These changes will not be easy because they will affect people, budgets, and projects. “We will be strategic in this process and will minimize the impact on our core newsgathering operation and digital, both of which have...
Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Celebrates 90% Audience Score Amid Low Critics Score: “The Fans Matter Most”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is celebrating fans that have praised Black Adam and giving it a high audience score. The DC film scored a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes among moviegoers versus a 39% from movie critics. “This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons,” Johnson tweeted. “15 years. THANK YOU for all so much for all the love and support. In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy. And that’s what I’ll always fight for.” After the film opened in theatres, Black Adam scored $67M at the box...
Deadline

ABC Takes ‘The Parent Test’ Unscripted Series Based On Australian Format

ABC is comparing parenting styles in its upcoming unscripted series The Parent Test. The series, which will debut on December 15, will take a “provocative look at parenting” and explore different parenting styles from helicopter to child-led. The Parent Test will put 12 families under a series of stress tests and ask parents to share their perspective on hot-button topics so that each can understand how the other operates. Comedian Ali Wentworth will host, and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown will moderate. The Parent Test is based on Australian series Parental Guidance. It is produced in the U.S. by Eureka Productions. Executive...
Deadline

‘East New York’ EPs Christine & Mark Holder Exit CBS Series

EXCLUSIVE: Christine Holder and Mark Holder are no longer executive producers of the new CBS drama series East New York, from Warner Bros Television. The studio would not comment, but according to sources, the duo was let go after WBTV conducted an investigation into allegations against Christine Holder involving inappropriate advances toward a crew member. Related Story ‘Parish’ Co-Creator/EP Sunu Gonera Out After Sexual Misconduct Investigation Related Story 'Ghosts' Conjures Tara Reid As Guest Star To Reunite With Trevor Related Story 'FBI' Announces Missy Peregrym's Return Date Sources close to Christine Holder indicate that she has been struggling with mental health issues that likely played a key...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Rachel Bay Jones & Will Sasso Join CBS Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso have joined Young Sheldon. The pair will have recurring guest roles on the current season of the CBS sitcom as the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). Jones will play Audrey McCallister, Mandy’s domineering mother. She seems sweet, but is actually a force to be reckoned with both in her daughter’s life and in her marriage. She is unhappy with Mandy’s life choices (especially the one to have a baby with Georgie) and isn’t afraid to say so. Related Story 'So Help Me Todd' On CBS Ranks As Best Series Premiere So Far This Season; 'Ghosts'...
Deadline

Deadline

136K+
Followers
38K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy