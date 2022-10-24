ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Two pedestrians hit by suspected drunk driver in Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLrtd_0ik3QqOL00

A Buffalo man is facing criminal charges, after police say he hit two men with his car Early Sunday morning.

Police say the two pedestrians were hit along East Amherst Street near McCarthy Park.

Officers arrested 35 year old Schvonne Mushat, charging him with vehicular assault and DWI.

One of the victims, a 58 year old Buffalo man is in serious condition at ECMC.

The other victim, a 37 year old man, is being treated for non life threatening injuries.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for injuring 2 people in shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after injuring two people in a shooting, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced. At around 2:04 a.m. on May 21, 2022, Kyle Mickens, 24, fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving […]
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

4 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in Buffalo

Buffalo, N.Y. — Four teenagers are dead and two are injured after a rollover crash involving a reported stolen vehicle Monday morning in Buffalo. Police said six teens were in the car when it crashed into a wall on Route 33 around 6:45 a.m., with everyone except the driver thrown from the vehicle.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Loved ones mourn victims of 198 crash, 16-year-old driver released from custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning. As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash: 19-year-old Marcus Webster 17-year-old Swazine Swindle 16-year-old Kevin Payne 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Buffalo 20-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder in Hopkins Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend 40 years behind bars after pleading guilty to attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in separate incidents. David J. Smith, 20, of Buffalo, was stopped on March 24, 2022, around 6:35 p.m. by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers for driving the wrong way on Peace Place near the Peace Bridge.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police: 4 teens killed in crash on 198 ramp

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say four teenagers are dead and two other people were in the hospital after an early-morning crash at the inbound Kensington Expressway (33) and the Scajaquada Expressway (198). Buffalo Police say six people were in the car that crashed just before 7 a.m. Monday....
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Medina man arrested for felony DWI Leandra’s Law

On October 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Nicholas A. Martinez., 30, of Medina, NY, for Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law. During a traffic stop on Stahley Road in the town of Clarence, Martinez was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Martinez had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Martinez had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Martinez was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
MEDINA, NY
montanarightnow.com

TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A police commissioner says a car crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo, New York, may have been linked to a Tiktok car-theft challenge. Authorities say the teens died when the Kia they were riding in crashed early Monday. The car had been reported stolen on Sunday. Four of the five passengers were killed and the fifth was hospitalized in intensive care. The driver was ticketed for possession of stolen property. Additional charges are expected. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can comment. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the teens may have been participating in a TikTok challenge that shows how easy it is to steal a Kia.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing in Dec. 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Monday for a fatal stabbing in December 2020. 32-year-old Reginald Branch, Jr. of Buffalo was sentenced to 16 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on December 1, 2020, Branch, Jr. stabbed 50-year-old Damon Jones in the chest at […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Six Arrested In Simultaneous Drug Raids

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Six Jamestown residents face a slew of charges following two drug raids on the city’s southside. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executived a search warrants simultaneously at 57 Colfax and 34 Sampson Streets on Tuesday. The SWAT Team arrested...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy