Two pedestrians hit by suspected drunk driver in Buffalo

A Buffalo man is facing criminal charges, after police say he hit two men with his car Early Sunday morning.

Police say the two pedestrians were hit along East Amherst Street near McCarthy Park.

Officers arrested 35 year old Schvonne Mushat, charging him with vehicular assault and DWI.

One of the victims, a 58 year old Buffalo man is in serious condition at ECMC.

The other victim, a 37 year old man, is being treated for non life threatening injuries.