KBTX.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion suspects
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in an armed home invasion early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a home in 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis on Monday around 1 a.m. The victims said two men entered the house with handguns, held the homeowners at gunpoint, and stole multiple items from the house.
2 men wanted after homeowners held at gunpoint during robbery in Willis, Montgomery Co. deputies say
Investigators released a description of the suspected armed robbers and their getaway car. Now, they're asking for the public's help in finding them.
Man accused of kidnapping and assaulting girlfriend arrested after standoff in Porter
Authorities reportedly tried to serve a warrant for the suspect on Monday when he barricaded himself inside a home. He surrendered after a short standoff.
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman who helped boyfriend move cocaine through local police vehicles found guilty of drug trafficking: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Houston woman was found guilty of two counts of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. A federal jury deliberated for approximately two hours before convicting Priscilla Yvette Cervantes of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine following a five day trial, according to a release.
cw39.com
Constable: Man arrested for stabbing couple with knife, biting woman
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is behind bars after stabbing two people during a robbery in north Houston over the weekend. Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrested the suspect, identified as Gregory Martinez. Constables said it happened early Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. at the 1400 block of Sugerbun...
fox26houston.com
Houston officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead on Long Point Road
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a suspect was shot to death during an encounter with an officer in northwest Houston. The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Long Point Road near Jacquelyn Drive. According to police, they got a call about an aggressive man...
Several shots fired in car with multiple passengers, killing woman in N. Houston, HPD says
A witness told police they saw about six men pull out guns and fire multiple shots at a vehicle at a gas station along West Rankin Road.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer
HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
Chase ends in 6 arrests in suspected case of human trafficking, Houston police say
At some point during the chase, multiple people got out of the truck and ran. The 16-year-old driver was quickly caught, along with five others, police said.
Man found shot to death inside apartment in northwest Harris County
HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County, deputies said. The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Drive by someone saying bullets were coming through their apartment. Deputies showed up for a welfare check and found a man's body inside another apartment with multiple gunshots.
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephew
An uncle has now been charged after fatally shooting his nephew in north Houston late last week. First responders responded to a report of a shooting at 6019 Velma Ln. on Friday, October 21, around 6:25 p.m.
Jury finds New Caney boat shop owner guilty of roommate's 2019 murder
A jury gave him the max sentence -- life in prison. The 58-year-old claimed the shooting was an accident, but officials said he had a history of threatening to kill people.
Man killed by suspected drunk driver while helping sister with broken down car on Westpark Tollway
A black sedan was speeding when it slammed into the car that had broken down, deputies said. The crash also injured the man's sister. Here's how you can help that family.
Click2Houston.com
Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
2 suspects wanted for robbing man in west Houston driveway after he drew money from ATM, HPD says
A man who was robbed outside his home says he believes he was followed home after drawing money from a Chase bank ATM.
Man charged with manslaughter after shooting 12-year-old nephew in NE Houston, records say
Court documents read that the 22-year-old believed the shotgun was unloaded as he pointed it toward his 12-year-old nephew before it went off.
Only on 13: Video shows HPD officer shooting 'aggressive panhandler' to death outside McDonald's
Only ABC13 obtained footage showing the moments an officer walked behind the panhandler who then pulled out a knife.
Panhandler shot, killed after smashing woman's windshield in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A panhandler was shot and killed by a Houston police officer outside a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said an officer responded to a call of an aggressive panhandler on Wirt Road near Long Point Road in the Spring Branch area.
Daughter who lost dad to apparent suicide has now lost mom whom deputies say was shot by husband
The sheriff's office believes the woman's estranged husband gunned his wife down before taking off last Friday. We're now learning new facts on the case.
KHOU
Houston SPCA offering $5K reward for information leading to arrest of animal abuse suspect
HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for abusing a dog. The SPCA said someone tightly wrapped a hair tie around the snout of a chihuahua mix puppy, causing severe swelling and a deep laceration to the bone.
