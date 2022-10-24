ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

KBTX.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion suspects

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in an armed home invasion early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a home in 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis on Monday around 1 a.m. The victims said two men entered the house with handguns, held the homeowners at gunpoint, and stole multiple items from the house.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston woman who helped boyfriend move cocaine through local police vehicles found guilty of drug trafficking: DOJ

HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Houston woman was found guilty of two counts of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. A federal jury deliberated for approximately two hours before convicting Priscilla Yvette Cervantes of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine following a five day trial, according to a release.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Constable: Man arrested for stabbing couple with knife, biting woman

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is behind bars after stabbing two people during a robbery in north Houston over the weekend. Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrested the suspect, identified as Gregory Martinez. Constables said it happened early Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. at the 1400 block of Sugerbun...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead on Long Point Road

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a suspect was shot to death during an encounter with an officer in northwest Houston. The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Long Point Road near Jacquelyn Drive. According to police, they got a call about an aggressive man...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer

HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man found shot to death inside apartment in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County, deputies said. The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Drive by someone saying bullets were coming through their apartment. Deputies showed up for a welfare check and found a man's body inside another apartment with multiple gunshots.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
HOUSTON, TX

