Mama Nezaa’s Plant-Based Paradise Deli and Marketplace Is Open For Business
While work continues on social justice group Allied Media Projects’ Love Building campus at 4641 Grand River Ave., new details have emerged about its forthcoming food program which is to be led by Chef Nezaa Bandele of Paradise Deli and Marketplace. Chef Nezaa Bandele, aka “Mama Nezaa,” a Jamaican chef who has made a name for herself […] The post Mama Nezaa’s Plant-Based Paradise Deli and Marketplace Is Open For Business appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
You can take home the flavors of BBQ from this smokehouse
The big University of Michigan - Michigan State University game is this weekend, and you might be thinking about grabbing some barbecue to enjoy while watching the football game. Noah’s Smokehouse in Dearborn is a spot that’s serving up ribs, brisket, and a whole lot more, and it’s what’s on the menu for Takeout Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dine like Dracula at this Romanian themed pop-up
With Halloween just one week away, a local restaurant has transformed into “The Dracula Bar,” featuring food and drinks from Count Dracula’s home country of Romania. Frame is a unique, dual-concept restaurant in Hazel Park. Their main dining room serves a 5-course tasting menu that changes one to four times a week and the bar area is where they have monthly chef residencies.
The Ann Arbor News
Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
visitdetroit.com
Top Shops for Bubble Tea In Detroit
Fruity, fizzy, milky, with coffee or tea. There’s a bubble tea for everyone in Detroit. Bubble tea originated in Taiwan and has happily found a home in the Motor City. If you don’t know what Bubble Tea is, this article will explain the ins and outs of it.
Dave's Hot Chicken is giving out free chicken for Drake's 36th birthday
A hot chicken chain with locations in metro Detroit is celebrating Drake's birthday on Monday by giving away freebies. Drake fans and Dave's Hot Chicken lovers can get a free slider or tender at any location on Monday in honor of the rapper. View this post...
Eater
Detroit Soul Has An Opening Date For Its New Far East Side Location
Detroit Soul, the takeout and catering-friendly soul food spot on Eight Mile, is on track to welcoming a second location on the east side. Come November 21, Detroit Soul will welcome a second location at 14300 E. Jefferson St. Diners at the new location will get to dine in or carryout.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Is a trip to this crystal and metaphysics shop in your future?
Have you ever wanted to know your future? Or perhaps you’re into all those crystals? Or maybe all these metaphysical things just have you curious?. There is one shop that has it all, the Boston Tea Room in Ferndale. “We want this to be a space where you can...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Westland Family Dining
WESTLAND, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Westland Family Dining and the yummy breakfast, lunch and dinner options they’re serving up. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Westland Family Dining is located off of Ford...
detroithistorical.org
2022 Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Event Cancelled
There will be no America's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing event at the Detroit Historical Museum this year. We just don’t have the staffing to host you. You can still enjoy the parade at the corner of Woodward and Kirby - just bring your own chairs and set them up on the sidewalk or gather on Legends Plaza and see how your hands measure up to Detroit’s legends!
fox2detroit.com
Southfield's Lillie Bell's prepares mac & cheese
Family-owned Lillie Bell's in Southfield stopped by the FOX 2 kitchen to cook up some mac and cheese. Lillie Bell's is located at 25030 Southfield Rd., Southfield. To make half a pan you'll need: 2 1/2 pounds macaroni noodles (uncooked) 2 tablespoons Lawrys Seasoning Salt 1 tablespoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon pepper 1/4 cups butter 10 ounces heavy cream 5 ounces evaporated milk 1 pound of cheese 2 cups of cheese To prepare: Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Boil macaroni noodles for 8 minutes or until Al Dente. In a large mixing bowl, add cooked noodles, butter, heavy cream, evaporated milk, and seasonings. Mix until well incorporated. Add 1 pound of cheese to the macaroni mixture and mix until well incorporated. Pour mixture into a half pan. Cover the top with remaining 2 cups of cheese. Bake in oven for 30 minutes or until desired crust forms.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
5 great hidden gem restaurants in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While every Ann Arbor resident and passers-through may know of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Fleetwood Diner and Knight’s Steakhouse, the city is also home to plenty of strip-mall gems and hidden hangouts. For a new favorite restaurant off the well-worn path, check out these five great...
Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand
Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Shaw’s Kitchen offers fish tacos, hot dogs and burgers
GENESEE TWP, MI - Tacos, hot dogs, and hamburgers. Most people typically love those three tasty items. Those items can be found at Shaw’s Kitchen, a food truck located in a parking lot at the northwest corner of Genesee and Stanley roads in Genesee Township. “I’ve been cooking all...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this Halloween weekend in Metro Detroit
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Jack o'lanterns, lights, and characters will greet you as you walk through Canterbury Village. Tickets are $14.99. Children younger than 2 and military members are free. Can't make it this weekend? It's held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday...
tmpresale.com
WJLB Big Show in Detroit, MI Dec 2nd, 2022 – pre-sale code
The WJLB Big Show presale code that we have had lots of requests for is here. During the time of this time limited presale actibe members have got the chance to order show tickets in advance of anyone else!!!. Don’t skip this awesome opportunity to see WJLB Big Show’s show...
Monroe Street Midway transforms this winter with arctic slide, bumper cars, more
Bedrock is transforming the Monroe Street Midway in Downtown Detroit into a winter carnival this winter, with it opening next month.
HometownLife.com
Canton woman fulfills dream opening new Middle Eastern carryout restaurant in Livonia
Hanadi Fregat has worked in restaurants for years since moving to the United States. Now, she's opened her own. The Canton Township resident recently opened Hanadi's Kitchen and Grill, located at 33591 W. Seven Mile in Livonia. A carryout restaurant, the space specializes in Middle Eastern cuisine, such as shawarma, grape leaves and falafel.
