Relatively quiet conditions are expected tonight with cool temperatures. There is a chance of rain showers for portions of central and northeast Minnesota Thursday as temperatures begin to trend warmer. These showers will likely happen earlier in the day and early afternoon if they happen at all. Southerly winds will continue to push warmer air back into the Northland through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. The warmer than average air plans to stick around through the weekend.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO