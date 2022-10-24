Read full article on original website
Ohio elections chief: Precincts can’t take absentee ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day, the state’s elections chief is cautioning amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that’s urging them to do so. Republican Secretary of State Frank...
Nevada county set for conspiracy-inspired ballot hand count
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A county in Nevada is scheduled to start an unprecedented hand count of its midterm ballots Wednesday, a process fueled by voting machine conspiracy theories that raises concerns about early results being leaked ahead of Election Day. Nye County, a scrub brush-dotted old silver mining...
Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations
SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. The penalty issued by King County Superior Court Judge...
Michels wants changes to Wisconsin parole system
WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Monday that he doesn’t want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population. Michels has made the parole...
Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that...
Winter season walleye regulations change on Upper Red Lake
Anglers fishing during the winter season on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota need to be aware of changes in regulations. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), there will be a three-walleye bag limit, with one walleye longer than 17 inches allowed in possession. The new regulation becomes effective Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Michigan teen pleads guilty to fatal school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and put an extraordinary focus on the boy’s home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to...
Section Football Quarterfinals: Duluth East, Cloquet, Esko, Two Harbors advance
Prep football playoffs kicked off on Tuesday in Minnesota. In Section 7AAAAA, three Austan Orvedahl touchdowns lifted fifth seeded Duluth East passed fourth seeded Cambridge-Isanti 35-26. The Greyhounds advance to visit top-seeded Elk River in the semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. In Section 7AAAA, fourth seeded Cloquet rallied from an...
Brandon Weatherz: Cooling back to average temps
After a stretch of days with above normal temperatures, we feel the cool down today as temps fall closer to average. Temperatures start off in mid-30s to low 40s, then highs range from near 40 to upper 40s. An early round of light snow and rain showers may scrape across north Itasca County, Koochiching County, and far northern St. Louis County this morning. A deck of cloud cover envelops the region from the west through the morning, then skies clear from the south in the late afternoon and evening.
Brandon Weatherz: Windy today, cooler tomorrow
The strong low pressure system responsible for last night’s thunderstorms will continue to influence our weather today with strong winds, additional showers, and an eventual cool down. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. with a south wind 15-25 mph gusting near 45 mph. Temperatures start off mild in 50s and 60s this morning, then highs stay in low to upper 60s. Cooler conditions settle into the Northland tonight with lows returning to the 30s. Tuesday will then be a quiet and cooler day with highs mostly in the 40s.
Justin Liles: Steady climbing temperatures
Relatively quiet conditions are expected tonight with cool temperatures. There is a chance of rain showers for portions of central and northeast Minnesota Thursday as temperatures begin to trend warmer. These showers will likely happen earlier in the day and early afternoon if they happen at all. Southerly winds will continue to push warmer air back into the Northland through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. The warmer than average air plans to stick around through the weekend.
