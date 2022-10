Chris Peal made his commitment to Georgia this afternoon. He’s a 4-star defensive back and another worthy snug fit for the championship-level defenses to come in Athens.

Strip away the rankings here, though. Look past that low 4.4 and sub-4.3 blistering times in the 40.

The thing to know here is that Peal plays with a purpose.

