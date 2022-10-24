ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

4 Jerry Jeudy trade scenarios from the Denver Broncos

By Vincent Frank
 3 days ago

There was a whole lot of hype surrounding Jerry Jeudy leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft before the Denver Broncos made the talented receiver a first-round pick that spring .

Jeudy, 23, was coming off a brilliant career with the Alabama Crimson Tide in college and looked to be a potential franchise cornerstone.

Fast forward a couple years, and things are not looking great. Jeudy has dealt with inconsistency and injuries throughout the early portion of his NFL career. It’s led to widespread speculation that he could be dealt from the Broncos ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.

Denver also finds itself in an awkward position. Even after acquiring Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks this past offseason, the Broncos find themselves at 2-5 on the season heading into Week 8. They could potentially look to recoup some of the draft picks they gave up for Mr. Wilson. Below, we look at four ideal Jerry Jeudy trade scenarios ahead of the deadline.

Green Bay Packers pull off stunner for Jerry Jeudy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAPew_0ik3PcJc00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay now finds itself at 3-4 on the season and in the midst of a three-game losing streak following an ugly loss to the Washington Commanders. This team’s offense has been a shell of its former self. That included Aaron Rodgers putting up just 194 yards on 35 attempts against Washington.

It’s not brain surgery. A lack of proven wide receivers have impacted Rodgers big time. He talked about it during the preseason following the trade of Davante Adams. The two-time reigning NFL MVP might be singing a positive tune following Sunday’s loss, but things are not headed in the right direction.

“I’m not worried about this squad. In fact this might be the best thing for us, this week. Nobody’s going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo, Sunday Night Football, with a chance to get exposed.”

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers after Week 7 loss

Rookie Romeo Doubs caught zero passes on four targets. Allen Lazard was the Packers’ leading receiver with six catches on seven targets. However, he was injured in Sunday’s game. If the Packers are to turn this thing around and compete for a playoff spot, they need to make a move. Jerry Jeudy might be the best option.

Baltimore Ravens pull off blockbuster NFL trade deadline deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNiw8_0ik3PcJc00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Even after Sunday’s narrow win over the lowly Browns , there has to be some concern about Baltimore’s receiving group. Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman led the team in yards with 42 each. Not another member of the Ravens’ depth chart at wide receiver caught a single pass or was targeted. That’s not going to cut it moving forward. Assuming Baltimore can acquire Jeudy without giving up too much, he’d make a ton of sense for this team.

  • Jerry Jeudy stats (2022): 24 receptions, 386 yards, 2 TD, 51% catch rate

Jeudy’s catch rate has to be seen as concerning. With that said, better quarterback play could be the difference here. With all due respect to Russell Wilson, he’s nowhere near the same level as Lamar Jackson right now. Baltimore can offer up a second-round pick in 2023 and a future conditional earlier-round selection to get this done.

New York Giants trade for Jerry Jeudy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J51S4_0ik3PcJc00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Football Giants are 6-1 on the season . Yes, these New York Giants. Fresh off another narrow win, things are looking up in Brian Daboll’s first season as their head coach. The primary reason for this has been running back Saquon Barkley, who heads into Week 8 on pace for 2,200 total yards. He also leads the Giants in receptions with 25.

If New York wants to continue this tremendous run, adding a top-flight wide receiver to the mix could be in the cards. Jeudy would immediately take over as WR1 for Daniel Jones , providing him with a game-breaking talent in the process. Given the fact that Jeudy is still only 23 years old and is under contract through at least the 2023 season, this would be a move built for the future, too. It just makes too much sense.

Los Angeles Rams get Matthew Stafford another weapon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0baYMo_0ik3PcJc00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles finished second to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes . There’s a primary reason for this. General manager Les Snead has pulled off so many blockbuster trades in the past that the Rams lack a ton of draft capital. That includes a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Rams’ potential inclusion in trade talks for Jeudy will largely depend on his value on the market. Given his injury issues and inconsistent play, Denver can’t ask for anywhere near a first-round pick. This could very well put the Rams in play.

What we do know is that Los Angeles needs to find another receiving option behind Cooper Kupp. Allen Robinson has not been it through the first seven weeks of the season. We also know that the Rams have been active on several fronts as Snead looks to work his magic ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.

