These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
foxla.com
Actor Leslie Jordan’s cause of death listed as ‘deferred’ by LA County coroner’s office
LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for popular actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood, has been listed by the coroner's office as "deferred pending additional investigation," officials said Wednesday. Jordan, 67, was pronounced dead at the...
theregistrysocal.com
The Swig Company Purchases 96,000 SQFT Office Building in Los Angeles for $48MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to a third quarter earnings report from Kilroy Realty (the seller), the property was sold for $48 million, or about $499 per square foot in late August. However, information regarding pricing was only just released.) Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has arranged the sale...
Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove
Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
foxla.com
Firefighters knock down flames at abandoned church in South LA
LOS ANGELES - Firefighters knocked down a fire that erupted at an abandoned church in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles City firefighters were called to the church located at the intersection of Main and 107th streets in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. Footage of the firefight was captured on cell phone video that was shared on the Citizens app.
Gov. Newsom responds to antisemitic incidents throughout Los Angeles County
Following a weekend where several antisemitic incidents occurred throughout the Southland, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement condemning the actions. On Saturday, members of a group stood on an overpass above the 405 Freeway, performing Nazi salutes behind a banner that read "Kanye was right about the Jews." The message comes on the heels of rapper Kanye West's multi-week attack on the Jewish community.Less than 24 hours later, many Angelenos living in Beverly Hills, Brentwood and Westwood woke to find fliers containing messages of antisemitic hate in their front yards. The messages were inside of plastic bags, weighed down with...
foxla.com
Holocaust Museum LA faces threats after inviting Kanye West for private tour
LOS ANGELES - The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles said it has been inundated with messages "filled with hate, threats, and vitriol" after inviting Kanye West for a private tour, which he declined. "Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum...
NBC Los Angeles
Beverly Hills Police Investigate Antisemitic Flyers
Beverly Hills police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in the north end of the city that blame gun control on Jewish people, authorities said. The flyers were left in an area north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Benedict Canyon Drive, according to Sgt. Scott Dibble of the Beverly Hills Police Department.
Karen Bass calls Rick Caruso a 'con' over millions spent on campaign
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass's campaign continues to see the race as a dead heat over how much money her opponent, developer Rick Caruso, has spent to get elected.
foxla.com
LAFD: 8 fires intentionally set within an hour in North Hollywood; 2 detained
LOS ANGELES - Two people who allegedly started several fires on purpose in the North Hollywood area Wednesday morning are detained, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. One of those fires at an abandoned commercial building near 6200 N. Laurel Canyon Boulevard caused extensive damage. As flames engulfed the...
knock-la.com
Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident
On Sunday evening, a hit-and-run driver killed Bruce Phillips while he was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle near Ted Watkins Park. Phillips was married to Helen Jones, a longtime activist whose son, John Horton, died in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles in 2009. While law enforcement initially attributed Horton’s death to suicide, Horton’s medical report showed signs of severe physical trauma, prompting Jones to file a wrongful death lawsuit in 2015. The case was settled in 2016, and Jones received $2 million from Los Angeles County.
Fox5 KVVU
Offender who walked away from Los Angeles facility taken into custody in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who walked away from a reentry facility earlier this month in Los Angeles was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the man, identified as 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris, had walked away from a Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) on Oct. 4.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kevin de León drags Curren Price into the racist audio scandal
Not sure if you got a chance to listen to Kevin de León’s interview with Tavis Smiley this morning but let’s just say he “dropped a bomb” on Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price stating that Price was scheduled to be in the meeting with him, Nury, Gil and Ron.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
foxla.com
Missing man, 35, found dead in Santa Monica Mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. - A man who went missing in July was found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains earlier this month, and according to a newly released report by the coroner's office, he had been shot to death. Jose Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo, was found dead on Oct. 3 near...
coloradoboulevard.net
Queen Bella Ballard, of Altadena, Crowned 2023 Rose Queen
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has named Bella Ballard as the 104th Rose Queen at the Announcement and Coronation ceremony presented by Citizens Business Bank. By News Desk. The event took place on the front steps of Tournament House and was hosted by Lu Parker, anchor...
$3 million rental aid program launched in LA neighborhoods including Hollywood, Echo Park
A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday.
Fliers Found Blaming Jews for Gun Control, Hate Banners Draped on Overpass, Both in L.A. Area
Police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in a Southern California community that placed the blame for gun control efforts on Jews, authorities said Sunday. The flyers were left in an area of Beverly Hills, north of Sunset Boulevard, according to Sgt. Scott Dibble of the Beverly...
Is The Controversial CEO of Orange County’s Green Power Agency On The Way Out?
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency kicked the decision on firing CEO Brian Probolsky on Tuesday, again extending the discussion on whether or not to remove their controversial top employee. Board members of the Orange County Power Authority have been talking about firing Probolsky since at least June.
Driver booked for murder, bail set at $4 million after Porter Ranch crash that killed 2 teenagers
Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people.
