ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 40

Molly
3d ago

God bless the Jews!!! Blessed are those who bless them, CURSED SHALL BE THOSE WHO CURSE THEM !!!Those hateful people behind this evil hatred have just CURSED THEMSELVES ! 😳😳😳

Reply(2)
13
Related
CBS LA

Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove

Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Firefighters knock down flames at abandoned church in South LA

LOS ANGELES - Firefighters knocked down a fire that erupted at an abandoned church in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles City firefighters were called to the church located at the intersection of Main and 107th streets in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. Footage of the firefight was captured on cell phone video that was shared on the Citizens app.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Gov. Newsom responds to antisemitic incidents throughout Los Angeles County

Following a weekend where several antisemitic incidents occurred throughout the Southland, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement condemning the actions. On Saturday, members of a group stood on an overpass above the 405 Freeway, performing Nazi salutes behind a banner that read "Kanye was right about the Jews." The message comes on the heels of rapper Kanye West's multi-week attack on the Jewish community.Less than 24 hours later, many Angelenos living in Beverly Hills, Brentwood and Westwood woke to find fliers containing messages of antisemitic hate in their front yards. The messages were inside of plastic bags, weighed down with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Beverly Hills Police Investigate Antisemitic Flyers

Beverly Hills police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in the north end of the city that blame gun control on Jewish people, authorities said. The flyers were left in an area north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Benedict Canyon Drive, according to Sgt. Scott Dibble of the Beverly Hills Police Department.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
knock-la.com

Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

On Sunday evening, a hit-and-run driver killed Bruce Phillips while he was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle near Ted Watkins Park. Phillips was married to Helen Jones, a longtime activist whose son, John Horton, died in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles in 2009. While law enforcement initially attributed Horton’s death to suicide, Horton’s medical report showed signs of severe physical trauma, prompting Jones to file a wrongful death lawsuit in 2015. The case was settled in 2016, and Jones received $2 million from Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide

At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
CULVER CITY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Queen Bella Ballard, of Altadena, Crowned 2023 Rose Queen

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has named Bella Ballard as the 104th Rose Queen at the Announcement and Coronation ceremony presented by Citizens Business Bank. By News Desk. The event took place on the front steps of Tournament House and was hosted by Lu Parker, anchor...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy