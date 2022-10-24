ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Gala planned to raise awareness and funds for domestic violence

By Erin Jenkins
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11bRGd_0ik3P2op00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One Eastern North Carolina organization is using this month as a time to honor people who lose their lives to domestic violence situations, as well as raise money for a cause to help people get out of these situations.

Caitlyn’s Courage is hosting a masquerade gala on Saturday. It’ll run from 8 p.m. to midnight. At the event, there will be a purple carpet, a professional photographer, live music, guest speakers, silent auctions, raffle tickets, catered meals by The Flame and Bill’s Hotdogs and more.

For event organizers, the gala will help a cause that hits close to home.

“This event is special because it not only honors my sister’s life that was taken three years ago, but it honors of lives of other people that we don’t even know who have experienced a lost,” said Logan Whitehurst, vice president of Caitlyn’s Courage. “It’s very impactful to see someone’s face and know that face is not just a number on Google for North Carolina homicides for domestic violence and that’s something our event has the ability to do.”

Caitlyn’s Courage is an organization that also advocates for domestic violence victims to make it a safer world for them to live in. They recently received government funding to require convicted abusers to wear GPS monitoring systems to help keep victims safe.

The money raised from the gala will help Ruth’s House in Beaufort County buy a van to continue serving people in the area.

Tickets and table sponsors for the gala can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Trick-or-Treat events and times in Eastern North Carolina

Toyota of New Bern will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28th starting at 5 PM. Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 30th from 3 PM - 5 PM. Jacksonville:. Trick-or-treating times are 5 PM - 8:30 PM. Emerald Isle:
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Fetterman stroke sparks debate over what’s seen as a disability

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s (D) difficulties from his recent stroke and the media attention they’ve garnered have sparked a debate about what counts as a disability and perceptions on who is able to serve.    Fetterman’s health was center stage at a Tuesday night debate when he faced off against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz — the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNCT

Someone in Wayne County has won $217,058 in NC lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A lucky person who stopped at a Wayne County convenience store has a winning lottery ticket worth $217,058. The NC Education Lottery reports someone walked into the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro and bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket that will pay out $217,058. The ticket […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WECT

Report: North Carolina hospitals claimed losses, reported profits on Medicare

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A new report shows that several North Carolina hospitals claimed to have lost money on Medicare, but reported profits to the federal government. In a press conference Tuesday, State Treasurer Dale Folwell questioned non-profit hospitals’ commitment to their patients and their charitable mission. He says Medicare losses are typically what these hospital systems use to justify tax exemptions and price increases.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
My Fox 8

PHOTOS: Wiener dogs take over North Carolina beach for races and chaos

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Beachgoers got a treat this weekend in North Carolina, as their stroll on the beach might have been disrupted by dachshunds!. On Saturday, NCWeens held their second annual “beach takeover” where over thirty dachshunds from across North Carolina came together for races, fun and to cause chaos at a wiener dog party for the ages!
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina Democrats on the ropes

Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

35K+
Followers
24K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy