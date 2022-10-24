ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Scorebook Live

Boone Braves run past Lake Nona for 4M-4 title

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Lagarrius Marshell was a picture of joy after Boone’s 48-21 victory against visiting Lake Nona on Tuesday night. Running for 273 yards and three touchdowns can do that to a football player. Marshell’s superb performance sparked a dominating running game that produced more than ...
ORLANDO, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

DeLand, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

DELAND, FL
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Die-Hards: Thoughts on Decommitment of Wide Receiver Daidren Zipperer

Saturday night Pitt lost a football game, and on Monday night they lost a verbal commitment. 2023 three-star wide receiver Daidren Zipperer announced on Twitter that he was opening his recruitment back up and was no longer committed to Pitt. The native of Lakeland, Florida wasn’t committed to Pitt very...
LAKELAND, FL
Enjoy Orlando

What is your Orlando alternatives?

Which cities are you considering if you’re forced/decide to move away from Orlando? Right now I’m considering Atlanta since I can get my 2 car garage and there’s a truly international airport which will make traveling slightly cheaper."
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

10 Reasons You’ve GOT to Visit Bonnet Springs Park and Downtown Lakeland

Finding new ways to spend time together is one of the many fun things about being in a relationship. Bonnet Springs Park is just about an hour from Tampa Bay, and it is totally date-worthy. This brand-new privately built park on the outskirts of downtown Lakeland is a new place to play in Tampa Bay. And, we have a feeling it will quickly become one of your favorite ways to spend time together.
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
ORLANDO, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Hurricane Ian floods leave The Place at Alafaya residents 'trapped and exhausted'

Erin Mammel thought she’d be safe waiting out Hurricane Ian with her sister in their first-floor apartment; she wasn’t. After receiving an evacuation notice from her apartment complex, The Place at Alafaya, Mammel tried to drive off the property. She said within 30 seconds, the flooding rose from 3 feet to 5 feet, and her SUV nearly filled with water. The water shut her car off and the pressure from it outside kept her doors and windows shut. She was stuck with the water rising to her shoulders until she eventually cracked the door open and used her body to get out.
ALAFAYA, FL
The Conversation Africa

Apartheid ‘town planning’ created Orlando 90 years ago. It became a hotbed of black resistance

Orlando East, a working class community on the periphery of Johannesburg in South Africa, has turned 90 years old. Orlando was one of the first municipal locations – called townships under apartheid – established in 1932 for Africans under the 1923 Native Urban Areas Act. It was renamed Orlando East when Orlando West was established in the 1940s.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30

Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka celebrates ninth annual Jerk Festival

The 9th Annual Florida Jerk Festival brought the soul and spices of Caribbean culture to Apopka on Sunday. The eight-hour event, which was held at the Apopka Amphitheater, featured over a dozen food trucks and merchandise vendors, as well as performances from famed reggae artists. Each year, the festival continues...
APOPKA, FL
athleticbusiness.com

Former High School AD Charged with Stealing Coaches' Stipends

A former athletic director at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, Fla., has been arrested and charged with grand theft, official misconduct and organized scheme to defraud after allegedly collecting stipends meant for coaching work she didn't actually perform. As reported by The Palm Beach Post, an investigation by The...
PORT ORANGE, FL

