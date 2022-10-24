Read full article on original website
Boone Braves run past Lake Nona for 4M-4 title
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Lagarrius Marshell was a picture of joy after Boone’s 48-21 victory against visiting Lake Nona on Tuesday night. Running for 273 yards and three touchdowns can do that to a football player. Marshell’s superb performance sparked a dominating running game that produced more than ...
Edgewater, Lake Minneola win district titles, Mainland one win away
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Edgewater Eagles and Lake Minneola Hawks soared to titles, and the Daytona Beach Mainland Buccaneers are just a win away from lifting the trophy as district races heat up across Central Florida. In Monday night action, Mainland bounced back from a 33-6 non-district loss to ...
DeLand, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die-Hards: Thoughts on Decommitment of Wide Receiver Daidren Zipperer
Saturday night Pitt lost a football game, and on Monday night they lost a verbal commitment. 2023 three-star wide receiver Daidren Zipperer announced on Twitter that he was opening his recruitment back up and was no longer committed to Pitt. The native of Lakeland, Florida wasn’t committed to Pitt very...
What is your Orlando alternatives?
Which cities are you considering if you’re forced/decide to move away from Orlando? Right now I’m considering Atlanta since I can get my 2 car garage and there’s a truly international airport which will make traveling slightly cheaper."
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you are looking for new cool restaurants in Florida, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
10 Reasons You’ve GOT to Visit Bonnet Springs Park and Downtown Lakeland
Finding new ways to spend time together is one of the many fun things about being in a relationship. Bonnet Springs Park is just about an hour from Tampa Bay, and it is totally date-worthy. This brand-new privately built park on the outskirts of downtown Lakeland is a new place to play in Tampa Bay. And, we have a feeling it will quickly become one of your favorite ways to spend time together.
firstsportz.com
“Heartbreaking!” High School QB from Orlando dies in a crash as he attempted to help a car that was stuck on the side of the road
In devastating news coming from Orlando, Florida, an 18-year-old high school quarterback has been reportedly been killed this Sunday when he was helping a motorist stuck by the road. Another car crashed into his truck when he stopped to help the aforementioned stuck driver. At the scene of the collision...
Mount Dora man passes go and collects $5 million top prize in Monopoly scratch-off game
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A Lake County man is a multi-millionaire after winning a $5 million prize from the $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Kevin Heald claimed the $5 million top prize after purchasing his winning ticket from the M8M Investments LLC on North Orange Blossom Trail in Mount Dora.
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
click orlando
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
USAF Thunderbirds to headline Orlando Air and Space Show this weekend
SANFORD, Fla. — Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were at the Orlando Sanford International Airport this week to prepare for an upcoming air show. The Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Orlando Air and Space Show scheduled for later this month. The show will also feature other Air...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
Family and friends mourn the loss of East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — East River High School is mourning the loss of its starting football quarterback. Eighteen-year-old Nick Miner was killed when the driver of a Honda crashed into his truck as he was trying to tow a friend out of a ditch. There is a growing memorial...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Hurricane Ian floods leave The Place at Alafaya residents 'trapped and exhausted'
Erin Mammel thought she’d be safe waiting out Hurricane Ian with her sister in their first-floor apartment; she wasn’t. After receiving an evacuation notice from her apartment complex, The Place at Alafaya, Mammel tried to drive off the property. She said within 30 seconds, the flooding rose from 3 feet to 5 feet, and her SUV nearly filled with water. The water shut her car off and the pressure from it outside kept her doors and windows shut. She was stuck with the water rising to her shoulders until she eventually cracked the door open and used her body to get out.
Apartheid ‘town planning’ created Orlando 90 years ago. It became a hotbed of black resistance
Orlando East, a working class community on the periphery of Johannesburg in South Africa, has turned 90 years old. Orlando was one of the first municipal locations – called townships under apartheid – established in 1932 for Africans under the 1923 Native Urban Areas Act. It was renamed Orlando East when Orlando West was established in the 1940s.
fox35orlando.com
Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30
Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka celebrates ninth annual Jerk Festival
The 9th Annual Florida Jerk Festival brought the soul and spices of Caribbean culture to Apopka on Sunday. The eight-hour event, which was held at the Apopka Amphitheater, featured over a dozen food trucks and merchandise vendors, as well as performances from famed reggae artists. Each year, the festival continues...
athleticbusiness.com
Former High School AD Charged with Stealing Coaches' Stipends
A former athletic director at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, Fla., has been arrested and charged with grand theft, official misconduct and organized scheme to defraud after allegedly collecting stipends meant for coaching work she didn't actually perform. As reported by The Palm Beach Post, an investigation by The...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man jumped into St. Johns River river to evade authorities after leading them on chase, deputies say
Florida authorities said a 28-year-old man jumped into the St. Johns River in an attempt to avoid capture after leading deputies in a pursuit across multiple Central Florida counties on Saturday. Oscar Dominique Leonides was in the water for about an hour before he was eventually taken into custody on...
