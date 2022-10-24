Read full article on original website
Lima News
Both Delphos teams prepare for postseason
DELPHOS — Delphos has football fever. Both Delphos Jefferson and Delphos St. John’s qualified for the postseason and while they reached the playoffs in different manners the goal remains th same for the two teams, keep winning and keep playing. Delphos Jefferson (6-4) at Ayersville (9-1) Senior leadership.
Lima News
Ottoville outlast Continental, 1-0
KALIDA – Ottoville’s Kellen Schlagbaum is a goal-scoring machine. And, Schlagbaum did what he does best: Score. Schlagbaum notched his 38th goal of the season on a penalty kick to power the Big Green to a 1-0 victory over Continental in the Division III boys soccer district semifinals Wednesday at Kalida.
Lima News
Roundup: Miller City, Ottawa-Glandorf advance in girls soccer
OTTOVILLE — Miller City and Ottawa-Glandorf earned Division III girls soccer semifinal victories Thursday. Ava Rosengarten had the only goal in Miller City’s 1-0 overtime victory against Columbus Grove. Bri Douglass had two goals, Marissa Brown had a goal and an assist, Karsyn Erford had a tally, Mackenzie...
athleticbusiness.com
School Board Examining Coach Hierarchy and Pay Policy
A policy regulating hierarchy and pay structures of coaching staffs in the Hancock County (W.V.) Schools may be under review by the school board. As reported by the Herald-Star of Steubenville, Ohio, the board on Monday discussed Policy GEA, which focuses on athletic coaches. “I’ve been getting a lot of...
Lima News
Shega nominated for KMA awards
MARIA STEIN — Local artist Shega will get the chance to see whether she wins multiple KMA Music Awards this November. The Mercer County artist, originally from Haiti, was nominated for Best Female Voice and Best Female Artist in the Toronto-based ceremony which recognizes Afro musicians living in North America.
miamivalleytoday.com
Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua
PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
Lima News
Band-O-Rama to return to ONU’s Freed Center
ADA — The Ohio Northern University Marching Band has performed for Band-O-Rama for decades. But it will perform this year’s event at 4 p.m. Sunday with a new theme. “The theme of our show this year is called Glitter,” said Band Director Charles Bates. “It will be about things that sparkle and shine and we have a wide variety of music, including ‘Candide,’ ‘Glitter and Be Gay’ by Leonard Bernstein, Katy Perry’s ‘Firework,’ ‘Counting Stars’ and we’ll actually be doing a piece that’s called ‘This Little Light of Mine.’ That’s what the central focus is of our most popular programs. So we’re doing a lot of music that celebrates that. We’re doing Madonna’s ‘Material Girl’ so it’s a lot of exciting music. And then we also do some of our old favorites, things like ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ as well as opening up the concert with a service song medley to salute veterans. We’ll play service songs for all the members of the armed services, so it’s kind of a wide-ranging concert. We do a lot of different things.”
sent-trib.com
Cook’s Corner: Bake a casserole for breakfast
CUSTAR – Jessica Nagel is used to feeding a crowd. “I really only know how to cook enough to feed an army,” Nagel said. She cooks for 300-400 people for ag breakfasts where she teaches “and never bats an eyelash.” Nagel also handles the morning meal for fair board directors during the week of the Wood County Fair.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
ArtSpace/Lima is hosting an opening reception for “LOST. RECOVERED. REBORN.” at 6:30 p.m. Friday. This exhibit features the works of three artists: Lisa Austin, Karen Bondarchuk and Steve Parlato. It will include a variety of art forms, including collage, prints, sculpture and more. The art will be featured in three galleries at ArtSpace/Lima, with the exhibit continuing through the end of the year.
ems1.com
Ohio EMS chief dies on duty
WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
Lima News
Ohio Theatre to debut Haunted Halloween Party
LIMA — It has been a long time coming, but the Ohio Theatre will finally have its first big event under new ownership. For Michael Bouson, who runs the Avant Garage Theatre Company that bought the theatre, it will mean a lot to welcome everyone to the Haunted Halloween Party at 6 p.m. Saturday.
westbendnews.net
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash
Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County...
westbendnews.net
VAN WERT GRAD DONATES TO THE CEO PROGRAM
Dalton Heppeard, a 2018 graduate of Van Wert High School, spent this past weekend behind a booth, satisfying the sweet tooth of many Apple Festival goers. For the fourth consecutive year, Dalton chose to donate a portion of his proceeds to the CEO Program. His experiences throughout Van Wert High School, including participating in the CEO Program his senior year, continue to leave a positive impact on him today. “Once again, I am honored and humbled with Dalton’s generosity. The money Dalton donates to the CEO Program sponsors our quarterly breakfast meetings for the CEO students,” stated Koontz.
Lima News
‘Seasoned Greetings’ production calling for auditions
The Ohio Theatre in Lima is holding auditions from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday for its upcoming holiday show. Actors and singers who move well, have great comedic skills and know how to engage an audience are being invited to audition for “Seasoned Greetings,” the show developed and directed by Avante Garage Artistic Directors Michael Bouson and Joe Correll.
Jury selection bogs down start of Wapak mayor’s trial
WAPAKONETA — Jury selection in the trial of Wapakoneta mayor Tom Stinebaugh was a painstakingly slow and untypically private process on Monday. Finding 12 jurors (and two alternates) who personally knew neither the two-term mayor nor any of the several witnesses summoned to testify during the trial did not come quickly nor easily. Courtrooms at both ends of the second floor of the Auglaize County courthouse were packed with potential jurors starting at 9 a.m. Monday. On the north end, in the common pleas court, some jurors were taken behind closed doors individually — due to the sensitive nature of the queries — for questioning by Judge Patricia Cosgrove as well as prosecutors and defense attorneys.
Lima News
Farmer dead after accident in field
WESTON — A farmer was killed in an apparent accident in a farm field on Tuesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
Lima News
Reminisce: Tricks and treats of Lima’s past
A century ago, on Oct. 31, 1922, Lima’s downtown burst into life in a spontaneous celebration of Halloween. “Gorgeously bedecked legions of Hallowe’en cast Lima under the spell of carnival gaiety last night,” the Lima Republican-Gazette wrote Nov. 1, 1922. “With no other warning than the bald announcement that Hallowe’en had arrived, these legions buried the city’s everydayness under a riot of color and mirth.”
wlen.com
Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash in nearby Williams County. The crash occurred late Saturday night on US 6, near milepost 9. A vehicle was rear-ended traveling eastbound…and then those two vehicles struck a westbound vehicle.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
