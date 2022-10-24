ADA — The Ohio Northern University Marching Band has performed for Band-O-Rama for decades. But it will perform this year’s event at 4 p.m. Sunday with a new theme. “The theme of our show this year is called Glitter,” said Band Director Charles Bates. “It will be about things that sparkle and shine and we have a wide variety of music, including ‘Candide,’ ‘Glitter and Be Gay’ by Leonard Bernstein, Katy Perry’s ‘Firework,’ ‘Counting Stars’ and we’ll actually be doing a piece that’s called ‘This Little Light of Mine.’ That’s what the central focus is of our most popular programs. So we’re doing a lot of music that celebrates that. We’re doing Madonna’s ‘Material Girl’ so it’s a lot of exciting music. And then we also do some of our old favorites, things like ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ as well as opening up the concert with a service song medley to salute veterans. We’ll play service songs for all the members of the armed services, so it’s kind of a wide-ranging concert. We do a lot of different things.”

ADA, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO